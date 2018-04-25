ETF Alert: Bristol Gate's Unique Take On Dividend Growth

Bristol Gate carries a similar ideology as Warren Buffett in that they love dividend stocks but they do not pay one.

What would you say if I told you there was a hot new dividend growth ETF that doesn't pay out any dividends? Was my first reaction the same as yours? Say what???

So I did what any good researcher does when they don’t understand what a company is doing – I emailed and phoned to find out what in the world was going on. And this is what I came up with.

The firm is called Bristol Gate Capital Partners and they are situated in Toronto, Canada. They have two new ETFs:

Bristol Gate Concentrated US ETF (*BGU*)

Bristol Gate Concentrated Canadian Equity ETF (*BGC*)

Now before you run out to try and find these tickers on U.S. exchanges, let me disappoint you by saying that they are only offered on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Bummer. But they do have a version of the US ETF that trades in USD instead of CAD. But you still need to buy through the TSX although it invests in S&P 500 dividend growers. I really hope your broker lets you trade in Canadian markets.

But No Dividends in a Dividend Growth Fund?

I must confess that this seemed very odd. In my conversation with Jamie Houston, the Relationship Manager, I come to realize that they carry similar ideals to Warren Buffett who loves getting the cash flow from dividends and investing the proceeds in whatever manner he sees fit.

Bristol Gate has a laser-like focus on the dividend growing niche. They have discovered that this certain sub-set of high dividend growth stocks have desirable qualities that protect against down markets while delivering benchmark-like returns in up markets.

This fund is focused on total return. If you need cash, the recommendation would be to progressively sell off shares as needed. This is also what Warren Buffet has recommended with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).

What About Their Track Record?

Before we get much further into the discussion, you might be wondering about their track record since these ETFs are very new. Although these ETFs are new, Bristol Gate has a 9-year long track record with funds which have the exact same strategy but under a different vehicle for high net worth individuals. Below is a chart highlighting the strategy returns.

In a month where the market goes up, they have been capturing 98% of those returns.

In a month where the market goes down, they have been capturing only 75% of those losses.

This means that if the market is up 10% in one month, the fund is up 9.8%. If the market drops 10% in one month, the fund drops 7.5%.

What really impresses me is the performance of the Canadian dividend growth fund. In just under 5 years they have upside capture of 102% and downside capture of 47%. Of course, it hasn’t lived through an ugly bear market yet but for the past 5 years this is impressive!

What Is the Secret Sauce?

Is the secret free cash flow yield or dividend yield? The biggest driver of dividend growth is discovered with machine learning which means I don't know and nobody is telling me. And the answer would change over time. The following chart highlights their basic process so you can analyze what they do apart from machine learning.

The phone conversation added a bit more color to the picture. As the graphic suggests they look for companies with good credit ratings which have paid dividends over the past few years. They are able to forecast companies using machine learning techniques on decades worth of data. This allows them to forecast next years dividend growth. Next, they perform heavy duty fundamental analysis. They narrow the stocks down to a handful of ‘high conviction’ picks that they feel passionately about.

ETF Holdings? I Don't Know Yet

The U.S. ETF currently holds 22 stocks. And what are those stocks? I have no idea. Because of Canadian regulation surrounding active ETFs which protects the company from being front-run, the transparency on the holdings is opaque. They only need to report holdings on a quarterly basis and so far I can't see what those holdings are.

Now having said that – and I have no idea if these stocks are found in BGU – I will give you a list of companies from a lightning fast 30 second screen that I performed which is set for high potential dividend growth.

Ticker Name Yield (AOS) A. O. Smith Corp 1.11 (AVGO) Broadcom Inc 3 (BAC) Bank of America Corp 1.58 (C) Citigroup Inc 1.84 (COG) Cabot Oil & Gas Corp 1.03 (DAL) Delta Air Lines Inc 2.23 (GT) Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co 2.07 (NDAQ) Nasdaq Inc 2.02 (RCL) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd 2 (RF) Regions Financial Corp 1.91 (STI) SunTrust Banks Inc. 2.38 (TSN) Tyson Foods Inc. 1.71 (ZION) Zions Bancorporation 1.47

Again, I will reiterate that these are not necessarily the holdings of the Bristol Gate fund. This is my own personal list of stocks I came up with which may, or may not, have any relation to the holdings of Bristol Gate's ETF.

I am curious as to how many of these above stocks are included in their ETF. I will wait until the holdings are released. I would be happy if I could get an 80%+ hit rate. Time will tell.

Other Aspects of the Fund

Active Share. Because the fund is so tightly focused, it currently has 90% Active Share. Active Share is a measure of how different a fund is when compared to a benchmark index. If an active fund has low Active Share, it is likely shadowing an index, much like its passive counterpart, and passing itself off as active. Higher Active Share is linked to higher performance, likely because it shows high conviction and deviates wildly from the index benchmark.

High Dividend Growth. Below is a chart which highlights the annual dividend growth rate of the Bristol Gate fund. They set a dividend hurdle rate (11% for 2018) and if any company has dividend growth below that – they don’t add it to their fund.

Not a Single Dividend Cut. The company rep claimed (in the phone call) that they did not have a single company in their fund cut the dividend in 9 years. They lower their risk of dividend cuts by making new forecasts every year, but this is still a solid claim.

Sector Agnostic and Equal-Weight. Positions are held equal-weight and are sector agnostic. There are loose maximums (I believe 30% maximum was what I was told over the phone), but as you can see when you analyze the fund, entire sectors are absent. This can happen if stocks do not have the desirable high dividend growth and high quality properties. An example would be utilities where yield is high but growth is low.

Bristol Gate Summary

Did this canary just change its tune? If you follow my articles (I highly encourage it), you will know that I don’t believe that high dividend growth stocks will turn into massive pots of income down the road for the reasons listed in this article, Big Dividend Growth Does Not Always Mean Big.

But that’s the point of what Bristol Gate is doing, they are not trying to grow you a massive income stream. They are using their skills within the niche of dividend growth stocks to maximize total return with less volatility. They invest in wonderful companies with certain dividend growth properties so that the total return profile of the fund is solid and stable.

When you need cash, you can sell off shares. If you don't need the cash flow right away, just let Bristol Gate reinvest the dividends for you. Is it better to get dividends or let the fund reinvest it for you? I don’t know for sure and time will tell. Hopefully, Bristol Gate will have plans to release a dividend paying version down the road to embrace total return and income investors alike.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.