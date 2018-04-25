Alibaba: Will It Pass Its Biggest Test?

If Alibaba is able to gain an upper hand against Amazon and Walmart in this region, it will provide a substantial bullish sentiment for the stock.

It is also getting good help from Softbank which has already acquired big stakes in almost all the important startups in this region.

Alibaba (BABA) has ramped up its investments in international markets to gain greater diversification within its revenue base and build a better runway for future growth. One of the key markets for the company is India which is seeing rapid transformation within the retail ecosystem.

The online retail market in this region is growing rapidly due to lower penetration of brick and mortar stores. It is also being helped by the fact that more retail purchases are moving towards the organized sector from unorganized sector. If Alibaba can show that it can gain market share within a growth region despite being a latecomer, it will strengthen the bullish case for the stock.

Alibaba has recently led a funding round of $300 million in online grocer Big Basket, at a valuation of $950 million. Alibaba will also benefit from the investment by its ally Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBF) in rival online grocer Grofers which would prevent an acquisition by Alibaba’s competitor like Tencent (OTCPK:TCTZF) or Amazon (AMZN).

A Better Alternative

Different companies have tried their own approach to gain a foothold in the Indian market. Amazon is looking to invest over $5 billion in Amazon India to build logistics, technology, marketing and localized content. According to latest Bloomberg report, Walmart (WMT) wants to buy 60 to 80 percent stake in Amazon’s local rival, Flipkart, and is willing to pay at least $12 billion. However, Alibaba has tried a much different approach.

Instead of trying to build its business from ground up, it is looking to invest in startups which have already been operating in the country for some time and have gained a good foothold in the market. Although the jury is still out over which of the three goliaths will eventually gain a leadership position in this market, Alibaba has a number of advantages which it can use to gain an upper hand.

Every market has its own intricacies, both from a business perspective and from a regulatory view. There is always a big home team advantage for companies which have been founded by entrepreneurs from the same region and in which the founders retain a decent stake in operations. Jack Ma knows this first hand with the experience he gained in beating Amazon within China. Hence, Alibaba has mostly been an outside investor in Indian startups and has left the day-to-day operations with the original team.

It has recently invested $300 million in Big Basket, which is currently a leader in online grocery market in India. This investment was made at a valuation of $950 million, which means Alibaba should have secured a decent stake in this company. Alibaba had made a similarly big investment in this company in September 2017 when it invested $280 million.

Indian grocery market is currently the third biggest in the world after China and U.S. accounting for close to $420 billion in retail purchases.

Source: FT

Online grocers also have a big advantage in this market because the commercial rental prices are very high. Grocery is a very low margin business which restricts the opening of retail stores in locations where the rent is high. However, online grocers do not need a customer-facing, high-rental location, and usually choose warehouses in a low-rental location. This gives them a significant competitive advantage over brick and mortar grocery retailers.

Big Basket has particularly used this aspect to its advantage. It can offer staple items like cereals, potatoes, vegetables at lower-than-market price and attract a major section of the customer base. The company is aiming to hit $2 billion in sales by 2020.

At the same time, Softbank, which has a 29% stake in Alibaba, has a big stake in Grofers, Big Basket’s main competitor. This would prevent any investment in Grofers by one of Alibaba’s competitors. Tencent has ramped up its investments in the last few quarters and would have certainly been interested in this kind of player. This complete control of online grocery by Alibaba and Softbank in a rapidly-growing market should help in building a strong moat against any future competitor.

Alibaba is also building a strong challenger to the duopoly of Amazon and Flipkart in India through investments in Paytm Mall. Just a few days back, it received a massive funding from Softbank of $450 million for an estimated valuation of $1.9 billion. Last year, it received $200 million funding from Alibaba.

Battle of Goliaths

The rapid growth of online retail in India has attracted all the three major retail goliaths. Amazon, Walmart, and Alibaba do not want to leave any stone unturned to make sure they gain a significant lead over other rivals in this region. Alibaba can count on Softbank to give it a much-needed assistance in this battle. In the last five years, Softbank has invested a staggering amount of $8 billion in India in a wide range of startups. It has a stake in almost every unicorn coming out of this region.

Source: Mint

Besides retail and payments, Softbank also has a near monopoly over the ride-sharing ecosystem in this region due to its substantial stake in Uber and local player Ola. As Alibaba moves deeper in delivery and logistics, these investments by Softbank should help Alibaba. Investments by Softbank also help in reducing regulatory bottlenecks as it is generally considered as a global investor in new technologies, unlike Alibaba which still has an image of a China-centric company.

Walmart’s investment in Flipkart would be a turning point in the retail story within this region. It also has 20 physical stores which can help the company improve the logistics and supply chain of Flipkart. However, there are still major restrictions on FDI in retail segment. This can not only limit the opening of new stores but also prevent Walmart from taking advantage of the current stores if it ends up purchasing Flipkart.

Amazon has also invested billions of dollars in this region in the hope of gaining an upper hand. However, in the past five years, it has been operating in India, Amazon is yet to dethrone the market leader, Flipkart. Going ahead, it would be even more difficult if Walmart ends up becoming a majority stakeholder in Flipkart. Amazon is also trying a strategy to gain prime members through local content. The content segment is already crowded with domestic players which will make it difficult for Amazon to get prime membership on the back of content. Prime membership in India is only INR 999/year (approx.. $15/ year) which is a fraction of U.S.

In the end, Alibaba seems to be making the right investments in right players in this region. It also has a lot of support from Softbank which will make it a formidable force in India. If Alibaba is able to gain a decent foothold in India, it will also help the company’s international expansion in other territories in South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba’s recent investment in Big Basket, an online grocery player in India, can provide the company with a major advantage in its retail push within this region. Big Basket, along with Grofers, which has a majority stake from Alibaba’s ally Softbank, has a near control of the online grocery market in India. Alibaba’s strategy of investing in startups instead of trying to build a business from ground up has a better chance of success. This option is also quicker and involves lower capital infusion.

As the three retail giants compete to gain a decisive edge within the Indian retail market, Alibaba/Softbank has a good chance of coming out victorious. This will also provide the company with a long runway for growth and better diversification of the revenue base.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.