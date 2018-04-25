Halliburton: Upside Under $50

Assuming revenue growth to as high as $25.0 billion along with managed expenses that expand margins, we are targeting earnings per share of $2.25 to $2.55 in 2018.

We are closely watching expenses and we anticipate that the company will see better margins in Q2.

Halliburton has just reported earnings and we believe that the stock remains attractive because it is performing about as expected but oil prices are moving higher.

Halliburton's stock has slowly rebounded in the last year as oil has moved higher off the decade lows while the company had extremely slashed expenses to maintain a profit.

Halliburton (HAL) is a strong choice for an oil service stock, and is our second choice behind competitor Schlumberger (SLB) long-term. We recently were encouraged by the latter's performance, and think that Halliburton, much like it competitors in the sector, will benefit longer-term from the oil market which has been turning positive.

That said, the company just reported earnings and we were are surprised at the somewhat lackluster results relative to consensus expectations given the strength of the oil sector in recent months but have few complaints since results also did not disappoint. We know that Halliburton stock has rebounded nicely as oil prices have regained strength, but the stock has pulled back in recent weeks:

Source: Quad 7 Capital, BAD BEAT Investing

In our estimation, the company is the healthiest it has been in five years thanks to extreme fiscal discipline in recent years operationally and with oil futures at multi-year highs. In short, we are again excited about the name especially as it looks to dip under $50 a share.

It is our thesis that the performance of the name and our expectations moving forward continue to justify a positive outlook on Halliburton.

Revenue growth to continue

As we had alluded to in past pieces in 2017 looking at the oil sector and Haliburton in particular, we expected a rebound in oil but not this quickly. We were eying 2020 as the target year when we would see a regression to the mean in oil prices. We are happy to have been wrong on this front as the rebound in oil prices is well ahead of our expectations.

We had anticipated a rebound in oil prices would provide a future bounce to revenues, but the growth returned much sooner than anticipated. That said, revenues grew to $5.74 billion in the quarter:

Source: SEC Filings

This is an immense return to top line growth. It is a major testament to how correlated revenues are to the price of oil. Now, as we watched oil prices remain strong in Q1, we of course were expecting strong revenue growth thanks to the move in oil prices. Our estimates were for $5.7 billion, and the company brought in an additional $40 million over our projections. We should note that consensus estimates were more liberal than our estimates, and Halliburton just missed these by $10 million.

Still, we saw growth of 34.1% from last year. That is stellar, and we anticipate revenue growth to continue. We continue to believe that the overall risk is to the upside from here as the rebound in oil is a long overdue reversion toward the mean. What do we mean? Well prices are seeking equilibrium from the massive run-up in 2008, to the recent weakness in the Great Recession, and the sell-off in 2014-2016. If the company can continue its diligent expense management, we see earnings expanding.

Expenses rising with revenue generation

We want to remind you that as oil prices declined from 2014 forward, Halliburton worked meticulously to cut expenses to the bare bones. That said, to generate higher revenues, often time more spending is necessary to bring operations on line, to fund labor, pay for expansion etc. That said, with revenues rising so sharply we were not at all surprised to see that spending ticked up from last year as more operations were brought on line. Costs of revenues were up from last year:

Source: SEC Filings

We were expecting a rise in costs but were looking for $5.2 billion, so the company spent nearly $186 million more than we anticipated at $5.39 billion to generate its operating income of $354 million total.

That said, Halliburton did see lower interest and nearly flat corporate related expenses. One item that weighed on GAAP results was the pre-tax impairment charge of $265 million related to a write-down of its remaining investment in Venezuela, consisting of receivables, fixed assets, inventory and other assets. That weighed on net income overall. Still, the higher than expected operating expenses led to earnings that met consensus, but were pretty lackluster overall.

Expenses lead to lackluster earnings

Revenues surpassed our expectations while expenses were also slightly higher as well. The net impact led to earnings that met our expectations and that of analysts, but most importantly show continued growth:

Source: SEC Filings

Adjusted net income excluded the aforementioned impairments and other charges related to the write-down of all of the company's remaining investment in Venezuela. It came in at $358 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.

This is strong growth from the $0.04 taken in during last year's Q1, but do keep in mind this was due to the company paying off massive amounts of debt last year. On the whole, earnings were right about what we expected. Nothing to get too excited about, but nothing to be concerned about.

Considering the stock has pulled back, we interpret the results as mostly good news, because oil prices have improved in the last two months, and we see the strength coming into Q2. Moreover, there is room for international growth. Of all the commentary in the released from Jeff Miller, President and CEO, one line stood out. He stated in the earnings release (linked in the introduction):

"Turning to the international markets, Halliburton has never been better positioned for a recovery than it is today. I am confident in the strength and performance our business will demonstrate as the international recovery unfolds."

This statement is highly bullish when we couple it with the fact that the North American business is remaining solid.

Our 2018 projections

We continue to expect a strong 2018 from the company. With oil prices rising, we will be closely watching expenses. With rising oil prices we are expecting margin expansion on the back of higher revenues. With our outlook and our expectations for the year we remain bullish on the stock for 2018. On the top line, we are still anticipating revenues of $23.0 billion to $24.75 billion under the assumption of oil remaining at present levels or higher. Assuming this growth and managed expenses that expand margins, we are targeting earnings per share of $2.25 to $2.55 (a slight revision down from $2.25-$2.60).

Our take on the stock

We remain bullish and rate Halliburton a buy under $50. While oil prices drive the momentum in this stock and the sector for the most part, with oil prices moving higher, the company and the stock will continue to do well, so long as expenses are managed. We urge investors to keep an eye on operating margins as we believe they should expand in Q2. We still see upside here in the stock in 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.