EPR Properties: Another Tenant Issue

A look at various tenant issues and what they mean to the bottom line.

EPR Properties (EPR) has been rocked by tenant issues. From fears over movie theaters to the bankruptcy of Children's Learning Adventure, it seems like every quarter there is more negative news driving share price down. Additionally, the REIT sector as a whole has underperformed due to interest rate fears.

Is this a case where it is smart to buy when others are fearful? Or is EPR still a falling knife with more downside to come? It is important to separate what news has misplaced fear and which news will have a material impact on the company.

The Movies

It started last August when movie theaters, particularly AMC Entertainment (AMC), had negative earnings reports. EPR shares saw significant downward pressure, even though there was no real indication that any rent payments would be missed, that any locations would close, or that there would be any actual financial harm to EPR. There was not any harm, and EPR received all rent payments and maintained a 100% occupancy rate in their theater properties.

2017 was, without question, a terrible year for the movies. 2018 is looking like it is going to be a lot stronger and every indication is that upgrading theaters to be more experience-oriented with amenities like more comfortable chairs, full-service food and bars is leading to higher levels of profitability.

As discussed in my previous articles, EPR has been actively investing in those types of upgrades. Historically, movie theaters have maintained extraordinarily high occupancy rates and have provided EPR with a stable backbone to support their more risky investments. From a landlord's perspective, they are dream tenants, they pay rent on time and almost never leave.

Education

In early January, Children's Learning Adventures filed for bankruptcy. Unlike the fears around AMC, EPR did suffer a real financial loss from unpaid rent and could very likely experience further losses depending on the ultimate outcome of the bankruptcy.

In my previous article, I detailed how EPR assumed no revenue from CLA in their 2018 guidance. Management has been consistent in stating that this issue is confined to CLA and is not indicative of fundamental issues in the educational sector.

Being a rather small niche of privately held corporations, there is not public information readily available on the finances of these companies. The fact that other EPR education tenants continue to exercise their purchase options is a positive indication.

I continue to see this sector as higher risk simply due to the lack of clarity to retail investors. A bankruptcy can happen in any sector, even when that sector is doing very well. The CLA bankruptcy is a concern, but not a deal breaker.

On the positive side, EPR is now receiving revenue from CLA. A stipulation was filed last month that states:

In lieu of Annual Fixed Rent (as defined in the Leases), and any escalators thereof or

percentage rent under the Leases, during the Forbearance Period, CLA shall make, the

following payments (the "Required Rent") to ECE without setoff or other claim or

defense:

d. $750,000 in immediately available funds within two (2) business days

after all Parties have signed this Stipulation;

e. $750,000 in immediately available funds on or before April 10, 2018;

f. $750,000 in immediately available funds on or before May 10, 2018;

g. $1,000,000 in immediately available funds on or before June 10, 2018;

and

h. $1,000,000 in immediately available funds on or before July 10, 2018;

Source: Stipulation.pdf

I have attached the stipulation in its entirety at the end of this article. At a minimum, EPR will receive $4.25 million in revenue that was not included in guidance. The stipulation also provides for an extension beyond the typical 120 days that a debtor has to accept or reject a lease in its entirety. CLA will now have until the end of July to make that decision.

Whether or not CLA will be able to successfully restructure and return to paying regular rent remains an open question.

Recreation

As EPR works to move past the psychological issues of movie theaters and the bankruptcy of CLA, they have troubles cropping up with some waterparks they hold a mortgage on.

Schlitterbahn has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge for the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab. EPR holds a mortgage with a face value of $174.3 million that is secured by 3 Schlitterbahn waterparks.

All of the waterparks are still expected to open this year. The concern for EPR is laid out in a recent 8-K:

An anticipated source of repayment on the mortgage loans is the issuance of sales tax revenue bonds ("STAR Bonds") which have been committed for the Project. The STAR Bonds are issuable in tranches as the development Project is completed and require additional approval from the State of Kansas and the local government prior to each issuance. There can be no assurance that the recent criminal indictments will not delay or cause the State of Kansas or the local government to refuse to provide the necessary approval for future issuances. If additional STAR Bonds cannot be issued, the likelihood that SVV will be able to fully repay the mortgage loans will be negatively impacted. In addition, negative publicity may have a negative impact on attendance at the Schlitterbahn waterparks, which may reduce the funds available to SVV to repay the mortgage loans. In the event that SVV defaults on the mortgage loans, the Company may need to restructure the mortgage loans, foreclose on the collateral underlying the loans or take other action with respect to the property, which could reduce the Company's revenue associated with the mortgage loans, require the Company to record a provision for loan loss or incur additional expenses.

The loan is due to mature in May of 2019, and the most recent 10-K states that the $174.3 million loan had a weighted average interest rate of 7.33%. Additionally, EPR received an additional $0.7 million in participating interest income. That is a total of just under $13.5 million in revenue for 2017.

The largest variable will be whether or not Kansas will approve the STAR bonds. If they do not, there is a wide range of potential outcomes ranging from restructuring the mortgage in a way that SVV can pay it to foreclosing on the properties.

It is very likely that if EPR forecloses on the properties, they will keep them in operation. They could do so through a taxable REIT subsidiary (NASDAQ:TRS) or by leasing the properties to another operator. Therefore, even in the worst-case scenario, EPR should not experience a total loss and at least some cash flow should continue.

Management will likely address this issue in the upcoming conference call.

Conclusion

EPR has faced many issues over the last few quarters. The fears over the movies were completely misplaced in my opinion.

The issues with CLA are material, but management responded with conservative guidance that assumed zero revenues from CLA. We now know that they will receive some revenues at least through July, and there is good reason to believe that EPR can realize some value in the second half.

With the indictment of Schlitterbahn, EPR faces even more uncertainty. Even in the worst-case scenario, EPR's 2018 cash flow will grow year/year. These issues should not present a material risk to EPR's dividend.

For investors with their eye on the long game, EPR is selling at a discount at only 10x AFFO. They have a comfortably covered dividend that is yielding over 8% and pays monthly.

Continued uncertainty might maintain downward pressure on share price and as long as it does, I am still a buyer.

