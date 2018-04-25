IBM Reports Second Consecutive Quarter Of Revenue Growth, Is The Worst Over?

It's going to be difficult for the company to go back to negative growth as long as double-digit growth in Strategic Imperatives continues.

While this makes it a better long-term investment, it also highlights the company's strengths in cloud and analytics.

After nearly five years of revenue decline, Big Blue has posted its second consecutive quarter of YoY revenue growth.

IBM (IBM) reported its second consecutive quarter of revenue growth after watching its revenue go on a downward slide for nearly five years. Now that IBM has crossed the most important hurdle of revenue growth for two consecutive quarters I want to take a closer look at whether Big Blue has now become a better investment destination for long-term investors.

I believe IBM is now ripe for adding to any long-term or dividend portfolio. Strategic Imperatives now have the momentum to keep growth on an upward path, and quarterly cloud revenues of $4.2 billion put it in the top 3 cloud companies by revenue, alongside Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT).

In my earlier article titled 4% Dividend Yield From IBM: International Business Machinations? (July 2017), I wrote this:

“During the second quarter 2017, Strategic Imperatives, which IBM is hoping will drive its future growth, posted revenues of$8.8 billion, and in the last 12 months this segment accounted for 43% of IBM’s overall revenue. That means IBM needs a lot more time to get its revenues back on track - and that can only imply more financial engineering until that point. Until that passage can be clearly seen, it is very difficult to recommend IBM as a great pick for long-term dividend investors.”

In the last one year that has clearly changed, and one of the main reasons for IBM’s return to the growth path is not just their Strategic Imperatives segment growing, but also because of the company’s other business units are shrinking at a faster clip.

As seen in the chart below, Strategic Imperatives revenue has grown at double-digit rates over the last two years. This segment, which accounted for just 43.6% of the company’s revenue during the fourth quarter of 2016, has now increased to 47.1%.

Source: IBM Quarterly Reports

But a closer look reveals that revenue from legacy business units declined sharply, by nearly $900 million during the fourth quarter of 2017 and nearly $300 million during the first quarter of 2018 compared to the respective prior periods. This decline, when coupled with the 17% and 15% growth IBM reported for its Strategic Imperatives segment, respectively, helped the company turn things around during the last two quarters.

So is that a bad direction for IBM to take? Not necessarily. IBM knew a long time ago that its future lies within the Strategic Imperatives segment, especially its Analytics and Cloud businesses. That’s the reason they started reporting standalone numbers for the Strategic Imperatives segment.

The good news is, Strategic Imperatives are now very close to accounting for nearly half of IBM’s net revenues, and this segment has posted strong growth rates over the last several quarters.

Source: Chart prepared by author from Company Quarterly Reports

Revenue growth in the cloud segment, which still lags market leaders Amazon and Microsoft, came in at reasonable double-digit rates, growing 30% and 20% during the last two quarters, respectively (18% and 14% in constant currency.)

Though I would like to see IBM’s cloud revenue grow at a faster rate, the current growth rate shows that there is sufficient momentum for it to continue. Quarterly cloud revenue hit $4.2 billion during the first quarter, which means IBM does have a sizeable client base in a forward-looking technology segment.

The worst certainly seems to be over for IBM as further double-digit growth for Strategic Imperatives alone will make sure that the company keeps its growth story intact in the future. It could be slow and there could be few quarters of hits and misses, but as long as cloud revenues keep climbing, IBM’s future looks a lot safer. There are plenty of people who have written off the company, but IBM’s as-a-Service run rate of $10.7 billion during the first quarter of 2018 shows that the company is now a formidable player in a fast-growing cloud market as well as the analytics segment.

IBM PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

From a valuation standpoint, IBM might not be in the same league as Microsoft, which is probably the only company you can reasonably compare it to because it, too, went through a transition of legacy vs. cloud products. But IBM was a far more "traditional" company in terms of the way business was - and is - conducted. For a 117-year-old company, change does not come easy.

I believe IBM's valuation will improve over time as more investors (slowly) see that it is back on the growth path. I doubt IBM will ever grow as fast as Microsoft; that might be because of the disparate approaches of their respective leaders or their divergent areas of focus even within the cloud computing segment, but growth at IBM has finally arrived. The current PE of 10 is a sign that the market hasn't realized this yet, and is waiting for Big Blue to stumble once again.

If the 4.4% dividend yield is enticing enough for you, maybe it's time to take a chance on IBM and add to your position. But hold this for a long time because there's a lot of steam left in Ginni Rometty's Strategic Imperatives. In the meantime, you can reinvest your dividends for an even stronger position over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.