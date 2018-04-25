HanesBrands: Value-Investor Opportunity

Founded in 1901, John Wesley Hanes founded one of the most recognizable brands in the world, HanesBrands (HBI). HanesBrands is an international leader in manufacturing and marketing of everyday innerwear and outerwear under some of society's more popular brands, which include: Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L'eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, Gear for Sports and Alternative. No matter who you are, you recognize at least a couple of these brands.

HanesBrands remarkable brand has led to substantial success. The company has been able to grow their Revenues, Net Income, Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow steadily for years. With that being said, the company did however experience a little bump in the road, which was a one-time charge relating to the new tax bill. As a result, the stock is trading at very low multiples, something value investors should like.

This article will provide in-depth analysis on the company's financials as a way to better understand HanesBrands in an effort to demonstrate why they deserve to be a long-term hold in your portfolio. Additionally, we will look at their valuation relative to peers and see what suitable valuation suits them.

Financials

HBI is not a company that grows at 40% clips per annum, instead they are what I call a "slow and consistent grower". Personally, I like to see that companies are able to grow their top and bottom lines consistently over a long period of time. Being able to just that demonstrates an experienced management team and continuous consumer demand.

HanesBrands has been a constant grower of Revenue, Gross Profit, Operating Income, and Net Income since the Great Recession. Now, I know you may look at the chart and see that Net Income took a substantial dip last year, but we will talk about that coming up.

In FY'17 Revenue was reported at $6.471 Billion vs $6.028 Billion in the prior year. This represents moderate growth of 7.34%. This is an acceptable growth rate for a company like this with their type of products. I am not concerned with the rate, as previously stated. I like to see that the company has been able to grow over time. As you can see below, HBI has been able to do that. Additionally, the company does a nice job of controlling costs as more than 70% of manufacturing in HBI owned plants.

Now let's talk about why earnings were so disappointing for FY'17. When the new tax law passed late last year, many companies reported higher than normal Income Tax Expense relating to a one-time charge. This is exactly what HanesBrands experienced. This is what was disclosed in their Annual Report:

Income Tax Expense for 2017 includes a one-time provisional charge related to U.S. tax reform of $457 million, primarily for the transition tax on deemed repatriated earnings of foreign subsidiaries and revaluation of our deferred tax assets and liabilities, to the lower corporate income tax rate of 21%."

HanesBrands experienced a jaw-dropping 1,281% or $457 million increase in Income Tax Expense for 2017 when compared to the previous year. This presents absolutely nothing to worry about, the only thing it has done is make investors think that they are trading at a trailing PE ratio of over 100. That is nonsense to value a company because they incurred a massive one-time tax-related charge. We will talk more about valuations later on.

This massive increase in Income Tax Expense resulted in a whopping drop in Income from Continuing Operations, which came in at only $63.991 million versus $536.927 million in 2016. This equates to a drop of 88.1%, their Effective Tax Rate. This does not bode well for Net Income. In the end, Net Income was a meager $61.894 million compared to $539.382 million in 2016. This drop was earth-shattering at $477.488 million, or 88.5%. Think about that for a second, that is crazy.

This massive charge messed with a lot of important metrics for the company. First, was Net Income, which trickles down to Earnings Per Share. Then as you would assume, EPS was not impressive, which was calculated at only $0.17 vs. $1.40 in FY'16. A company can attempt to inflate this number through buying back stock. In fact, HBI did repurchase 20 million shares for about $400 million. Next, the substantial charge managed to cause ROE and ROIC, among a slew of others, to dive-bomb. Let me explain why.

Return on Equity, ROE, is calculated by dividing Net Income by Average Shareholder's Equity. Return on Equity is a profitability measure that portrays how much profit a company is able to generate from shareholder's equity. The key is finding a company that generates consistently high ROE, usually above 12%. As we have seen, HBI's Net Income was significantly lower, which had a detrimental effect on the company's ROE. Without the tax charge, ROE would have been significantly higher than the meager 6.48%.

Return on Invested Capital, or ROIC, which is calculated (Net Income - Dividends)/ Total Capital. This ratio is used to assess how efficiently a company allocates capital to generate profits. In essence, it means how well a firm is using its money to generate additional returns. As we saw in the formula we have Net Income minus Dividends, but combining that low net income with the payment of dividends, and you get a bad recipe. But as we have said, the Net Income was artificially lowered, creating a temporary bump, in what has been steady Returns on Invested Capital.

Cash Flow

When looking at companies, there is nothing more important than a company's ability to generate CASH FLOW. Say it with me "CASH FLOW" (in Kevin O'Leary's voice). Cash Flow allows a company to have financial freedom as well as the ability to innovate and expand operations. When making investments, I want companies that generate strong Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow. Ideally, you want to see a company that is able to convert lots of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow, which would be called a Cash Cow.

As you can see in the chart above, HBI has done a decent job of generating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow. The firm has seen a nice comeback in those metrics since the financial crisis, but even before, during and after the crisis the company has converted immense amounts of OCF to FCF. Generating this much FCF has and will continue to allow HBI to acquire companies, like Bras N Things (more to come on that), pay down debt and strengthen their financial position, or internally innovate.

HBI provides investors some assurance as they have incredible flexibility due to their outstanding Free Cash Flow Yield of 8.4%. Look for the company to continue to grow and Cash Flows as they acquire more companies with all the Free Cash Flow that they generate. Their ability to generate CFO will be paramount to their long-term success.

Acquisitions

I am impressed with how HBI conducts itself financially and have a strong feeling that this will continue for years to come. I am confident in saying that because, HBI has been out acquiring companies, adding to their impressive portfolio of products. Most notably, on February 13th, 2018, it was announced that HBI was acquiring Australian intimate apparel and outerwear seller Bras N Things.

The deal was for about US$400 million, which represented a 10x '17 EBITDA. However, HBI sees it more around an 8x EBITDA multiple when factoring in cost and revenue synergies. HanesBrands does foresee this acquisition being accretive to 2018 earnings. This acquisition is very important to HBI, because this high-growth company operates a direct-to-consumer model and a strong millennial backing. Having this model means higher margins. Thus, HBI may experience overall margin expansion. The company operates 154 stores in Australia, 10 in New Zealand, and 7 in South Africa. Furthermore, Bras N Things reported sales of US$144 million in fiscal 2017.

Strategically speaking, Bras N Things will join their Hanes Australasia business unit, combining with their 2016 purchase Pacific Brands, Barlei which is the country's No. 1 sports bra brand and Bonds, Australia's top brand of underwear, babywear and socks. With this purchase, Hanes Australasia is now the No.1 leader in Australia for bras, sports bras, panties, socks, babywear and men's underwear.

The acquisition by HanesBrands represents a growing trend by the company to acquire companies to enhance their growth. This acquisition marks their 9th in 8 years, and 11th acquisition, spending a total of $3.09 billion since their spinoff in 2006. In total this accretive acquisition now gives HBI the No.1 or No.2 position for underwear, intimate apparel or hosiery in twelve countries: United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Brazil, South Africa, and New Zealand.

Valuation

Moving on to valuations, as you can see below, HBI's returns have been nothing to write home about. Yet, I do see significant long-term value in the company at these prices. As we have outlined above, the market is punishing them for their one-time charge that negatively hurt earnings. This however, has opened up a great buying opportunity in this wonderfully ran textile company.

In the chart below, you can see that HBI trades at a discount to all of its peers at 10.43x FY'18 earnings. The firm trades most closely with LB Brands (LB) which trades 11.19x FY'18 earnings. VF Corp. (VFC) trades at the highest multiple of 22.62x and PVH. (PVH) trades at the second highest at 17.62x. Let me say that typically I do not care for Forward PE because you cannot see the future and a lot could go wrong. But for this and last year's Net Income fiasco, their trailing PE ratio is over 100. Using estimates for this year to gauge a reasonable valuation for HBI gives me earnings that are closer to what they should be around.

Using estimates for 2018, HBI trades at this low multiple. However, I feel that HBI should be trading at a higher valuation due to historically consistent growth and recent growth-adding acquisitions. In my eyes, a more appropriate valuation would be around 13x this year's forecasts. With EPS estimates of $1.76 this year and a valuation of 13x, you get a share price of $22.88, representing 25% upside in the stock.

Conclusion

HBI has been and continues to be a strong brand that has offers a diverse range of products that are sold domestically and internationally. This outstandingly ran company generates an incredible amount of Cash Flow that has opened up immense business opportunities they have capitalized on. The company, through internal development and inorganic acquisitions, thanks to cash flow, has been able to become market leaders for underwear, intimate apparel or hosiery in twelve countries. Furthermore, this one-time tax related charge hurt their bottom line significantly, hurting the market's opinion of the company. This hurt opinion has opened up incredible buy openings for value investors. In the long-term this company will continue to flourish as these acquisitions open up new markets and avenues for the company go grow.

