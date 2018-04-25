Spirit AeroSystems: Undervalued Aerospace Play

The market has echoed a new tone for 2018 and it's signaling the end of easy money. Searching for good value and opportunity leads me to the Aerospace and Defense sector. The fundamentals in this sector make Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) a buy at current levels.

Everyone is well aware of the technology leadership in the market and the phenomenal returns over the last 12 months. While this has been a high flying sector it has been outpaced by another less profile sector. The Aerospace and Defense sector has been on fire and has already pulled out of correction while most sectors remain stagnant.

The 12 month chart shows the returns of iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA), SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR), and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK). The ITA has returned roughly 50% higher returns than the XLK (34.64% compared with 22.85%).

The driving factor for a booming industry

Since 2010 the Defense sector has been a slow and steady sector to invest in. The recent surge in defense spending and future promise of more spending has been leading this sector higher. The aerospace industry led by Boeing (NYSE:BA) has benefited from global demand that is only expected to grow.

Spirit AeroSystems

A 90 year old company you might not know. This company has been a Boeing company up until 2005. Spirit AeroSystems is an aircraft parts designer and manufacturer. The company builds fuselage systems, propulsion systems, and wing systems. The company also operates a maintenance business for repair and overhaul services.

Since the separation from Boeing the company has been working away from a single source of business (Boeing) to include Airbus and military. Even now the Boeing business is a very important part of overall revenue (about 79%). Spirit is making headway to add additional contracts with other commercial aircraft manufacturers and adding more research and development to add to their defense capabilities. The company has been awarded military contracts on development work with the Sikorsky CH053K, Bell Helicopter and the Northrop Grumman B-21.

Decline in Shares

Shares slipped after a nice move higher in January on charges related to the increase production of the 737. Boeing has been pushing suppliers to drive better operational efficiency. The company signaled a more aggressive plan to invest tax savings into research and development/CAPEX in 2018. While the immediate market reaction was negative. For the longer view the company is investing in future growth.

The company moved to place personnel throughout their supply chain to improve operational efficiency. They have guided to some charges related to the 737 and the market appears to have priced this in. The management reiterated confidence in 2018 guidance. The current backlog for the company is $47 Billion.

Guidance

Current guidance calls for revenue of $7.1-7.2B, and EPS of $6.25-$6.50. Effective tax rate will improve to 22% from 33%. Projected cash from operations will be $850M-$950M with free cash expected around $600M. Free cash should be above 7% of sales per management. The increase in R&D/CAPEX will be in higher than previous guidance by $50M-$75M. The increase in spending correlated to an acceleration future planned growth. The company has increased their stock repurchase program to $1 Billion.

Risks

The company ramp up production needs operational excellence to preserve margins and achieve cost cutting efficiencies. Future growth is dependent on strong outlook in aerospace and reliance is heavily reliant on Boeing.

Intrinsic Value of Shares using DCF Model

Technical Setup

The stock price has consolidated from the 52 week high and now sits on support at the 50% retracement level $78.52. A falling wedge pattern as visualized is a bullish pattern. Heading into the earnings report barring negative revisions the stock should break higher.

Conclusion

There are a number of good companies in Aerospace and Defense sector to invest in. For broad exposure to the sector you can use the ITA. For a more specific pick in this sector I am choosing SPR. The long term story of Spirit AeroSystems will be one inked with growth and a super cycle in global Aerospace and Defense demand. The management has been very focused on creating better operating margins and has put high emphasis on growing future cash flow. Current free cash flow projections merit a higher share price. Long term investors could benefit from a position in the company ahead of earnings. I have initiated a new position and recommend SPR as a BUY.

