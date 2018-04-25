Biogen's Ionis Deal Is Brilliant

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is a large-cap ($54.9 billion) pharmaceutical company deriving most of its income from therapies for MS (multiple sclerosis). Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS) is a mid-cap ($6.4 billion) pharmaceutical company that creates RNA antisense therapies. On April 20, 2018, Biogen and Ionis announced an expanded strategic collaboration.

Why This Deal is Brilliant for Biogen

Biogen's revenue is currently dominated by sales of Tecfidera for MS. In the last year, Spinraza, a therapy for the rare disease SMA (spinal muscular atrophy), has become its fourth-largest revenue generator and looks to be on trend to surpass Tysabri, another MS therapy, some time this year. SMA fits the Biogen strategy as it is a rare, inherited and usually deadly neurological disorder. Spinraza is licensed from Ionis, which receives royalties on sales.

Clearly, Biogen has considerable capabilities in neural diseases. Ionis has capabilities in RNA therapies more generally, but is stronger in developing therapies pre-clinically, rather than testing them in human subjects. As slide 5 of the webcast presentation says, "ASOs (antisense oligonucleotides) are the single most advanced genetically based approach for targeting neurological diseases, which we believe could enable accelerated development timelines." Unlike gene therapies that try to substitute DNA into cells, the Ionis solutions only need to interrupt or modify the translation of DNA into the disease-causing end products within cells.

The deal could allow Biogen to "solidify its leadership in neural science." The relatively small sum of money required upfront leaves Biogen further capacity for "business development and M&A activity, as well as share repurchases."

Given that Ionis owns a large portfolio of patents related to this technology, it makes sense for Biogen to work with Ionis rather than trying to develop an independent capability in RNA technologies.

In addition to their other advantages, the Ionis RNA therapies can be effectively administered intrathecally, injected directly into the spinal cord. This overcomes the difficulty of getting sufficient therapy to brain and other neural targets. Another advantage of this platform is that dosing may be, typically, once every three months.

Biogen believes the deal could validate potentially 50 or more targets over 10 years. Biogen believes the upfront (pre-clinical) costs of development could be as low as $30 million per therapy. The entire original upfront payment could be paid back by generating just one therapy with revenue similar to Spinraza.

I believe the Ionis collaboration will help Biogen grow revenue and profits faster than market averages or biotechnology ETFs. If I am right, it can be an important source of Alpha in a portfolio.

Slide 13 gave some possible disease targets with numbers of patients. Keep in mind that with rare disease drug pricing, these represent substantial revenue opportunities:

Deal Basics

In addition to Spinraza, Biogen already had two Ionis-originated drug candidates, targeting SOD1 (for ALS) and Tau (for Alzheimer's), in the clinic.

Biogen may advance up to seven additional candidates for neurological diseases in the next two years. At least some of the disease targets are currently untreatable. The full length of the agreement is ten years.

While Biogen is giving up $1 billion in cash, only $375 million is an upfront payment. The remaining $625 million is an investment in Ionis (at a price of $54.34 per share plus a cash premium of $125 million). Biogen should get a return as Ionis' earnings and stock price increase, while Ionis will have the capital to continue or accelerate its rapid drug development. $1 billion represents about one quarter of cash flow for Biogen.

There are also provisions for future milestone payments and undisclosed, tiered rates of royalties on sales. Both milestones and royalties will differ by indication, with higher milestones corresponding to later stages of the process.

While specific indications were not disclosed, the general areas of interest are "dementia, neuromuscular diseases, movement disorders, ophthalmology, diseases of the inner ear, and neuropsychiatry." Once Ionis has developed the drug candidates "Biogen will be responsible for and pay for non-clinical studies, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization."

The deal will be subject to regulatory review and will close after that review is completed.

Biogen presentation, Slide 5

Ionis Should Do Great, Too

It might seem like Ionis is giving away the farm, but it is in a unique situation. It has the ability to generate (and has already generated) a very large pipeline of potential therapies. Taking a therapy through the three phases of clinical trials, and then into a commercial launch, is very expensive. There is also the risk of making those expenditures only to see a drug fail a late-stage trial. Biogen, with its strong commercial revenues, is in a better condition to deal with those expenses and risks.

By building up capital from milestone payments and royalties, Ionis can reach a position to make the best deals with larger pharma companies for the ASO candidates it develops. It can also generate revenue and earnings without waiting for drugs to be commercialized.

Biogen stated it believes that antisense oligonucleotide or ASO therapies, the kind Ionis has developed "will provide highly efficacious treatment solutions for numerous neurological diseases." This could be seen as an endorsement in other disease fields, like the potential therapies Ionis has licensed to Akcea (NASDAQ:AKCA) and other companies.

For both Ionis and Biogen, there is the question of which is better for patients, the ASO antisense products or the RNAi (RNAi interference) products, or rivals like antibodies. Biogen and Ionis see ASO as the overall better platform, but understand specific diseases will have differing requirements.

Effect on Q1 & Q2 Results

This deal will have no effect on Q1 2018 results, which were released before this article was submitted.

The $375 million upfront payment will most likely be included in both GAAP and non-GAAP Q2 R&D expenses. When you look at analyst estimates for Q2 earnings, keep in mind it is a one-time item.

The expense was also not included in prior 2018 guidance.

At first, most of the spend on the new programs will be borne by Ionis, but as programs mature, there will be a ramp in Biogen's R&D expense.

Valuation of Biogen

I believe Biogen will outperform the economy, the major market averages, and the biotech ETFs over the next decade. However, potential investors are warned that pharmaceutical stocks can be volatile short term, pushed down when announcements about their pipelines or sales are negative, and up in the opposite cases.

Biogen's management has indicated it is focused on revenue growth, and that means getting as many therapies as possible through the pipeline and into commercial sales. The Ionis deal is evidence the strategy is not just talk but is being implemented.

Biogen had cash and equivalents of $5.75 billion at the end of 2017. While it also had $5.94 billion in debt that is easily covered by strong cash flow, Biogen will still have plenty of cash to operate after the deal closes. It might detract from cash used to make stock repurchases. Biogen does not pay a dividend, but certainly could if it chose to.

Conclusion

Given Biogen's relatively low current P/E ratio of 14.85 despite growing revenue and earnings, I see the stock as undervalued. Given the strong growth potential of Biogen over the next decade, including this deal, I think a more appropriate P/E for Biogen is 25 to 30, implying a price target of $440 to $520 per share. Clearly, the market disagrees, so it may take a substantial wait before we get there.

