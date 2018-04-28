REITs: Kryptonite In Weak Hands, Golden Income In Strong Hands

Now is one of those times. We'll discuss further.

Kryptonite Or Gold? It's In The Eye Of The Beholder

Knee jerk reactions are particularly strong as can be seen the last several months in the REIT sector. With every uptick in interest rates, investors unload another batch of their REIT shares, convinced that REITs are especially dependent upon the cost of money. Rising rates, in this view, can only mean trouble for this asset class and increasingly depressed stock prices that flow through as a result of this perceived trouble.

Funny thing about this thought process. Research has shown that in periods of economic expansion such as we are experiencing today, rising rates are telling us that the economy is growing and companies can afford this increased cost of doing business.

This is especially true for REITs that specialize in shorter term leases, as compared to longer-term leases.

Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) is an example of a company that is less affected by rising rates. Its ownership in hotel properties gives the hotel owners the ability to raise room rates on a daily basis if they so chose. Such a close connection to the rising rate regime gives companies like HPT an actual benefit since the hotel owners can more easily adjust revenues to accommodate a rising rate regime. When the economy is strong and growing, as it is now, raising room rates as supply dwindles becomes that much easier. As they do this on a more frequent basis, it lends increasing support to the lease payments that HPT is collecting from its hotel property operators.

source: HPT website

Its hotel brands are quite diverse and consist of a strong property stable with household names recognizable by almost any traveler.

source: HPT website

You can get a sense of their wide, geographic dispersion of hotel properties throughout the U.S.A., Canada, and Puerto Rico with this shaded graphic.

Another Part Of The Spectrum

On the other hand, a company like Realty Income (O) is closely tied to the retail industry, under fire from e-commerce competition, and a tenant roster obligated to longer term leases, on average some 10 years long. Obviously, even with automatic rent escalators built in, companies like O find it more difficult to adjust as quickly as companies with short-term duration leases, like the hotel industry. The 25% decrease in Realty Income's stock price in recent months is a clear expression of investor concern in this regard.

Realty Income Stock Price Compression

Ten-Year Treasury - On The Precipice of 3%

Monday morning, the yield on the ten-year treasury was a hair's breadth away from 3% at 2.996%. This was the highest it's been in four years. Should we get to the 3.25% to 3.5% range, expect Realty Income to trade down from the $49 range to the $44 range.

At $44.00 per share, the $2.63 current dividend will yield investors a cool 5.98%.

Dueling Perspectives

Investors who may soon require use of their invested principal in this name to make a down payment on a house or car, pay college tuition costs, or retirement expenses may wish to consider taking some money off the table with this stock.

Investors who find themselves with no immediate need to call on these invested funds, who have five years or more with no call on this money and those who have not yet initiated a position might consider getting their dry powder ready.

Realty Income's average dividend yield over the last 4 years has been just 4.40%. Should that $44 level be reached, the 5.98% dividend yield will be offering a yield that is 36% higher than its recent historical average. That would be a decent indicator that the market is undervaluing this name and a place we can find excellent value and accidentally high yield. It would also be sweet music to the ears of investors hungering for a decent, income return on their money.

Quick Income Return Comparisons

A highly conservative investor seeking a risk-free return could consider ten-year treasuries, currently yielding a fraction below 3%. In contrast, the projected yield of almost 6% on Realty Income would result in twice as much income.

A slightly less conservative investor might turn to a 12-month CD and earn 2% on his money today. The projected yield of almost 6% on Realty Income would result in three times as much income.

An investor who is less risk averse might consider placing his investable funds in the likes of the S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY), currently yielding a little less than 2%. Again, the projected yield of almost 6% on Realty Income would result in more than three times as much income. And Realty Income pays a monthly dividend to its investors, making dividend reinvestment that much more efficient. The availability of funds to pay monthly bills makes the monthly dividends that much more convenient.

At the same time, an investment in Realty Income would give investors a good downside cushion and a launching pad for greater capital appreciation in the future. With less downside risk at $44 per share, it will have lost nearly 40% of market value since it traded in the $70s not long ago. Less downside risk and greater upside potential make Realty Income, the Monthly Dividend Company, a company worth considering for addition to your portfolio.

Historical Perspective

Historically, REITs have performed relatively well during periods when interest rates rise. In fact, recently released research from the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts reveals that REITs outperformed the S&P 500 in more than half of the episodes of rising Treasury yields over the period 1992 to 2017. In fact, in 87% of the occurrences of rising Treasury rates, REITs actually generated positive total returns during that same time frame.

In other words, not only did most REITs continue to pay out good dividends their stock prices also rose, resulting in overall positive total return to the investor.

Not only are REIT returns typically positive as an investment class during periods of rising rates they often outperform stock markets during periods of rising rates, including both dividend payments and capital appreciation. In other words, they outperform as measured by total return.

The report goes on to state that:

Equity issuance has been strong, both to increase the strength of their balance sheets, and also to fund acquisitions and expansion. Leverage has declined from a pre-financial crisis peak of 58.3% to a current reading of 47.6%. Interest expense has declined, nearing their record low of 21.7% from the peak of 37% in 2009. The weighted average maturity of outstanding debt has lengthened to 75 months (more than six years) from 60 months or shorter in 2009. A combination of strong earnings growth, low leverage and low interest rates have raised their interest coverage ratio, as a group, to 4.4 times the interest charges they pay on borrowed funds."

source: Nareit report

Facts Trump Assumptions

So, while many investors act upon fear and wrong assumptions, their actions create opportunities for the astute income investor. The more rates rise, the greater the selling pressure in the REIT sector, the cheaper the stocks become and the higher the yields and income become.

Strategy Session

If your primary interest is in taking advantage of attractive income opportunities, if getting a 36% raise in income sounds appealing, and you don't have immediate need of your principal, consider adding some Realty Income shares to your portfolio at advantageous prices as we get closer to that $44.00 price range. And if you prefer limiting downside risk to invested capital, consider an investment in HPT which is less exposed to duration risk since its hotel property clients are able to pass on leasing rates (room rates) that much quicker.

Exercise Control Where You Can

We can only control what is in our own purview; that is, how we react to investor fears as regards to how we position ourselves in our individual portfolios. As investors, we have lots of options. We can:

Run in fear.

Take advantage of those who are running in fear.

Ignore all the noise.

Hide our heads in the sand.

Take the presents that the market is giving us.

Position our portfolios so they give us the most comfort, security and income to meet our needs.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio: REITs Add Income Stability

Occasionally, readers comment that the FTG Portfolio is too REIT heavy. Somehow, they overlook the fact that besides REITs, the portfolio contains several tobacco names that generate excellent income and strong dividend growth as well as several electric utilities for dependable, reliable income as well as dividend growth. In addition, it contains several large telecoms and several very-well diversified business development companies that help raise our overall portfolio dividend yield and mitigate risk by making loans and taking equity stakes in a wide variety of industry sectors and hundreds of diversified companies.

Aside from two technology/entertainment companies recently purchased, the FTG Portfolio contains a good helping of assorted dividend growth stocks, as does our subscriber portfolio. It was built with the express purpose of benefiting from this defensive strategy and volatile, extreme stock market environments that have become the norm since February 26 of this year.

Three years ago, on Dec. 24, 2014, I began writing a series of articles to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was titled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on Dec. 24, 2014, this portfolio now consists of 23 companies, including AT&T Inc. (T), Altria Group, Inc. (MO), Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), Verizon Communications (VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Ares Capital (ARCC), British American Tobacco (BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (VGR), EPR Properties (EPR), Realty Income Corporation (O), Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (GOV), The GEO Group (GEO), The RMR Group (RMR), Southern Company (SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), Iron Mountain, Inc. (IRM) and Roku, Inc. (ROKU) and Helios and Matheson (HMNY).

Continuing the see-saw we've all been on since the February correction began, on Tuesday, the broad stock market gauges are going haywire again, with the Dow Jones Industrials down over 600 points near the close and the S&P 500 index off 1.75%.

While this volatility heats up, once again, the FTG Portfolio and subscriber portfolios are enjoying support from many of the same REITs and equities discussed above, even while the ten-year treasury hovers just 5 basis points under the 3% mark. Both portfolios are currently ahead .2% in Tuesday's trade.

Dividend growth investors continue to inhabit a happy place, insulated from the daily anxieties and fears that constantly weigh on price-focused investors. This holds true, especially during extreme volatility that we are experiencing. Gone are the days, it seems, when the Dow rose or fell some 20 or so points. If a move is fewer than 200 points in either direction, it doesn't even feel normal any longer with the "new normal" in volatility that we are living with.

I continue to encourage readers to look at the following table whenever stock market volatility gives them the jitters and their nerves are being tested. We have enjoyed eleven very recent dividend raises in the FTG Portfolio.

Source: Author

Takeaway

Sometimes, it seems that total return investors are on opposite sides of the fence from income investors, or dividend growth investors. When the interest rate cycle turns, as it appears to be doing now, these differences tend to get magnified.

Investors focused on capital appreciation take price compression in interest-sensitive names as confirmation of their belief that a rise in interest rates can only mean trouble for the class of investments known as REITs.

Income investors, on the other hand, have some experience riding these cycles out and are of the belief that rate rises hand them opportunities to reinvest dividends at higher yield points in order to enhance their dividend growth of their portfolios. They also look to historical precedent that illustrates that the REIT investment class normally does fine, and even outperforms the general market over long periods of time, even under rising rate regimes.

Your Engagement Is Appreciated

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Did you find Tuesday's 600-point fall unnerving? If so, perhaps you should re-examine your risk exposure and adjust your portfolio to match your comfort level more accurately. Have you been able to reach a level of comfort by focusing on the dividend growth of your portfolio? Are you considering layering into or beginning new positions in the REIT sector now that much cheaper prices and higher income are on offer? Please let me know in the comment section how you approach these situations in your own portfolio and how you arrive at your decisions.

Author's note: Should you be interested in reading any of my other articles detailing various strategies to enhance your returns on a dividend growth portfolio, you will find them here.

If you'd like to receive immediate notifications as soon as I write new content, I encourage you to click the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my picture or at the bottom of the article, then click "Get email alerts."

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Thanks for reading. Interested in more dividend strategies and ideas? I run Retire 1 Dividend At A Time to help investors stay focused on their portfolio income and long-term goals. My promise to you: With every exclusive article, email, instant-text, and chat, I'll help guide you to: Increased income for retirement, one dividend at-a-time.

Under-valued stocks for a greater margin of error and higher capital appreciation.

Methods to safely diversify your portfolio.

Strategies to build, grow and protect your income for retirement. Join today for a two-week free trial to get started on the next step of your investing journey!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL FILL-THE-GAP PORTFOLIO STOCKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.