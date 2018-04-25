Grant's Rules

Rules 1-10: "Preservation of Capital"

Rule 11: "Make Money"

Rule 12: "When a company is under Federal investigation for Fraud - Sell!"

Rule 13: "When a company gets an "Ongoing Concern Letter" from its auditors - Sell!"

There you have it. The accumulation of my forty-four years on Wall Street. Nothing too fancy. No complicated formulas. Just the very bedrock of my investing beliefs.

What is apparent to me, and should now be apparent to you, is that Goldilocks has fled. She may be back one day, but it won't be for a while, in my opinion. You are just going to have to get over it!

We have two massive forces at work now, in the United States. The first are the actions of the current Administration, cutting taxes, loosening up on regulations, putting tariffs in place, re-negotiating treaties and generally doing its best to get the economy up and going and moving. You may agree with this or that part of what President Trump is doing, or not doing, but everything is aimed at growing the economy.

For some time, for all of 2017, this was the driving force for the markets. This is what people were paying attention to and this is what drove equity prices ever higher. At the same time bonds bumped along, demand for issuance was good and risk spreads tightened even as Treasuries edged higher. For bonds it may not have been Goldilocks, but it wasn't the Wicked Witch of the West either.

The other driving force, the force to be reckoned with now, was the Fed and the constant and unrelenting moves to raise rates. This was largely ignored for some time but as the 10-year Treasury approached 3.00%, and then crossed the line in the sand, the markets began to switch gears and pay attention to what the Fed was doing, as more important than what the Administration was doing. That is where we stand now. We are paying attention to different things and it is causing volatility, a downdraft in equities and causing fear of even higher Treasury yields and widening in credit spreads.

The Federal Reserve Bank, the central bank of the United States, in my view, is heading in the exact opposite direction of the U.S. government and the results of the Fed's ministrations are causing higher borrowing costs for individuals and corporations alike. This was ignored for a time but now it is front and center as some worry about the refinancing of "BBB" bonds, which could cause downgrades, while others focus on the increasing cost of share buybacks, while others fret over a decline in earnings, for those companies with upcoming borrowing needs.

Initially there was a lot of talk that all of this would be good for the banks, but that has faded in recent days. We have had a "Meaningful" change of focus that is being caused by the relentless drive of the Fed to raise rates based upon some theoretical "Return to Normalcy" when "Normalcy" has not existed for a decade.

The Fed, and the other major central banks of the world, controlled and dominated the financial markets with all of their "Pixie Dust" money that was created from nothing but their imagination during the last decade.

It was all going to come to this, at some point, as I stated many times over the last ten years, and now we have arrived. In my estimation, there will be no soft landing as the Fed started the ball rolling and the ECB talks of following along while the BOJ continues to balloon their balance sheet to almost 93% of their entire GDP. We are in the "Bear Trap" and it is going to be a struggle to get out, in my opinion.

I was hopeful that the government was going to tap some of the people at the Fed on the shoulder and encourage them to slow down but I have seen no indications of this happening. It might, at some point in time, but we aren't there yet.

Consequently, the continuing raising of rates is beginning to stall the economy and the markets are waking up to this fact. The Fed is ruining the party and all they would have to do is announce that they were going to "Chill Out" for a while and things would get better fast, but the reality is that they do not seem to be in any mindset to do that and so the party appears to be getting shut down.

For those of you that have not changed your strategy, I advise you to do so now. The old strategies used, when the party was in full swing, just will not work any longer, in my opinion. The relentless push to higher interest rates is going to require new thinking, in my estimation. What worked before, is not going to work any longer and the capital that you have accumulated during this time may diminish quickly, if you aren't careful. Caution is now advised!

"Preservation of Capital," is back in vogue. You have been warned.