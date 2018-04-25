Mattel: Turnaround Play

Mattel is pushing into China, but aiming at the education market, which is worth more than the toy market.

It may come across as a total misfire recommending toy maker Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), despite falling revenue and the loss of one of its biggest retail customers (Toys "R" Us). There's more to the story here than a weakened toy environment. After years of falling behind and not reacting quick enough, Mattel has several positives going for it. With a new CEO and a continued push into China, Mattel shares look ripe for picking at 52 week lows.

Mattel has put in place (February presentation) a simple three pronged strategy to help the company turnaround operations. The three points are:

Build power brands into connected 360 degree play experiences

Accelerate emerging markets

Strengthen our innovation pipeline

I will touch mostly on the first two points today. Keep in mind that Mattel has strong brands and is a category leader in five of the seven largest toy categories. The company's five power brands make up around 70% of gross sales. Around 100 Barbies, 900 Hot Wheels, and 150 Fisher Price items are sold every minute around the world.

Last week, Mattel announced it had picked Ynon Kreiz as its chief executive officer. Kreiz takes the reins after years of leading media companies and successfully helping sell several companies to Disney (NYSE:DIS). Despite hiring an executive that has experience running companies and could provide some fresh perspective on a much needed turnaround, investors sent shares of Mattel to nine year lows on Friday. Shares have only recovered slightly since that point, but could be a perfect example of high risk high reward.

Kreiz will replace Margo Georgiadis, who was the Mattel CEO for 14 months. She is leaving to move on to another technology company, rumored to be Ancestry.com. Kreiz, a board member since June 2017, will serve as CEO and also take over as Chairman of the Board.

Kreiz had the following to say about Mattel:

"Mattel is an iconic company with many of the world's most beloved brands and greatest toy franchises. I am excited to lead the company towards its next phase of transformation and restore Mattel to a high performing toy company. While the company has been facing significant challenges, we have achieved constructive progress in many key areas. I am committed to building on our existing strategy as we continue to aggressively implement our transformation plan. Since joining the Board in June 2017, I've been impressed with the quality and depth of the team across the organization. I look forward to working together to fulfill Mattel's long term potential and unlock the full value of its world class IP."

That last statement is the one that stands out to me, as Mattel has strong brands and if Kreiz can unlock value in the IP, it will greatly reward shareholders. Current Chairman and former CEO Christopher A. Sinclair said, "Ynon has tremendous expertise across areas critical to our strategy, including digital, media and entertainment, and we have already benefitted from that expertise and his compelling vision for the company since he became a director."

Kreiz is the former chairman and CEO of Maker Studios, a company that was acquired by Disney in 2014. Maker Studios is a multi-channel network that provides content on YouTube from a variety of people. Maker helps with marketing, production, and managing YouTube celebrities. Maker Studios at one time managed PewDiePie and Epic Rap Battles, two of the most popular YouTube networks. Disney bought out Maker Studios at a time when these multi-channel networks were being scooped up. The logic was that it was easier to buy the networks and large viewership numbers that came with it then starting new. I have to think that this experience with production, managing, and creating content for YouTube will be incredibly helpful to Mattel.

Over the last year, Mattel has made social network content a huge priority. The company has had strong success with Hot Wheels and Barbie. Barbie has nearly four million subscribers to its YouTube channel and has been pumping out content like its Barbie Vlog series. Hot Wheels has been working on stunt videos and challenges using the popular cars. I would believe that Kreiz is working on making Mattel content even greater for YouTube.

Kreiz was also the CEO of Endemol Group, a European media company. In his early days, Kreiz was the chairman and CEO of Fox Kids Europe, a pay tv channel available in more than 50 countries. Disney acquired Fox Kids Europe in 2002. Amazingly enough, Kreiz met Haim Saban while at UCLA. It was Saban that sent Kreiz fresh from college to London to launch Fox Kids Europe, as a joint venture with News Corporation in 1996. By 1999, Fox Kids Europe was valued at $1.1 billion. In 2003, Fox Kids Europe was sold to Disney for $3 billion.

Kreiz also has experience working with private equity in between Fox Kids Europe and Endemol. Later, it was an investment in Maker Studios that got him involved with becoming CEO. Kreiz attempted to buy Time Inc. with two other investors for $1.78 billion. Time would be acquired years later by Meredith for $2.8 billion. His experience in private equity could help with a buyout of Mattel years down the road or with merger opportunities with private toy companies.

The hiring of Kreiz is a huge positive for Mattel, a company that needs to unlock its IP and push further into entertainment like rival Hasbro has done. Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) has had success pumping out movies based on its GI Joe and Transformers brands. Kreiz has a history of selling companies to Disney, and has worked with names like Haim Saban and Robert Murdoch in the past.

The other big positive I believe investors may be overlooking is the China opportunity. China has been a source of growth for many companies, including other toy brands from the United States. Mattel seems to recognize something about China better than others though. According to the Toy Fair presentation by Mattel, there are 210 million kids in China aged 0 to 10. The early education market for China is $30 billion. Kid's education spending in China is 26% of disposable incomes. The early education and training market is three times the size of the current toy market in China. So while rivals are targeting selling their toys in China, Mattel is going after the education market and also selling its toys in the country. A strong move by a company, especially considering the strength of the Fisher Price brand.

Mattel partnered with Babytree to launch learning centers, inspired by Mattel's Fisher-Price brand, across China. The plan is to launch six centers in China, with rapid expansion to follow. Babytree Vice President Wei Xiaowei said, "Our goal is to open up 500 centers next year and we are eyeing 3,000 in the next three years." These centers will have gyms and libraries available as well to help mothers relax.

Those numbers are pretty stunning. There could be 500 centers soon and more than 3,000 within three years. These centers will help Mattel become a brand of choice for parents in China and further increase brand awareness in the world's most populous country.

Babytree is the number one most popular online parenting platform in the world. The site averages 33 million monthly average users. Babytree covers 80% of expecting/new moms in China. Look for the partnership between Mattel and Babytree push brands like Fisher Price, Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Mega Bloks in China.

Mattel also formed a joint venture with Fosun to launch child development clubs in China. These clubs will feature play areas, classrooms, daycares, and retail space selling Mattel brand toys. Fosun is also an investor in Babytree.

In 2017, Mattel reported a 17% drop in North American revenue. In the Asia Pacific region, revenue grew 5%. This region is beginning to pay off for Mattel. The company's strong relationships with leading companies like Fosun, Babytree, and Alibaba should continue to provide a boost to the revenue in the region. Investors are underestimating the opportunity here in China for Mattel.

(The Beastlies - Collider.com)

Along with its already strong brands, there are a couple of noteworthy events upcoming that could provide a boost to Mattel toys. He-Man will see a movie once again hit the big screen in 2019. Look for Mattel to take advantage of this with a full product launch and great licensing power of the brand. J.J. Abrams is partnering with Mattel to bring "The Beastlies" toys to the big screen. Abrams acquired the movie and television rights back in 2012. A quick look at these guys shows that they could become a real hit toy with the creativity and collectability of the different little monsters. In a world where small under $10 toys and blind bags are winning over kids, look for Mattel to make a splash with "The Beastlies". Mattel also takes over the "Jurassic World" toy rights from Hasbro, with toys hitting the shelves soon.

Now let's talk negatives. Look at the chart below and you can see how Mattel's revenue has fallen sharply. That's not exactly a promising outlook for a company that was once the largest toymaker in the world. Revenue in 2017 was $4.88 billion, a far cry from the last growing number of $6.49 billion seen in 2013. The company is hopeful in two financial objectives over the "medium term". These are to grow revenue in the medium to high single digits, and grow operating margins to above 15%.

(Image from February Presentation)

The big elephant in the room is the bankruptcy of Toys "R" Us. This is obviously a negative for Mattel, but I believe it can be manageable. According to the company's presentation at the Toy Fair in February, Toys "R" Us represented 11% of the company's 2018 net sales. That is second behind only Walmart (20%), but could be replaced by strengthening the company's presence in international markets and online.

(Image from February Presentation)

Over the last 52 weeks, shares of Mattel have traded between $12.71 and $24.08. At the time of writing, shares are sitting just under $14. A new nine year low of $12.21 was hit on Friday. Mattel is a great company with strong brands that needs new direction and the ability to unlock hidden value. I believe the new CEO and the focus on China will power Mattel shares ahead over the next couple of years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MAT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.