Biogen: Down Too Far, Too Fast?

The article reviews reasons that downside risk may be fundamentally manageable (not zero, though), and why it may be attractive technically, as well.

Biogen (BIIB) has a solid Q1

The venerable biotech BIIB reported Q1 results Tuesday and ended trading up marginally to $262.15 on a greater than 1% down day for the S&P 500 (SPY). Because the only important contributor to the difference between the (higher, as always) non-GAAP number it and the Street prefer we use and the EPS calculated using generally accepted accounting principles prevalent in the United States comes from amortization of intangible, acquired assets, this article goes with accepted accounting rules and comments about the GAAP numbers. Cash flow, which is different from earnings, and which is also reported, takes care of that issue.

So, BIIB showed diluted EPS of $5.54 on a 15% growth in apples-to-apples revenue comparison, reaching $3.13 B in Q1. Prior year EPS were not directly relevant for comparison. Based on prior seasonal trends and the general predictability of most of its revenue stream, I am going to forecast around $23 EPS for this year. One very large deal, though, could skew this number. This would put a financially strong biotech at well below 12X current year EPS. In the past, when BIIB has gotten cheap on a P/E basis, it has been a good time to shut one's eyes and buy. The stock has had quite the roller coaster ride in the past 12 months:

BIIB looks technically interesting

I am writing this pre-open Wednesday, and the futures on the SPY and Treasuries both show about 0.4% losses. With BIIB so cheap and having plummeted so much on little negative news, I am considering initiating a long position on technical grounds, playing for a rebound from an oversold state. Also a technical positive is BIIB's position within its 5-year trading range, noting its spin-off of Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) last year in Q1. A final technical potential positive is the breakdown in several cyclical stocks; a pharmaceutical company does not see its business harmed by Federal Reserve tightening; it simply sees its P/E shrink as free cash is removed from the bank accounts of investors and is forced to own government debt.

I do want to make this article concise, so I'm going to move on to the bear points that have knocked the stock down.

The aducanumab trial

A preliminary comment on this pipeline antibody for early-stage Alzheimer's. I have rarely seen a pipeline drug hyped by a strong company the way BIIB has pumped the "adu" story despite only one Phase 1a/2b study in hand. That said, maybe it will work and justify the hype. Arguably, the drug finally is being valued by Mr. Market as I value it right now: development costs are roughly equal to the risk-adjusted future profit stream (i.e., a wash). So I can finally take BIIB's side of things. Part of the collapse in BIIB's price the past few months related to BIIB enlarging the number of patients in the Phase 3 trials for adu. Yet I think the company has strong points in its defense, as it laid out during the Q&A part of the conference call (first two questions; emphasis added):

...the powering of the study was initially designed based on our known data in the Phase 1b prime data study as well as other previously conducted studies so both were contributing to our estimation to that. Of course it's always an estimation of the variability that we would expect to see and the blinded sample size readjustment was put in place in order to take care of the situation where I think our assumptions were not quite accurate... But just for a little bit of perspective I mean this blinded sample size re-estimation as you know is a pretty standard method used in trials and we did the same thing actually an increase of sample size for both our TECFIDERA and PLEGRIDY trials and they were ongoing.

So, the sell-off based on this news, which was about $50 per share if I remember correctly, may have been a panic reaction, not a proper one.

Spinraza

A big concern has been whether the gene therapy from AveXis (AVXS), soon to be acquired by Novartis (NVS), will do serious harm to BIIB's Spinraza, which treats the ultra-rare genetic disease spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA. Sales are growing well, and older patients are getting treated along with babies. It appears that treating infants as soon as possible is the best way to go, so overall, if there were no gene therapy on the market, this could be a very long-lived multi-billion dollar seller per year. However, BIIB has two responses to the AVXS/NVS threat. One is that it believes that many SMA patients treated with the AVXS gene therapy later had to go on Spinraza. If that is fact, not conjecture, and it holds up, it's a material positive for BIIB. The other comeback is that BIIB has its own gene therapy treatment in clinical trials.

As with so much of biotech, competition is hot and heavy. So much of investing long term, or trading, therefore ends up involving a guess whether the adverse case is now being favored by other traders. I think that's very possible now re Spinraza's ultimate profit potential.

MS franchises

Tecfidera

BIIB's meal ticket is actually not a biotech drug at all, just a simple, orally-administered compound it has branded as Tecfidera. Yet "Tec" has patent protection until 2028 and may have resumed a modest growth path on a global basis. BIIB has a pro-drug of TEC that could come to market next year that it has in-licensed. The company also was asked whether the impeding genericization of a close oral competitor to Tec, namely Gilenya, could lead payors to lower Tec's formulary ranking to force a generic of Gilenya to be the first-line oral immunomodulator given to MS patients. The response was a bit blustery, but again, from a trading standpoint, it may be valid: the Street may be worrying more about this issue than it should be.

Interferons

These drugs, Avonex and Plegridy, are suffering for various reasons. BIIB is developing an improved version of Plegridy, one which many patients would prefer to inject over both the current Plegridy version and over Avonex. Whether this would be material to financial results is not known, and whether it would have much patent protection is also unknown to me.

Tysabri

This high-potency biologic is on the down ramp, also for more than one reason. BIIB is looking into minimizing its worst side effect - the "JC" virus - by giving it less often. Again, as with the proposed new Plegridy version, both the success of this effort and the commercial importance if successful are not knowable yet.

I applaud BIIB for going after line improvements where possible. It's an effort that large pharma/biotech companies have often neglected, even though they usually have very high risk-adjusted returns on the investment of time, money and personnel.

Roche royalties

BIIB receives royalties from Roche, which trades as an ADR in the US (OTCQX:RHHBY), on three drugs. These are Rituxan, Gazyva, and Ocrevus. The last one listed is a blockbuster new MS drug. I estimate that BIIB will receive about 12% of global revenues from its sale when mature. Both the Rituxan/Gazyva and Ocrevus royalty streams are significant and together have a high present value.

The Ocrevus royalties are not expected by BIIB to fully make up for the damage it does to its MS franchises, but it sure does cushion the blow.

Biosimilars

BIIB is in a partnership with a subsidiary of Samsung to develop and market biosimilars. (I am not sure which arm of Samsung this is, so no link is provided to the stock.) Biosim revenues nearly doubled yoy in Q1, to $128 MM; further growth appears likely. Also positive is that BIIB expects to gain value by exercising its option to own more of the JV.

While biosims lack the very high margins of innovator brands, the entire business is a good one, and I believe, very long-tailed.

Pipeline

Given all the strengths that BIIB has, I finally think that my view that the pipeline is very weak overall has become consensus. Yet BIIB has so many strengths and historically has found a blockbuster here and there, I want to revert back to my continual comment that I have always had a constructive view of the company - though not necessarily of the stock.

Perhaps the recent Ionis (IONS) deal will work out. Given that it is for numerous potential drugs, at the very least it provides hope that another Spinraza, or more than one, could come BIIB's way.

An acquirer of BIIB such as Pfizer (PFE) would, in my view, slash its R&D spending and mostly just enjoy the copious free cash flows.

Risks

All investing has risks, and BIIB is for now committed to a no-dividend policy, buying back stock instead, but investing heavily in what I consider to be a high-risk pipeline. Please see its SEC and other filings for a full list of risk factors before investing.

Summary

At a current $55.5 B market cap, BIIB has numerous established profit centers that may provide at least that much profit, though as discussed above, major products such as Tec and Spinraza have significant uncertainties. BIIB soared above $340 last October and above $360 just this January. Yet there has not been much in the way of truly bad news. With the stock down so far, diverse profit streams, takeover potential, and arguably full recognition by investors of the negative points about the stock I have been repeating for a long time, it may now be attractive both fundamentally and for a trade perhaps back to the $280 level, technically.

