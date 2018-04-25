NextEra Energy Partners: Strong Q1 Performance Supports Continued Dividend Growth

Canadian assets to be sold to CPPIB at attractive pricing, with proceeds to be re-invested in higher yielding assets in US market.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) is a leading renewable YieldCo. The company reported a strong start to 2018, with adjusted EBITDA and CAFD growth of 34% and 63%, respectively (excluding $30m gain from Canadian asset sales). The growth was supported by recent acquisitions and by above-average wind speeds in the first quarter of 2018.

NEP has recently announced the sale of its Canadian assets (which we have covered in more detail here), with the sale proceeds expected to be re-invested in higher yielding US assets, resulting in no change to the Dec. 2018 run rate portfolio projections. The sale is expected to close in Q2 2018.

Company Overview

After the sale of its Canadian assets, NextEra Energy Partners will own a portfolio of 16 renewable assets and 4 pipeline assets across the US:

Renewables : c. 2,700 MW wind assets, 560 MW solar assets

: c. 2,700 MW wind assets, 560 MW solar assets Pipeline assets: 542 miles across 7 pipeline assets

The portfolio benefits from geographic and asset-type diversification, with cash flows supported by long-term contracts with mostly investment-grade counterparties.

Source: NEP Investor Presentation (March 2018). The above image includes the recently sold renewable assets located in Ontario (the sale is expected to close in Q2 2018).

Q1 2018 Performance

NEP's Q1 2018 results have been very strong, with Adjusted EBITDA and CAFD growth of 34% and 63%, respectively. The strong performance was partly due to above-average wind speeds, with a weighted average wind index of 105% for the quarter, compared to 99% in Q1 2017, and an average 96% for FY2017.

We have excluded the one-off $30m gain related to the Canadian asset sales from Adjusted EBITDA above. Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital.

NEP has kept its re-confirmed its run rate EBITDA and CAFD as of 31-Dec-2018 unchanged at $1.1-1.25bn and $360-400m, respectively, which points to management's confidence in quickly reinvesting the Canadian assets sale proceeds in new projects.

During the quarter, NEP entered into an interest rate hedge which enables the company to enter into a 10-year interest rate swap at 3.192% before March 2028 on a maximum nominal value of $5bn. This effectively locks-in NEP's borrowing costs for the next few years, with NEP able to raise new debt at a later date (over the next 10 years) but secure a competitive funding cost today. The value of this transaction will only be known in future years, depending on the interest rate levels in the future, but it enables NEP to commit to future development assets (with fixed projected yields) without the risk of decreasing IRR upon acquisition if NEP's funding costs increase over the next few years (due to higher interest rates).

Dividends And Coverage

As part of the Q1 earnings release, NEP has announced a $0.42 dividend per share to be paid in Q2 2018, equivalent to a 15% growth year on year.

As shown in the graph below, NEP's low payout ratio, which averaged only 33% in FY2017, makes NEP's one of the safest dividends in the sector and leaves significant room for quarterly dividend increases. NEP has increased its 12-15% annual dividend increase target by a further year, now stretching out till 2023.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

Growth Prospects

NEP's growth prospects are stronger than most of its peers and benefits from one of the strongest sponsor relationships. NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), NEP's sponsor, currently has a renewables development pipeline of c. 28GW, including 5.5GW expected to be developed by 2020. In addition, NextEra Energy is targeting to increase the pipeline further to 40GW by 2020.

Source: NEP Investor Presentation (March 2018)

As NextEra Energy develops and constructs these projects, some will be offered to NEP, at generally favourable prices. The development pipeline will consist mainly of solar and wind projects, with the potential for a significant portion of these projects supported by battery-storage technology.

Other growth channels identified by the company are organic pipeline expansion in Texas, and the potential for repowering renewable projects (replace old wind turbines/solar panels with newer/more efficient ones).

Valuation And Conclusion

NEP remains one of our favourite renewable YieldCos. NEP currently trades at an attractive 8.0x LTM CAFD, which compares very favourably to the peer group average of 13.0x. The company's 4.2% dividend yield is lower than the peer group average of 6.6%, but this is due to the company's relatively small payout ratio (33% average in FY2017), which supports NEP's above-average growth prospects.

In addition, we view NEP to have one of the strongest sponsors (NextEra Energy) which can support the YieldCos continued growth through drop-down acquisitions at attractive prices. We therefore confirm our BUY rating on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NEP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.