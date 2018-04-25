Pre-Retirees Enter The Gig Economy: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

A new survey of the gig economy finds the 55 to 64 age group intends to allocate more time to side jobs in the coming year.

“This is not your father’s Oldsmobile” was the late ’80s ad slogan covering the shame of a brand thought by GM (NYSE:GM) as no longer so up to date. Not dissimilarly, it could fairly be said today that this is not your kids’ gig economy.

As is now well known, Americans in their 50s have not amassed savings thought adequate for 30-year retirements, and average Social Security payments are not sufficient to make up the difference. As an article on “the balance” recently put it:

The average retirement savings for families aged 50 to 55 is $124,831. For families aged 56 to 61, it's $163,577. Those figures are far less than the $1 million that many experts recommend as a target for retirement savings.”

And as we noted yesterday, research shows more pre-retirees are headed into retirement with higher levels of debt than was common not so many years ago. Indeed, one commenter on this forum linked last week to a Bloomberg article noting a rise in poor, elderly Japanese women getting themselves arrested by shoplifting in order to land a spot in jail.

Given these unfortunate trends, it was hardly surprising to see a new survey of the gig economy showing that, of the less than 6% of giggers out there, it is specifically the 55 to 64 age group that are telling pollsters they intend to allocate more time to side jobs in the coming year. And mind you, a quarter of those taking on gigs are already working full-time or more.

Seeking Alpha readers are by and large an affluent lot, but pre-retirees with demographically average incomes have a big challenge. Typically, these are people who work very hard – not infrequently in jobs that are physically or emotionally draining – and this in exchange for relatively small remuneration. It’s not surprising that such people would turn to side gigs. The demands on the household budget – especially where children are concerned – cannot be easily ignored. This is one reason I often emphasize that those approaching retirement with insufficient funds (and typically with already grown kids) look long and hard at what expenses can be cut, or what assets may be sold. The advantage of getting used to living with less is that it costs less to support your lifestyle – and you likely won’t miss all the clutter either.

