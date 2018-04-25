3M: Moving Into Buy Territory

3M stock looks more and more compelling the closer it gets to that $190 level.

3M stock has lost more than a fifth of its value over the past several months.

Shares of Wall Street's favorite industrial conglomerate, 3M Co. (MMM), spiraled on Tuesday (4/24) after the company reported worse than expected first quarter numbers while simultaneously lowering its full-year revenue and earnings guides. The drop isn't that surprising. Going into the report, 3M stock was priced for perfection, and the report was far from perfect.

But the report was still good. Now that 3M stock has lost roughly a fifth of its value since late January, we think a bottom is rapidly approaching. We peg the stock's fair value around $190, and believe that negative sentiment will drag the stock below $190 in the near-term. We believe the prudent move is to buy MMM stock if it crosses below $190.

The quarter itself was pretty was good. Every segment posted positive organic revenue growth while margins continued on their upward path. But management lowered its full year revenue growth guide from 3-5% to 3-4% and its full year earnings guide from $10.20-$10.70 to $10.20-$10.55 based on softness in certain markets, namely consumer electronics, oral care, and automotive aftermarket.

Going into the report, 3M stock had run up to multi-year high valuation levels on the idea that a global economic recovery would lead to broad-based strength across every operating segment. That didn't happen, as softness showed up in a few markets. Thus, 3M stock is dropping as the valuation normalizes back to a historically sustainable level.

At some point, though, 3M stock becomes a buy. The global economic recovery narrative is still intact. Global economic growth forecasts are being revised higher, and 2018 and 2019 should be strong years for global economic activity. Meanwhile, in the U.S., consumer confidence and housing data paint a rosy outlook for the U.S. economic recovery.

All this is showing up in 3M's numbers. Yes, there are some pockets of weakness, but overall, strength is more than offsetting that weakness. From Industrial to Safety & Graphics to Healthcare to Electronics & Energy to Consumer, every operating segment at 3M is posting positive organic growth in the low-to-mid single-digit range.

In the Industrial segment, weak automotive aftermarket demand was more than offset by robust aerospace demand. In the Safety & Graphics segment, everything was up. In the Healthcare segment, food safety and health information strength more than offset weakness in drug delivery. In the Electronics & Energy segment, electronic materials strength offset weakness in display materials and systems. On the Consumer side, home improvement and home care were up, while consumer healthcare was down.

In total, the positives greatly outweigh the negatives, and that led to positive revenue growth and healthy operating margin expansion last quarter. This will continue over the next several years thanks to the synchronized recovery in the global economy, the emergence of disruptive technologies like automation and artificial intelligence, and the huge investments that should spring up thanks to tax reform.

As such, 3M should be able to grow revenues around 5% per year over the next several years (same growth rate as last year and at the high-end of management's long-term guide for 4.5% to 5% revenue growth). Operating margins should be able to expand to around 25-30%, or 27.5% at the midpoint (from last year's 24.7% base, which was up 70 basis points year over year). That combination would lead to revenues in 5 years of $40.4 billion and operating profits of $11.1 billion (versus last year's levels of $31.7 billion and $7.2 billion, respectively).

Taking out $250 million for net interest expense, 21% for taxes, and dividing by a presumably reduced share count of 580 million, $11.1 billion in operating profits should lead to roughly $14.80 in earnings per share in 5 years. 3M stock normally trades at 19 times forward earnings. A historically-average 19 times forward multiple on those $14.80 earnings implies a four-year forward price target of just over $280. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a present value of just over $190.

Overall, 3M stock is a great company with strong growth prospects and a stock that simply got ahead of itself in the near term. Now, the stock is correcting back to more reasonable levels. Once this correction is over, which it should be around $190, then 3M stock will resume its upward trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MMM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.