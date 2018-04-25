Prothena: A Compelling Bounce Play To At Least $15 And Not Unrealistic Buyout Target

I believe that the company has value in the $15 to $20 range and is a reasonably realistic buyout target at current prices.

Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ:PRTA) got slammed on Monday, shedding more than two-thirds of its stock price after discontinuing the Development of NEOD001 for AL Amyloidosis, its lead drug candidate. Usually when a story like this falls onto my radar screen, I come into it with an extreme short bias, expecting the stock to bottom out over several days as institutional investors give up on it or it to continue to tank as the vultures and shorts smell a financing.

Instead, I have decided to go long in the form of shares and call options. With the elimination of the lead drug candidate, it will be at least a year and likely two before any major positive catalysts. But on the flip side, the company is cashed up so well that it'll be that long, if not much longer, before it will need to finance. It has an open shelf offering, but I don't expect the company to make use of it any time soon, especially at these levels. That means market sentiment will be the large driver of this stock. With PRTA trading at less than cash value, I took a bet that negative sentiment has bottomed out.

PRTA has two collaborations that aren't tied to the failure of the lead drug. These collaborations with multi-billion dollar firms could result in excess of $2.6 billion worth of combined milestone payments plus royalties if anything marketable becomes of the studies. This is important for two reasons. First, in combination with the discontinuation of the lead drug, periodic milestone payments will substantially lower cash burn rate. Second, with the marginal enterprise value given to PRTA at this moment, it becomes a not too unrealistic buyout target for either firm.

I'll start my analysis by saying that my opinion of a coming bounce is in direct conflict to analysts who downgraded the stock after the bad news. As an example, Jefferies downgraded PRTA to a hold with a $12 price target:

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee downgraded Prothena (PRTA) to Hold from Buy and lowered his price target to $12 from $100 after the NEOD001 AL amyloidosis program was discontinued following the failure of the Phase 2 PRONTO study. The focus now shifts to its early pipeline assets, which include the Roche-partnered (RHHBY) '002 for Parkinson's and Celgene-partnered (CELG) Neuro program, said Yee. Noting that these early programs will not have data until 2019-20, he believes the stock will be range-bound near its cash level of about $10-$12 per share.

While I agree with Mr. Yee's assessment around the timing of the catalysts and cannot downplay his experience in this field, I just don't see how one can expect the stock to remain range-bound at cash levels given the two partnerships he mentioned and reasonable expectation of a much lower burn rate. I can see PRTA bouncing to $15 to $20 in the near term, staying above the $12 target for 2018 and rising into 2019 and 2020 as the catalysts near. This is assuming neither Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) nor Celgene (CELG) prematurely pull the plug on their respective collaborations with PRTA.

Estimation of PRTA's enterprise value at $11.50 stock price

In this section, I will estimate PRTA's enterprise value. PRTA's Q1 financials and presumably an updated outlook on cash burn is scheduled to come in the second week of May. That will provide a lot more accuracy for prospective shareholders, but for those who don't want to wait like me, an estimate will have to do. I am basing this valuation on an $11.50 stock price, but given the volatility of the stock, expect that to change drastically by the time you read this. At $11.50, the market cap is $457 million based on 39.7 million shares outstanding (most updated share data on PRTA of 38.5 million doesn't appear to include the subscription by Celgene).

Here is a screenshot of the balance sheet as of December 31, 2017:

The company had $422 million in cash and no debt, but I would expect a working capital adjustment of $29 million in any proposed buyout scenario, so net cash would be $393 million as of the end of 2017. On March 20, PRTA announced a Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene that included a $100 million upfront payment and $50 million subscription for PRTA shares at $42.57 per share.

The company disclosed an expected burn rate for 2018 between $175 million and $230 million in the Q4 conference call, with 90% of the range variance attributed to the now discontinued PRONTO study. I can therefore assume that the burn rate for 2018 tops out at $175 million and is likely much lower than that. But for Q1, I estimate that the company burned approximately $50 million along with another $15 million to this point in April.

To summarize my estimate of PRTA's up-to-date net cash balance:

$393 million net cash as of December 31, 2017.

$150 million cash generated from the Celgene collaboration announced March 20.

$65 million cash burned since the start of 2018.

The sum of these three items leads to $478 million in net cash, implying a negative enterprise value of $21 million at an $11.50 stock price. Assuming the burn rate for the rest of the year will be $100 million and no milestone payments, that leads to $378 million in net cash and a $79 million enterprise value at the end of 2018.

How much is PRTA worth to Roche and Celgene?

While the lead drug candidate is dead, PRTA's collaboration with Roche on PRX002 for Parkinson's disease and with Celgene on a pipeline of three novel therapies are not impacted:

Roche started recruiting for the PASADENA study in June 2017. The estimated primary completion date is not until March 2020 and study completion date until June 2021. However, PRTA has already earned $75 million to-date in upfront and milestone payments and have up to $525 million remaining in clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones (reference: conference call link around 15 minute mark). PRTA is responsible for 30% of the development costs in the United States in order to collect 30% of the profits upon commercialization. The company can also earn a double-digit royalty on Global Ex-U.S. sales. If Roche is using a 20% probability of success on this study, the discounted present value of cash flows owed to PRTA is likely somewhere around $100 million.

The multi-year research and development collaboration with CELG is focused on three proteins implicated in the pathogenesis of several neurodegenerative diseases, including tau, TDP-43 and an undisclosed target. In addition to the upfront payment and share subscription already received from CELG, PRTA is entitled to the following for each of the three targets:

After consideration of all clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payouts, PRTA could earn up to $697.5 million per program or nearly $2.1 billion in total. All of these are in discovery phase so CELG would likely attribute only a very small chance of success on the discounted present value of cash flows owed to PRTA, likely in the $100 to $200 million range. But CELG has already paid $150 million to PRTA, including $50 million in the form of shares valued at $42.57, which was 26% above the price of PRTA shares at close on March 20 of $33.85. CELG has already demonstrated a willingness to pay a substantial market premium to collaborate with PRTA. It wouldn't be a stretch to assume that CELG would be willing to do the same on the entire company and expunge its liability owed to PRTA as well as gain the potential cash flows from Roche.

At $15, PRTA would have a market cap of $596 million and enterprise value of $118 million. At $20, PRTA would have a market cap of $794 million and enterprise value of $316 million. This does not include any potential dilution from stock compensation throughout the year nor my estimate of $100 million burn rate to take PRTA to the end of 2018.

CELG paying $600 million or about $15 per share (approximately 30% above market prices at close on Monday) seems within the realm of possibility given:

CELG already paid $50 million for shares at $42.57 to own approximately 3% of the company. At the time, CELG was paying a 25% premium on shares which were already at a higher price from expectations of NEOD001 which did not materialize and CELG had no financial interest in this drug.

CELG or any prospective buyer would be receiving well over $400 million in cash back from this acquisition. This would be offset somewhat by going through the difficult and costly (severance) process of downsizing, but a larger company might be able to absorb that headcount and redeploy valuable human capital within the company.

CELG would be receiving back up to $2.1 billion in milestone plus royalty payments, which likely has an internal risk-adjusted present value in the $100 to $200 million range. A prospective buyer other than CELG would alternatively be receiving the rights to this collaboration. The risk here is that CELG reserves the right to terminate the program at will, and might not be interested in working with the buyer.

The prospective buyer would be receiving the collaboration with Roche currently in Phase II which has $575 in milestone payments and a likely internal risk-adjusted present value in the $100 million range.

All intellectual property and remaining pipeline of PRTA

Conclusion

When biotech companies get beat up after a failed trial or otherwise negative development, I hear a lot of speak about how that company becomes a buyout target. Most of it is nonsense in my opinion. However, based on the breakdown of value lying on PRTA's balance sheet and the partnerships within its early-stage pipeline, I think the idea of a buyout or at least an increased investment stake in the company has some merit.

I also strongly believe that PRTA has value at $11.50 up to the $15 to $20 range regardless of any potential M&A activity. Shareholders and prospective investors shouldn't hold PRTA hoping for a buyout. They should only buy and hold the stock if they also believe that this company has value at least to that range and will get there one way or another.

