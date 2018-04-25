Unilever: $7 Billion Buyback, 8% Dividend Increase, And 3%+ Yield

By Bob Ciura

At Sure Dividend, we are constantly recommending income investors consider the Dividend Aristocrats. There is good reason for this, as the Dividend Aristocrats are a group of high-quality companies, with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 53 Dividend Aristocrats here.

If there were one limitation of the Dividend Aristocrats list, it would be that it only includes U.S. stocks. But there are plenty of companies based outside the U.S. that are equally investment-worthy as their U.S. counterparts, if not more so.

Unilever plc (UL) (UN) is a great example of a stock that does not appear on the Dividend Aristocrats list, but it could be a valuable addition to a dividend growth portfolio. Unilever is one of 350 dividend stocks we track in the consumer staples sector.

Unilever has a portfolio of strong brands, lots of growth potential, and the company recently announced a dividend increase and $8 billion share buyback.

Business Overview

Unilever is a global consumer products giant. It was founded in 1885. Today, its revenue is nearly evenly split between food and beverages. It has a large portfolio of strong brands, which includes 13 individual brands that each generate $1 billion or more in annual sales. A few of its major brands include Axe, Dove, Hellman's, Knorr, Ben & Jerry's, and Lipton, among others.

On April 19th, Unilever announced quarterly financial results. Organic sales rose 3.4% for the quarter and met analyst expectations. Excluding the divested spreads business, underlying sales rose 3.7%, and beat expectations. Most of the sales growth came from higher volumes, while pricing added just 0.1% to sales growth for the quarter.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 4

Still, the fact that Unilever managed any pricing increases at all, is highly impressive. This is a deflationary environment for packaged food and beverage companies. Several U.S.-based consumer products giants, such as Kimberly-Clark (KMB) and Procter & Gamble (PG), reported declining prices in their own recent quarterly reports. Unilever's ability to continue raising prices, even in challenging environments, is indicative of its excellent brand portfolio and pricing power.

Unilever's growth last quarter was broad-based across its product segments. Underlying sales growth, according to segment, was as follows:

Beauty & Home Care: +3.9%

Home Care: +4.9%

Foods & Refreshment: +2.3%

As you can see, the Home Care segment led the way, with 4.9% underlying sales growth, which consisted of 4.8% volume growth.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 7

For 2018, the company expects underlying sales growth in the 3-5% range, which is a very strong growth rate. In addition, the portfolio restricting and cost controls are expected to result in improved underlying operating margins and cash flow. Unilever has a number of competitive advantages, which will help drive future growth.

Growth Prospects

First, Unilever is a global company, with scale and geographic diversification. Unilever has a strong presence in emerging markets, such as China, India, and Africa. Unilever is ahead of many U.S. consumer products companies in the emerging markets, which gives it a significant edge. Emerging markets are highly attractive for consumer goods manufacturers, as they have large populations and high economic growth. Last quarter, the emerging markets once again led the way for Unilever, with 5.1% organic sales growth. Growth was comprised of 4.3% higher volumes and 0.8% price increases.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 11

Unilever is also trimming costs to retain efficiency and help counter the impact of soft pricing. Its cost improvements in supply chain and overhead have resulted in annual savings of more than one billion euros, two-thirds of which are being reinvested back into growth initiatives.

Unilever's recently-authorized share buyback for up to $7.4 billion will also help boost earnings-per-share growth. The buybacks represent approximately 5% of the current market capitalization. Unilever is flush with cash after the December 15th sale of its spreads business to KKR for $8.3 billion.

Valuation & Expected Returns

Analysts currently expect Unilever to generate earnings-per-share of $2.75 in 2018. As a result, the stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. The stock is currently valued slightly above its long-term average. Over the past 10 years, Unilever stock held an average price-to-earnings ratio of 18.

Source: ValueLine

Despite the fact that Unilever stock is trading above its 10-year average, the current valuation appears justified by the company's impressive growth rates. Unilever is a high-quality business with significant growth potential. Therefore, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18-20 seems fair. The stock is trading near the upper limit of this range, meaning investors cannot be assured of continued multiple expansion. However, Unilever stock can still generate positive returns, through earnings growth and dividends.

A breakdown of potential returns for Unilever stock is as follows:

3-5% organic sales growth

1% margin expansion

2% share repurchases

3.5% dividend yield

Based on this, total annual returns could reach 9.5% to 11.5%. This would be a highly satisfactory rate of return. Not surprisingly, Unilever's capital allocation program does a lot of the heavy lifting for shareholder returns. Along with first-quarter earnings, Unilever announced a huge new round of cash returns. In addition to the previously-discussed $7.4 billion share buyback, the company declared a quarterly dividend of 0.3872 euros per share. In U.S. dollars, the new dividend rate of approximately $0.4789 per quarter represents an annual payout of $1.92, up 7.6% from the previous dividend. Based on the recent share price, Unilever stock has a dividend yield of 3.5%.

U.S. investors should keep in mind currency translation and dividend withholding taxes, which are important considerations whenever investors are looking at buying stocks based outside the USA weak dollar helps U.S. investors, as it results in higher dividend payments when the foreign currency is converted into U.S. dollars. At the same time, a strong dollar would have a negative impact on dividends, so investors should keep currency in mind. And, as far as withholding taxes, investors who buy the symbol UL currently do not pay withholding taxes, as the U.S. has an agreement in place with the U.K. However, this stands to change, as Unilever plans to have its main headquarters in the Netherlands, where dividend withholding taxes are currently 15%.

Final Thoughts

Unilever does not belong to the list of Dividend Aristocrats. But that does not mean international stocks should be avoided. Quite the opposite; Unilever has all the qualities income investors should desire. It has strong brands, competitive advantages, and a highly profitable business model. In addition, it has a long runway of growth up ahead, thanks largely to its heavy presence in the emerging markets.

In addition, high-quality international stocks like Unilever can provide diversification benefits to U.S. shareholders. With the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index at just under 2%, income investors could consider higher-yielding international dividend stocks. Unilever has a dividend yield of 3%+ and the ability to raise its dividend at high-single digit rates. This makes it an attractive pick for income investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.