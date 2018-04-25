Atico Mining - One Of The Cheapest Copper Plays

In my opinion, Atico is an interesting investment target for investors looking for high exposure to copper prices.

What is more, a clever modification of the milling process had a positive impact on the company's bottom line.

Atico Mining (OTCPK:ATCMF) is an independent copper producer operating in Colombia. On April 23, 2018 the company released its 2017 annual report (at last…) so there is a good opportunity to look at recent developments at this small but, in my opinion, interesting play.

Introduction

Atico operates a high-grade copper mine called El Roble.

Source: Atico

Interestingly, the miner is run by the Ganoza family, known to precious metals investors as the founders of Fortuna Silver (FSM), a silver producer.

The El Roble mine started its operations in 1991 and in 2013 it was acquired by Atico Mining. Shortly after the acquisition Atico changed the way the mine was operating. According to the technical report for El Roble:

… the (former) approach was to conduct ongoing underground 'production' diamond drilling (generally only 30m to 50m ahead of the working faces) and to use the results of these drill holes to guide mining on a daily and weekly basis.

What did Atico do? A couple of things. For example:

Made a few upgrades to the mill increasing its capacity from 400 tons per day in 2013 to 800 tons in 2017

Completed mineral resource estimate

Started mining in high grade zones of El Roble

Particularly the last issue was crucial in the long term. As the chart below shows, now Atico is a totally different operation than it used to be before:

Source: Simple Digressions and the technical report for El Roble.

2017 results

Last year the company produced record amounts of copper (20.6 million pounds vs. 18.7 million in 2016) and copper concentrate, which is the product Atico offers at the market (42.8 thousand tons vs. 41.5 thousand in 2016).

Now, Atico has a flexible approach to the milling process. For example, taking advantage of strong copper prices (against gold)…

Source: Stockcharts.com.

… in 2016 the company modified the milling process to increase the copper content in its final product. As a result, the copper content in the concentrate went up from 18.8% in 2015 to 21.8% in 2017 (over the same period the gold content went down from 11.8 grams of gold per ton of concentrate in 2015 to 7.9 g/t in 2017). This modification had a positive impact on the company's revenue.

Note: additionally, as the graph below shows, the company is paid only a fraction of a market gold price (realized price) for its gold contained in the concentrate (net realized price - the red arrow):

Source: Atico (2017 Management Discussion, page 12).

In other words, it makes sense to change the milling process in order to produce more copper than gold. To summarize, Atico not only increased copper production in 2017 but also produced more valuable product (concentrate) than in the previous years.

Costs of Production

Unfortunately, here is regress. As the chart below shows, since 2015 the company has been producing its metals at higher costs:

Source: Simple Digressions.

According to the company (2017 Management Discussion, page 5):

The increase in cash cost per ton is mainly explained by the following items: a 66% increase in cubic meters of cemented backfill partially offset by a decrease of 21% in the unit cost; 78% increase in hauling cost; 19% increase in the mill cost; a 16% increase in distribution and a 16% increase in general services, driven by maintenance cost.

Well, the company is not specific about the reasons standing behind an increase in the amount of the backfill material but it looks like it is a crucial technical issue at El Roble. Simply put, the previous operator "lost control of the ground due to major structures and poor rock quality, resulting in local losses to the Mineral Resources" (particularly in the Goliat and Maximus lenses which are still mined by the company; technical report for El Roble, page 37). If that is the case, the problem and higher costs may stay here for longer.

Despite this issue, the company's all-in sustaining cost of production (AISC) is not particularly elevated. For example, last year Atico was producing its metals at the AISC of $1.98 per pound of copper equivalent. Although this cost was a bit higher than in 2016 ($1.83), in my opinion, it was relatively low.

Notes:

As usual, I measure costs of production applying a co-product costing method. Then I divide each cost measure by the amount of copper equivalent sold by the company.

Copper equivalent sold is calculated using the following formula: revenue (as in the statement of operations)/net realized price of copper.

AISC was calculated for 2016 and 2017 (the company did not disclose the appropriate data for 2014 and 2015).

The chart below depicts historical costs of production:

Source: Simple Digressions.

Now, high copper prices and relatively low costs of production resulted in free cash flow generation. Last year, Atico delivered free cash flow (defined as cash flow from operations less sustaining and non-sustaining capital expenditures) of $6.5M. What's more, the company has been delivering free cash flow since 2015 (to remind my readers, in 2015 the copper market was going out of a major slump). Finally, last year Atico paid off a large part of its debt ($6.4M) and at the end of 2017 the company was very close to become a net-debt-free entity.

Risks

Outdated Mineral Resource Estimate

Unfortunately, Atico has never prepared a mineral reserve estimate for El Roble. What is more, the latest mineral resource estimate was published in 2015. At that time El Roble was hosting 1.9 million tons of ore grading 3.46% of copper and 2.27 grams of gold per ton of ore (attributable to 142.2 million pounds of copper and 136 thousand ounces of gold). Roughly calculating, now El Roble should hold 1.4 million tons of ore attributable to 100 million pounds of copper (enough for five years of mining operations).

Share Options

According to my own calculations, up to now the company has issued 9.1 million stock options exercisable at C$0.70 a share, on average. Compared to the current share count of 98.5 million, it is quite a large figure. Today Atico shares are trading at C$0.62 so a small price jump of 10% may trigger a selling wave.

Summary

Atico Mining is a small copper producer operating the El Roble mine in Colombia. In my opinion, it is an interesting play for base metals investors interested in high exposure to copper prices - El Roble is a high-grade, relatively low-cost operation generating free cash flow since 2015. What is more, using an EV/EBITDA valuation measure, now the company's shares are the cheapest ones (compared to a few mostly-copper plays listed on North American exchanges):

Source: Simple Digressions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.