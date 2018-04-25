Netflix: A Bubble Test

The fundamental analysis also confirms that that the current price of Netflix’s shares is somewhat overheated.

In fact, Netflix is growing quite harmoniously and according to its long-term trend.

A simple look at the dynamics of Netflix's shares suggests the formation of a bubble.

Netflix (NFLX) unquestionably showed good results in the Q1. Revenue growth and streaming subscribers, amid higher subscription prices, are quite impressive. Despite these, the company's shares are probably the most expensive among US large technology stocks. And, at the moment, it is not clear why investors buy Netflix's shares: because of the financial results, or the extremely positive trend, these shares have been demonstrating lately. If investors are really affected by the growth dynamics of Netflix's shares, these may cause the formation of a bubble. Therefore, I suggest looking at Netflix in the context of the following question: are there any reasons to think that Netflix is a new bubble?

According to Saxo Bank's research "HOW TO SPOT A BUBBLE", a financial bubble may be characterized by super-exponential behavior where the growth rate continually increases. In other words, if the share price grows exponentially - it's OK, but if there is a super-exponential growth, the chances are high that a bubble is being formed.

Now, let's look at the history of Netflix's shares:

Indeed, as I have already noted, it is very similar to the dynamics of a "bubble". But this is only the first impression...

Now, let's look at the same graph of Netflix's share price adding log y-axis:

For better clarity, I suggest adding the exponential trend that always looks like a straight line on the graphs with log y-axis:

As you can see, the entire dynamics history of Netflix's shares corresponds to the exponential trend despite the period of strong deviations from this trend witnessed from 2011 to 2013.

So, we can make an important interim conclusion - as for the long-term dynamics of Netflix's shares, there are no signs of bubble formation because, instead of a super-exponential growth, there is a gradual growth along the natural exponential trend.

But let's dig deeper...

As I have already noted, from 2011 to 2013, Netflix's shares deviated substantially from its long-term trend, hence, I think this period is not representative, and further analysis will be based on the history starting from 2013 onwards:

Now, let's look at the histogram of deviations of the actual Netflix's share price from its long-term trend:

As we can see, at the moment, Netflix's shares deviate from the trend by nearly 22%, while the border of the standard deviation is 20%. In addition, during the five-year history, Netflix shares deviated from the trend as strongly as they do now quite rarely:

Now, let's look at the change in the YOY prices of Netflix's shares:

Since the beginning of 2018, the annual growth rate of Netflix's shares has been exceeding 100% YOY. In 2016, we already observed this situation followed by the decline in the annual growth rate of shares below zero.

It is worth noting that the annual growth rate of over 100% YOY is excessively fast, and even Amazon (AMZN) was not able to hold this pace for a long period of time:

So, this was a technical look at the dynamics of Netflix's shares. Let's see how it is supported by the results of the fundamental analysis.

Starting from 2013, Netflix has been demonstrating a strong relationship (R^2=0.58) between the EV/Revenue multiple and the annual growth rate of revenue:

As you can see, within this dependence, the results of the last quarter surpass the balanced trend level that indicates that the company's value is "overheated" at the moment.

It is worth adding that analyzing Netflix, I considered the dependencies between different parameters: EV/FCF vs. FCF growth rate, EV/EBITDA vs. EBITDA growth rate and P/E vs. EPS growth rate, but a significant dependence was revealed only between the EV/Revenue and the revenue growth rate. This indicates that, from investors' point of view, the revenue growth rate is now the key parameter determining the value of the company.

Now, let's talk about the multiples.

At my glance, it is meaningless to compare Netflix with other companies directly through the multiples. Because Netflix has virtually no close competitors, and the phase of Netflix life cycle also has few analogs. So, if we want to compare Netflix's multiples, they should first be adjusted to the pace of growth.

The most suitable multiples for this purpose, in my opinion, are Price/Earnings to Growth and Price/Sales to Growth. In order to calculate them, I used not the actual indicators of earnings and revenues but the predictable ones. Thus, the obtained multiples represent the ratio of P/E Forward and P/S Forward to the expected profit and revenue growth. I explained my calculation methods in more detail here.

For comparison, I chose the companies from the list - FAAMG + Alibaba. And, here's what I've got:

As you can see, evaluating Netflix through the P/E and P/S multiples, adjusted for the profit and revenue growth rate, I also came to the conclusion that the balanced price of Netflix's shares is slightly below the current level.

Putting It All Together

So, the main conclusion is that Netflix's shares do not have signs of a bubble, which would threaten with 50% or greater price collapse. However, there is a significant deviation from the long-term trend that probably will slow down the further growth of Netflix's shares.

The basic fundamental analysis also confirms that the current price of Netflix's shares exceeds its balanced level.

I believe that Netflix has slightly outperformed itself, and a moderate correction or a sideways trend is likely to follow soon.

P.S. In a couple of days, I'll update my DCF model for Netflix and present its results.

