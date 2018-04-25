Floating Rate Funds Pt. 2: Voya Prime Rate Trust

In my previous article, I described how a dividend growth investor with a relatively low-yielding portfolio might seek to boost their portfolio's overall yield by adding a small slice of higher-yielding securities to their investment mix. While most higher-yielding securities are likely to lose value as interest rates rise, floating-rate instruments are likely to perform relatively better, as the income streams from these investments rise along with global interest rate benchmarks. One such class of floating-rate securities are senior loans - debt securities which rank senior to bonds, pay a floating interest rate, and are generally issued by less-than-creditworthy businesses. Having already evaluated one closed-end fund which holds these securities, I will now look at another fund which operates in the same space - the Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR).

PPR is a much older and larger fund than the Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT), which we previously examined. Established in 1988, this fund holds over $1.1 billion in assets, of which $293 million are held with borrowed funds. This gives the fund a leverage ratio of approximately 25%, a little less than AFT. The fund's manager, Voya Investment Management, charges a net expense ratio of 2.31%.

As expected, PPR's portfolio consists almost entirely of senior loans that are issued by below- investment grade firms. However, the overall credit quality figures for PPR's portfolio are marginally better than AFT, suggesting that PPR may be less prone to default risk.

PPR's sector allocations seem to paint a picture of a reasonably well-diversified fund, with overweightings in the Health Care, Electronics/Electrical, Telecommunications, and Business Equipment & Services sectors. However, taking the fund's sector classifications at face value may not be a good idea. For example, a careful reading of PPR's N-Q filings shows certain holdings which are classified in sectors which seem counterintuitive. For example, the fund's $3.8 million in loans from office supply retailer Staples, Inc are listed not under "Retail", but under "Business Equipment & Services". On the plus size, many of the issuers categorized under "Electronic/Electrical" appear to actually be software/technology companies ($6.5 million in loans to web hosting giant GoDaddy being a prime example). The ultimate takeaway is that, while the fund appears to be reasonably diversified across sectors, prospective investors in PPR should take the time to examine its reported holdings in detail in order to truly get a sense of what they are buying into.

Examination of PPR's SEC filings also yields one additional noteworthy finding: about 5% of the senior loans held by the fund are denominated in Euros. This is particularly noteworthy from an income investing perspective due to the fact that interest rates in Europe are still hovering around all-time lows.

Given the fact that the vast majority of the Euro-denominated loans held by PPR have their interest rates set on the basis of "Euribor" - that is, the Euro Interbank Offered Rate - these loans will not increase their interest payments as US interest rates rise. Investors should be aware of this fact when considering PPR against other senior loan funds.

PPR pays a relatively attractive 5.5% monthly distribution. This distribution has historically fluctuated with the path of interest rates, as the chart below shows.

That being said, increases in interest rates take time to "trickle down" to the various securities that PPR holds. As interest rates on PPR's loans reset, distribution income should rise. However, this is likely to be a process that unfolds over a period of several months to years. It is also important to reiterate that PPR's Euro-denominated holdings will not be generating any more income for the fund until the ECB eventually pushes interest rates back above the "zero bound" and begins to return to normal monetary policy. As such, PPR's distribution growth may be muted in the short- to medium- term relative to senior loan funds whose own only assets that reset based on US interest rates.

PPR appears to be trading a relatively attractive discount to net asset value (around 10%). While investors may initially get excited at the prospect of being able to pick up a portfolio of assets for 90 cents on the dollar, it is important to remember that the senior loans that PPR holds are illiquid assets. As such, the values that PPR assigns to its assets when calculating NAV are likely no more than educated guesswork. While the absence of a premium to NAV is a necessary personal criterion for me when evaluating a closed-end fund such as PPR, the presence of a discount should not be given too much weight when evaluating these sorts of funds.

Final Thoughts

The Voya Prime Rate Trust is an intriguing competitor in the senior loan closed-end-fund space. Its large portfolio is marginally more creditworthy than that of AFT, and its longevity is a testament to the ability of its managers to navigate through multiple economic cycles. At the same time, PPR's exposure to Euribor somewhat dilutes its appeal to investors looking to capture income gains from rising interest rates. Prospective investors should also take the time to look over the fund's holdings in detail, in order to truly get an idea of what the fund contains. Overall, I think that PPR narrowly edges out AFT as an investment option within the senior loan space. In my next article in this series, I will look into another investment class which may show income gains as rates rise - floating rate preferred stock and the funds that hold them.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

