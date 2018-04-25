Travelers: A Dividend Growth Machine

Travelers Cos. Inc. (NYSE:TRV) stock is taking some lumps after its just reported earnings. Investing in insurance majors means you are exposing yourself to some unpredictability. That said, we believe that Travelers is among the best plays in the entire space. This has long been a stock that we have held and is a nice dividend growth machine. Sometimes insurance companies are going to take some hits, and in this quarter the company did once again experience higher than expected catastrophe losses. This is the nature of the business, but Travelers is simply among the best in the sector and we continue to recommend a buy.

In this column, we discuss performance metrics that you need to be aware of, which we believe justify why we have recommended it several times and continue to do so. Further, we will offer our updated 2018 projections for the name and our present take on the stock.

Recent price action

As you can see, the last three months have seen pressure, mostly in the form of a choppy overall market, but also thanks to today's selling pressure:

However, as we stated in the opening, this is a dividend growth machine and the stock slowly edges higher over time. Take a look at the last eight years:

We see the recent action in the last few weeks as just a blip on the long-term chart, and think that this action is a buying opportunity, particularly when we look to the key performance metrics.

Understanding key performance metrics

To stand behind our long-term positive outlook for Travelers, we need to see supportive evidence in the form of performance data. Thus, we have to turn to some of the key metrics we look for in insurance majors. Bear in mind that fluctuations from isolated weather events or prolonged 'risky' weather (think heavy rain, ice/snow) can impact the name here and there, but we still need to understand if there is growth in net written premiums, and overall profits.

The quarter wasn't overly remarkable, but it was still solid even with the catastrophe losses being higher than anticipated again. Nothing in the report is really a major cause for concern, and the insurer continues to be incredibly profitable. To illustrate, we will look to net income, core income, the customer base/net written premiums and the underlying combined ratios. The latter two measures are a fantastic metric to understand the overall health of an insurer. Let us discuss.

Net and core income

Travelers reported net income of $669 million, or $2.42 per share in Q1. Despite the negative Street reaction, this is actually up from last year's $617 million or $2.17 per share:

Source: SEC filings

In addition, core income saw a year-over-year improvement. Core income, which is really just an operating income metric, came in at $678 million, or $2.46 per share, also down from the $614 million or $2.16 last year:

Source: SEC Filings

While these earnings were higher from last year, we actually were looking for more. Factoring in normalized levels of losses and continued growth in net written premiums we were eying core income per share of $2.70, so this is a miss of $0.24 against our expectations. What is going on here?

Well, first consider that the trend is still positive. That said, what we are seeing speaks to the volatility and unpredictable nature of insurance. That said, both net and core income were positively impacted by higher net favorable prior year reserve development. In addition, we noted that there were solid gains in policy underwriting. In scouring the balance sheet statement in the release we noted of course lower income tax expenses thanks to tax reform. However, the bottom line was impacted by higher catastrophe losses. Despite the losses from catastrophe claims, the overall vitality of the business remains resolute.

Critical metrics were favorable

The quarter benefited from an improved combined ratio and solid underlying combined ratio. The combined ratio was down from the summer of 2017 when it was 96.7% to 95.5% this quarter, and was down from 96.0% last year. Keep in mind anything less than 100% indicated profitable underwriting. However, the 95.5% is still higher than we would like. Ideally, a realistic but fantastic ratio would be 90%.

The underlying combined ratio remains strong at 92.4%, which was flat from last quarter, but did rise by 0.7 points from last year. Still, this is among industry leaders in the sector. This uptick was driven by variability in expenses and loss activities. Much of the catastrophe losses were a result of a prolonged winter with many snow/ice storms in the northeastern U.S, as well as hail and wind storms in the south. That said, nearly every business line seems to improve meaningfully each quarter, if not annually.

Source: NBC News (a car damaged by melting ice)

In both the commercial and personal insurance sides of the business net written premiums grew once again. They were up 4% and 8% respectively. As a whole, net written premiums grew 5% in the quarter, reflecting growth in all segments. This continues a long history of growth in total net written premiums in Q1:

Source: SEC Filings

Looking at this chart one can only conclude that this is an exceptional pattern and is a testament to management's successful execution of pricing and underwriting initiatives that it has implemented in recent years.

Going forward, investors need to continue to watch these metrics. Keep an eye on the volatility in this metric going forward along with other key indicators that you might look at when deciding on a potential investment (e.g. trading multiples, earnings figures, dividend yield, etc.).

Dividend growth

Speaking of yield, it is worth mentioning that management has once again approved another dividend increase. This name may not offer the highest yield at 2.1%, but it is a dividend growth name. Look at the dividends paid over the last ten years alone:

*Dividend declared, not yet paid

Source: NASDAQ.com

The dividend was hiked 6.9% to $0.77 quarterly from $0.72 last year. With this hike for 2018, we turn to our revised 2018 outlook.

2018 projections

While there can be volatility in our critical metrics that we watch for, our initial 2018 projections assumed there would not be exorbitant catastrophe losses. Admittedly, these losses were higher in Q1 than we anticipated. Despite that realization, we are encouraged by the underwriting policy pricing environment, the positive impact of corporate tax reform, and of course the prospect of a strengthening economy.

Considering all of the losses suffered in 2017, the fact that the company continued to have strong earnings remains bullish. We continue to believe the company is well positioned to enhance shareholder value and drive the stock higher, but due to unforeseen catastrophe losses we are revising our expectations slightly.

On the top line, we are still anticipating net written premium growth in the mid-single digits to drive revenues of $26.5 billion to $27.75 billion. Assuming this growth, factoring in the hit to earnings from catastrophe losses in Q1, and assuming a seasonal average for such losses the remainder of the year, we are slightly revising our anticipated earnings per share estimates to $10.25 to $10.75 down from $10.40 to $11.00 previously.

Our take on the stock

The bottom line is that this stock is a long-term winner. It is one of the few names we would buy and hold forever. As the stock pulls back, you are getting an excellent entry point. Ideally, we'd be huge buyers at $120 based on the fundamentals, but today's price is fair. We only see the name moving up longer-term. This is a long-term winner. You will not get rich overnight, but it is a long-term wealth builder in a competitive but profitable sector. We own this name for the dividend and slow capital appreciation. Earnings should rebound with authority in 2018, barring further exorbitant catastrophe losses. The company took a few lumps in 2017, but the underlying fundamentals are strong. We rate the stock a buy.

