Canopy Growth's Branding Strategy For Long-Term Profitability

Revenue will be the key catalyst for Canopy Growth in the short-term, but earnings will eventually take over.

It's apparent to me and many others that once recreational pot is legalized in Canada, in the near term it'll be difficult to differentiate between various companies and their cannabis offerings to the public.

This isn't only true with recreational marijuana, but medical as well.

To that end Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF) has been taking steps to develop brands and an e-commerce platform to sell all of them on in one place.

Along with its platform, it has been also applying for patents that are sure to be marketed as specific brands treating individual medical conditions. It recently said in a press release it has added 8 more patents to its portfolio, bringing the total as of this writing to 39.

In this article we'll look at the short- and long-term outlook for Canopy Growth, with a focus on its branding strategy and how it will impact earnings.

Canopy in the short term

All the cannabis market in Canada will be driven by revenue in the short-term, especially immediately after recreational pot is legalized. That will be true for Canopy as well.

What's important to take into account in the near term is how its major competitor Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) will play into that. The reason is, if Aurora is able to reach the capacity level it has guided for, it will have more capacity and supply than Canopy in 2018 and possibly in the first quarter of 2019.

That could temporarily catapult Aurora into the market lead and give it some momentum while Canopy works on catching up with it. Some investors could disproportionately reward Aurora if they are speculators rather than shareholders taking a position for the long haul.

The point there is it could give the impression that Canopy is struggling to match is major rival, when more accurately it's related to the timing of bringing more supply to market. In other words, Canopy has the capacity on the way, it simply has to complete construction and bring it to the market.

In that regard, if it takes a little longer for Canada to get all its ducks in a row after legalization, it would benefit Canopy more. The reason why is it would give Aurora a smaller window of opportunity to exploit before Canopy exceeds Aurora's supply capacity.

Another thing to consider is whether or not Aurora will be able to meet its own deadline. If it does, and the process of legalization doesn't take too long, it will get a first-mover advantage in Canada.

That shouldn't matter much for those in the cannabis market for the long term, but it is something that should be understood in the early stages of recreational legalization.

Why that's the case is because the market will reward the companies by the amount of revenue they generate in the early stages of growth. Longer out companies proving they can differentiate and widen margins and increase earnings should outperform their competitors. Canopy should be up there with the best of them.

Its e-commerce strategy

In its first quarter earnings report for fiscal 2018, the company talked about what it was doing to streamline its e-commerce platform. CEO Bruce Linton said this at that time:

...one of the, I would say, biggest or most arguably important events that we did is we've created Tweed Main Street online marketplace. Marketplaces are commonplace in many sectors, but they did not exist in the Canadian cannabis states.

What he was talking about was the company had three separate e-commerce sites after making some acquisitions. Linton noted that "all the customer databases, inventory management, all the complexities that existed after the acquisitions, we transformed that complexity into our marketplace where many customers are asking to be able to have access to a variety of brands."

The company sees it being a competitive advantage to have all its brands under one roof. At the very least, in my view, it's something it had to do for customer service and simplicity.

Linton referred to it being "Amazon-like" in the earnings report, and if it in fact can become the e-commerce leader in the cannabis sector, it is something that would give it an even stronger leadership position in the sector.

If all other things, for the most part in the sector are considered equal, a superior e-commerce experience would probably be the differentiator.

The platform itself could become a branded experience for users.

At the end of the first fiscal quarter when Linton talked about this, the Tweed store had approximately 30 products representing a full range of options for customers. Linton stated that "the store is starting to fill and that drives customers to select us."

The wording there is a little ambiguous, and could be interpreted as what he and the company believe will happen. But if it is done right, it could be a major catalyst for the company as demand rises and people look for an easy way to order.

Operating expenses in the first fiscal quarter came in at $6.4 million, accounting for 40 percent of revenue. That compared to $2.3 million, or 32 percent of revenue year-over-year.

The primary purpose in the spending was to boost brand recognition while increasing its customer base. The company believes it will be able to retain more of its customers as it builds it brand.

Patents

Another part of its branding effort and strategy is the number of patents the company has applied for. Recently Canopy announced it had filed for another 8 patents related to cannabis.

Here's what the company said in its release:

Specifically, the eight patent applications relate to the following:

Fibromyalgia

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (also known as ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease)Anxiety and its various sub-groups (in humans and animals, in conjunction with Canopy Animal Health)

Cognitive enhancement (in humans and animals, in conjunction with Canopy Animal Health)

Pain and various sub-groups (in humans and animals, in conjunction with Canopy Animal Health)

Opioid sparing, pain management, and addiction (through Beckley Canopy Therapeutics)

Addiction and smoking cessation (through Beckley Canopy Therapeutics)A platform and method for delivery of cannabis-based compositions

Taking into account its updated applications, it brings the total to thirty-nine, according to the company.

The most important part of this, assuming the patents are approved and defendable, is that these are definitely being positioned to be brands. That in turn means they should command a higher price, wider margins, and stronger earnings over a prolonged period of time, assuming they're successful.

Along with products such as oils and gel caps, which command a higher price and better earnings, this is the strategy being employed by Canopy Growth to generate a profit in the years ahead.

Eventually the market will start looking for earnings in the cannabis space, and those that build the strongest brands will end up being the winners. Canopy has taken strong steps to ensure it has a place at the branding table.

With fulfillment costs offsetting some of the gains on the production side, it's becoming increasingly important when looking at the long term for the company to be able to raise prices on cannabis it positions as premium brands.

In that regard fulfillment costs aren't only related to royalties, labor and delivery, but to premium packaging aligned with the perceived quality of the product by the end-user. The company said that was the major reason for the increase in overall costs, including shipping and fulfillment.

As of the first fiscal quarter of 2018 the company was able to cut cost per gram for "cultivation to harvest and post-service costs" from $1.64 per gram the year before to $1.28 per gram in the reporting period.

The overall weighted average costs per gram including everything was $2.78 in the quarter, up from the $2.65 year-over-year.

What I want to point out there is investors need to understand cultivation to harvest is one metric that while important, must be considered with shipping and fulfillment to understand the progress or lack of it in regard to cost per gram.

Once Canopy is able to scale further, those costs should continue to come down. Further out, even with premium packaging, the brands should be able to produce consistent profits as customers embrace and understand the various qualities and purpose of each strain and brand.

Conclusion

Revenue will be the major catalyst in the short term for the cannabis sector in Canada, and with that in mind, Canopy may struggle for a couple of quarters if Aurora Cannabis is able to reach its projected capacity by the middle of 2018.

Where it could cause longer term problems is if some of its competitors are able to brand strongly during that time, resulting in it being more challenging and costly for Canopy going forward.

I don't think that will happen, but it's a possibility of some of its competitors become the supplier of choice while it works on scaling out its own supply levels.

Over the long haul, Canopy should eventually take the sales lead over all of its competitors, and when it does so, its branding strategy should start to take hold.

When that occurs, it should be able to differentiate with some of its brands, allowing for it to increase its margins and generate a profit.

With the general consensus being that Canopy will generate well over $300 million in 2019, it could be setting it up for some extraordinary numbers if it can execute on its branding strategy, which will give it pricing power on a growing number of its brands. That is what will reward shareholders over the long-term.

As mentioned earlier, what will reward shareholders in the short term will be how much revenue it generated. By the end of 2018, or at latest by the end of the first quarter of 2019, Canopy should be the market leader in that metric

