Helios And Matheson: MoviePass Has A Revenue Model That Works

The Model shows how a normalized utilization rate over time combined with increased revenue from advertising and revenue sharing deals with theaters could allow MoviePass to be breakeven by 2019.

Investment Thesis: The past few days has brought a broad narrative that Helios and Matheson (NASDAQ:HMNY), owner of MoviePass, may face insolvency or bankruptcy based on their auditors' statements of risk regarding the ability of the company to continue as an "ongoing concern." I believe the risk is overblown and provide a detailed revenue model for how MoviePass can obtain breakeven by 2019. My model uses reasonably conservative numbers and assumptions, mostly derived from industry sources and from MoviePass executives' public comments and company SEC filings.

As a former GM of Product Management at Microsoft I spent countless hours creating and reviewing complicated revenue models for large-scale businesses. Revenue models bring together all of the various revenue opportunities a unit/company expects to see. The model makes assumptions for every aspect of the business - pricing, sell through, inventory, growth rates, competition, conversion etc. They are complicated beasts - so complicated in fact a model with just slightly different assumptions can create radically different results and viewpoints of a business' feasibility.

After a recent flurry of negative news regarding MoviePass facing an uncertain future as a "going concern" based on auditors' comments in its 10K the stock has continued to be punished. That's a scary warning for investors, and should definitely give an investor pause before jumping in.

However, auditors are paid to be conservative and to consider worst-case scenarios. It protects investors, while also protecting company management from lawsuits down the road should things not work out as planned. Before investing in the stock I wanted to have a model that I could use to verify key assumptions being made by the company, and to test any assumptions to the degree possible using third-party data, along with what I believe is reasonable to expect for the business. This exercise allows my to decide using my own math and judgment as to whether I believe in the MoviePass business model or not.

In my model for MoviePass (link below) I show how MoviePass can achieve profitability by the end of the year, as predicted by CEO Ted Farnsworth multiple times in the past. My assumptions are relatively conservative across the board, and they align to the major assumptions that have been shared from Mitch Lowe (CEO MoviePass) and Farnsworth.

Key assumptions made in my model:

Utilization Rate (the number of movies a subscriber sees a month) is 1.4. The company has claimed that they will see a 1.2 rate, to be conservative I increased the number by 20%. I held that number consistent throughout the year for simplicity, it is likely that seasonality could impact this number. This is a key metric for COGs, it if is wildly off in either directing it can have a very big impact on the company's profitability.

Movie Ticket Price - I used the reported industry average of $8.97 - this is also very important for the company's COGs.

- I used the reported industry average of $8.97 - this is also very important for the company's COGs. Total Subscribers - I ramped total subscribers to 5 million by the end of the year. Both Farnsworth and Lowe have stated they are on track to hit this number.

- I ramped total subscribers to 5 million by the end of the year. Both Farnsworth and Lowe have stated they are on track to hit this number. Average Revenue Per Subscriber - I modeled this number to align to recent promotions and ramped the amount up slightly to $10.10 assuming a price increase is likely toward the end of this year.

- I modeled this number to align to recent promotions and ramped the amount up slightly to $10.10 assuming a price increase is likely toward the end of this year. Ad Revenue - I ramped ad revenue for the company from $1 to $3 per user per month at the end of the year. This is a conservative estimate particularly now that MoviePass owns MovieFone and will be utilizing Verizon's Oath unit to sell ad space for the company. Lowe and Farsworth have previously reported $6 per subscriber as possible here. I believe that will take more time to develop.

- I ramped ad revenue for the company from $1 to $3 per user per month at the end of the year. This is a conservative estimate particularly now that MoviePass owns MovieFone and will be utilizing Verizon's Oath unit to sell ad space for the company. Lowe and Farsworth have previously reported $6 per subscriber as possible here. I believe that will take more time to develop. Ticket Rebates and Concessions Revenue Sharing - This metric is hotly debated, as big chains AMC (NYSE:AMC) and Regal (NYSE:RGC) have thus far refused to play with MoviePass, and that means MoviePass does not share in any revenue with these market leaders, nor do they receive any discount on ticket purchases. There's not a lot of specific information available on deals that MoviePass has cut with smaller chains like Mark Cuban's Landmark cinemas. Given there's little information to go on, I made very conservative estimates on the amount of revenue sharing and ticket rebates the company will see this year. I use a fairly complicated formula to guess at what blended revenue of rebates and concessions might be - the formula shows that it is likely that this metric will deliver under 3% of the company's revenue this year, and thus is not particularly material to the success of the company. At least not at this early stage.

With these assumptions calculated in the model it shows that MoviePass could indeed reach breakeven, or even show a slight profit by the end of the year. My calculations show that by December of 2018 the company could show total monthly run rate revenue of $66.9 million, and total COGs of $62.7 million. This would result in a gross margin of $4.1 million.

Like any financial model there's risk inherent in all the assumptions made. If the company experiences a much higher utilization rate than they have predicted that would negatively impact their gross margins, potentially significantly. The reverse also is true, a lower utilization rate, would greatly increase gross margins. As I have written about before MoviePass has made significant moves to reduce overuse and fraud.

My model demonstrates that MoviePass does have a business model that can work, it uses reasonable and conservative assumptions that have been offered publicly by the company and from the industry. I believe the stock offers an attractive buying opportunity at this price, and that fears of the company not being able to continue as an ongoing concern appear to be overblown when considering the model I have created.

I will be adjusting the model regularly as new information comes available. In summary, my model shows it's very possible for MoviePass to break even on a yearly run rate basis by the end of the year. Meaning they could breakeven in 2019 calendar year.

Bob Visse's MoviePass Model

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMNY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.