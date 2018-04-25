Tesla's Short Interest Surges

The following is a crowded train, believe it or not.

Short Interest Surges

Every two weeks, I look up the short interest data on Elon Musk's child Tesla (TSLA), and rub my eyes in bewilderment. The short interest on the company has surged by more than 20% to a new record of 38.26 million shares:

More than 30% of the shares available to trade is sold short. Think about that. I have never seen anything like this in a large-cap company before, have you? Please let me know if you have, so that I can stop rubbing my eyes so hard that I've entered another galaxy of swirls and patterns.

Days to Cover, using an average volume of 7.5 million shares, remains just above five days, but times are anything but normal:

In English, the above graph says nearly 70 percent of daily volume throughout March was initiated by shorting activity. There can be many reasons for this, but it is interesting the surge in shorting activity at the end of March coincided with the 20 percent dip in the stock that lasted only a few days:

Am I the only person who's wondering why Moody's chose to downgrade Tesla's credit rating just days before the actual production numbers were announced? Why so moody? Anyway, I will wait for your upgrade in the third quarter, when Tesla is producing 5,000 Model 3s each week, profitably.

Short interest on Tesla is now at a record high:

What This Means

Bears are more confident than ever.

When I thought shorts would cover when the stock plunged in a matter of days, they in fact increased their positions:

Tesla next week will announce a record loss quarter of more than $800 million, primarily due to Model 3 production delays. As I discussed in Tesla's Pathway To Profitability, however, I expect things to start improving in the next quarter, and accelerate to the positive in the second half of the year:

Source: Tesla's Pathway To Profitability, Author's quarterly projections by product line

Everybody who's been invested in Tesla for more than a second, so excluding algos, knows that bears are primarily focused on historical financials, which lead them to pessimism on Tesla. I would be pessimistic too, if I were them, as Tesla is about to announce its record loss quarter. The Street knows this.

On the other hand, bulls including yours truly are primarily focused on Tesla's future, in which Tesla turns profitable as Model 3 production continues to ramp. Let's hear it from the horse's mouth:

Profit

A fair criticism leveled at Tesla by outside critics is that you’re not a real company unless you generate a profit, meaning simply that revenue exceeds costs. It didn’t make sense to do that until reaching economies of scale, but now we are there.

Such optimism, and I agree.

At the moment, the depreciation of heavy equipment designed for 5,000 weekly units is expensed against the revenue from a lower level of weekly production. If you have a two-bedroom condo, and rent out only one bedroom while the second bedroom is vacant, you may only cover your mortgage payment, but likely will not make a profit. Similar idea. Once you get that second bedroom rented out, however, then we can see the true profitability of the condo as an investment property.

In technical terms, Tesla uses the straight-line method of depreciation for the vast majority of its assets, so the depreciation estimated each quarter on a given level of installed equipment is relatively constant versus the increasing level of production. The following are the two relevant sections from the most recent Form 10-K:



When Will Bears Cover?

It is debatable whether or not the Model 3 will get to 5,000 weekly production rate by June, or at all, given the repeated delays. I understand the skepticism. We will hear more on the second bedroom of the condo by next Wednesday.

5,000 weekly production milestone is important, because the quarter after that is achieved is when Tesla has aimed to turn profitable, which is exactly when Mr. Jim Chanos had said he would cover his short position. Start at 16:35:

Betty Liu: What would it take for you to throw in the towel? Jim Chanos: I think I'd have to see the company actually begin to make money, selling products.

Tesla bulls may just be lucky enough to see Mr. Chanos "throw in the towel" in the near future, or if this was his aspirational goal.

One More Thing

There is always one more thing. Check this out:

Tesla Steals the Limelight at Beijing Car Show

The above sentence headlined this article published today by Bloomberg.

According to the article, the Tesla stand drew the largest crowds, and "Tesla will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of China’s decision to begin permitting foreign carmakers to take full ownership of their local ventures, while reducing import tariffs."

One More Thing

It is worth noting that last night one more respected Seeking Alpha contributor, HFI Research, noted that they have shorted Tesla, as part of an overall short position on certain technology stocks.

Although I have agreed with HFI Research on expecting higher oil prices as early as October of 2016 as part of my analysis on offshore drillers, and again in July of 2017, I take the other side on Tesla: Yes, certain technology stocks are overpriced, but Tesla is an energy company that I expect will benefit from increasing energy prices throughout 2018.

Bottom Line

I am staying long into the earnings release, as the darkest hour is just before dawn. I expect Tesla's bottom line to improve in the second quarter, and the company to accelerate into bottom line profitability later this year. I will next write an article on how to play next week's earnings release, given the high implied volatility embedded in option prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.