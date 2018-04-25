3M: Buy On Earnings Dip?

I think it's official: we're trading in a different market environment. Volatility appears to be here to stay and companies are posting broad moves on earnings data. Fear and greed are adding to the steepness of these moves, and while this is irrational, I wouldn't expect anything different from the market. This is how the market is supposed to work. Some would say that this is a stock picker's market. It requires more work than the low volatility, passive investing driven bull run that we've seen during the last couple of years, but in general, I like it. Investors are forced to get back to the basics. Fundamentals are no longer being ignored. There is alpha available during times like these for those who're able to spot irrationality and capitalize. With all of this being said, I wanted to take some time to write about a big earnings related dip that occurred recently to a very high quality name, 3M Company (MMM), and whether or not I think it's worth buying.

As I write this, MMM shares are down nearly 9%, hovering at the $197 level. Three months ago in late January, MMM was trading for ~$250/share. Now, it was pretty obvious to me (and many others) that MMM had become overvalued (potentially grossly so) in late January during the market euphoria. I didn't sell any shares during that period because I think MMM is a very high quality name that is best held over the long-term, though I sincerely considered it. If I had future sight I would have, though while the stock didn't make sense at 25x earnings, I don't think anyone predicted a sell-off to the $200 range in such short order.

One of the things that I like best about MMM is its well diversified business structure. MMM is a well diversified, global operator and I really like the defensive nature of this diversification. This TREFIS image paints a clear picture of MMM's revenues across its different operational segments.

Source: TREFIS

During its most recent quarter, MMM posted 7.7% sales growth. This appears to be an impressive figure, through upon a closer look, I see that forex played a major role, accounting for 4.2% of that sales growth. Organic sales growth was only 2.8%, which isn't terrible, but also doesn't justify such high multiples. I was happy to see that every one of MMM's business segments posted growth during the quarter. That is an impressive feat and points towards high quality management.

GAAP earnings during the quarter came in at $0.98/share, representing a 55% decrease y/y. This sounds terrible, but management highlighted two major one-time items, a $0.36/share expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts and a pre-tax charge of nearly $900m related to legal fees in a case with the state of Minnesota, which further reduced Q1 earnings by $1.16/share. With these charges in mind, management states that non-GAAP earnings were $2.50/share, representing 15.7% y/y growth to the comparable non-GAAP figure.

The shares are welling off on guidance. Management said that it expects 2018 GAAP EPS to come in at $8.68-$9.03 and non-GAAP EPS to come in at $10.20-$10.55. This guidance represents ~11.5% GAAP growth and ~12.3% non-GAAP growth compared to 2017 totals. While these double digit bottom line figures are impressive, they're significantly below analyst expectations of 15% EPS growth for 2018. With that being said, analysts also expect to see 9% bottom line growth in 2019 and 8% in 2020, meaning that growth is expected to remain strong even after the tax benefits are digested in the short-term, leading me to believe that this dip could create an attractive entry point, should shares fall far enough.

The question is: how far is far enough? As I said before, MMM was trading for ~25x earnings in late January. The company's long-term (20 year) average P/E is essentially 20x. Today's sell-off has pushed shares below that long-term average. Now, while MMM has spent a good deal of time trading above that 20x threshold during the last 20-years or so, it has also sunk to nearly single digit multiples on a couple of occasions, signaling that even at ~18x forward estimates, the remaining downside could be significant still.

Looking at the F.A.S.T. graph below, we see that MMM traded at or below the 15x range for ~5-years from 2008-2013. Prior to that period of time, where the stock hit a recessionary low of ~9x earnings, the stock's low valuation was ~16x. I suspect that the '09 low was an anomaly that represents a generational bottom. I think it would take a global financial fiasco to drive shares down to those single digit P/E levels again, but I wouldn't be surprised to see the 15-16x range if sentiment stays negative.

Right now, I'm trying to find valuation levels that correspond to yield levels that I find to be attractive. Right now, MMM's forward annual dividend is $5.44. The company recently gave investors a very solid, 16.2% dividend increase in January. An obvious yield threshold for me to target is 3%; the 3% area seems to be an attractive target for many DGI investors. This may change as the 10-year yield rises (it crossed 3% today for the first time in years), but over the long-term, I still prefer the likes of MMM, because of the income compounding that it offers via dividend growth.

MMM would have to trade at ~$181/share to reach that threshold. Moving forward, I expect to see MMM post mid-high single digit dividend growth. Over the previous 20-years, MMM's dividend growth CAGR is ~8%. The company's payout ratio has hovered around the 50% market throughout much of this time period and currently sits slightly above that range, based upon non-GAAP earnings estimates. I typically like to see the dividend yield I receive + the dividend growth my companies give me come in above 10. At a 3% yield, I think its likely MMM meets these standards.

So, for MMM to trade down to ~$180, it would have to fall another 8.5% from today's lows. I'm not going to attempt to guess the likelihood of this continued downside. As I said before, I'm surprised to see shares trading at $197, so I'm not going to hold my breath waiting for $180. I will however make sure that I have cash on hand to add to my MMM position should that $181 price target hit. $181 would represent a 17.2x forward multiple (based upon the high end of MMM's recent guidance and the average analyst estimates for 2018 EPS. This multiple is well below the company's long-term average and the last time that MMM traded with a multiple that low was mid-2013. I wouldn't say that a ~17x multiple on MMM represents an extremely cheap valuation, but I do think that it would qualify as fair, at the very least, and this would be a great example of buying a wonderful company at a fair price.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

A common theme in the earnings calls for 3M, and fellow industrial that is also selling off today, Caterpillar (CAT), was the ongoing threat of trade issues and the uncertainties revolving around trade policy. I suspect that clarity relating to the NAFTA negotiations or Chinese trade would be a big boon for these types of names. Any positive news on trade policy will probably prohibit me from adding to my MMM position at my ~$180 price target. Only time will tell, but if shares bounce, I won't be too upset since I'm already long the name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.