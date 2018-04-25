YY: Here's Another Why

For the longer term, the company will have to prove its capability to comply with China’s internet regulation and manage legal concerns.

Introduction

YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is a leading platform in China in the space of online streaming, one that features live streaming of content supplied by channel hosts and their interaction with audience. This article aims to assess aspects that impact YY’s revenue and margin performance, through a close read of some of the proprietary and public data. From a short-term perspective, we believe the company is worth holding given its solid growth and market dominance. Our long-term view of the company is neutral, presented with some concerns from a policy and legal perspective.

Solid Revenue From User Base

YY realizes most of its revenue from its live streaming business, particularly from streaming of reality performance. Its revenue is essentially driven by the number of active and paying users as they purchase virtual items. Users purchase virtual items and use them to express their satisfaction with the content of the program that they watch.

From our proprietary MAU (Monthly Active Users) data of YY and its competitors, YY clearly stands out to be the top platform in this category, except for when compared with MOMO (NASDAQ:MOMO). The comparison with MOMO is unfair given the fact that MOMO also runs a social network feature, much like Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) wechat or Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) messenger.

Figure 1: MAU data of YY and its competitors

Source: Proprietary Data from Eversight.AI

Figure 2: MAU MoM Growth Rate

Source: Proprietary Data from Eversight.AI

Figure 3: Number of Daily Watches on YY

Source: Proprietary Data from Eversight.AI

Likewise, Huya, YY’s subsidiary that specializes in live streaming of gaming content, secures the top place among its gaming streaming competitors in terms of MAU. In this space, Douyu remains as Huya’s strongest rival, both in terms of active users and of quality of the content. Huya beats Douyu both in terms of MAU and daily time spent on the platform.

Figure 4: MAU data of Huya and its competitors

Source: Proprietary Data from Eversight.AI

Figure 5: MAU MoM Growth Rate

Source: Proprietary Data from Eversight.AI

In the space of live streaming of user supplied content, it’s safe to conclude that YY, combined with Huya, owns the largest share of the market. While the reality performance space may be seen to be maturing after a growth spurt of 2 years, the gaming streaming industry still shows great growth potential with introduction of new games, standardization of gaming content development and formalization of monetization model. All are reasons to consider investment in this area.

YY’s Proven Innovation And Content Creation Ability

While the growth of active users is slowing down in the live performance streaming sector, the competition among the platforms is becoming more intensified as the platforms fight for audience’s attention and user base. This competition is an examination to all players’ ability to produce engaging programs, acquire and keep popular channel hosts, and upgrade technology to allow better live streaming experience.

In the past year, YY made several upgrades to the platform, introducing:

Multi-person shared-screen live streaming (April 2017)

AR live streaming (June 2017)

Happy Contest, Claw Crane (Sept 2017, starting YY 7.0.0 Version)

YY Dream Park (Oct 2017)

Trivia feature (Dec 2017)

The pace that YY is adopting new features and programs seems quick and effective. With another look at from our DAU (Daily Active User) data, it looks like the September and October campaign had particular effective impact in driving up user volume.

Figure 6: YY Daily Active User

Source: Proprietary Data from Eversight.AI

Valuation Still Seems Attractive

Short-term valuation for YY seems relatively attractive compared to other players in the same or similar space. As of 4/19/2018, YY is trading at $95, or 14.6x trailing P/E, which is lower than MOMO’s 23.22x, Alibaba's (BABA) 44.35x and Netflix's (NFLX) 266.16x. This is largely due to a recent sell-off of the stock, particularly after early March when the Tencent investment is made effective. Given the outlook of the short term and YY’s industry dominance performance, we consider this still a good buying opportunity of the company.

Figure 7: P/E and RoE data of YY and its Benchmark Companies

Source: Raw data from Yahoo Finance

Figure 8: YY Stock Price

Source: Yahoo Finance YY Interactive Stock Chart | YY Inc. Stock - Yahoo Finance

Financial Impact Of Huya’s IPO

Huya, YY’s game live streaming subsidiary, recently filed an F-1 registration with the SEC. Although the date and the amount of public offering are yet to be determined by the company, this action is seen as a favorable sign to the parent for a couple of reasons.

The public offering will help Huya and YY gain more visibility in the secondary market, potentially attracting more investors as well as users. Post IPO, YY will still likely remain as Huya’s largest shareholder and benefit most from Huya’s future growth. Note that Tencent, through a strategic investment made in March 2018, acquired a 34.6% stake in Huya. Along with this investment, Tencent received an option to purchase additional shares in 2020 and 2021 to reach a total stake of 50.1%. If that happens in the future, YY may lose some control of Huya in the long run.

The separate filing of YY and Huya will also introduce more transparency for investors to understand the two companies’ financials and user composition. We shall see more clearly how the margins of each grow and make more justified investment decisions.

Long-Term Margin Remains Unclear

Looking at the latest quarterly results, we see the financials sending a mixed signal.

On one hand, we see Huya’s margin improving significantly. Huya’s gross margin reached 15% by end of 2017, compared to -14% in 2016, according to the company’s disclosure. Huya’s operating margin also broke even in 2017, compared to -41% in 2016. This improvement in margins is justified by the statement we set out early in this article that we see a promising growth in the gaming live streaming industry in general.

On the other hand, YY’s (the platform, not the parent) gross margin stayed flat YoY at 46%. The gross profit growth was largely fueled by an increase in user volume. Additionally, YY’s operating margin dropped from 37% to 29% YoY because of the company’s rising spending on R&D. As we point out earlier, competition in this sector will only get more and more heated and we are bound to see everyone investing more in technology and marketing. Operating margins will likely continue to drop in the long run, which casts doubts on the company’s long-term profitability.

Long-Term Growth From Policy And Regulation Standpoint

The Chinese regulators are known for censorship of internet content, as seen in previous actions against Facebook and Google. The regulators have recently turned their attention to the live streaming industry, when some of the live performance channels are reported to feature inappropriate content. In 2017, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism scrutinized hundreds of live streaming apps and companies, closing down nearly a dozen platforms and thousands of channels.

Recently in April 2018, the government again took action against online video platforms. We believe this type of scrutiny will only become a norm in the future and there will be more strict policies on the type of content that can be streamed live online. Companies themselves will also need to invest more capital and resources into censoring their own media to comply with the government’s policies. Both are factors that are likely to curb the growth of the entire industry.

Additionally, the industry also faces serious legal concerns from copyright infringement. Both YY and its competitors were involved in lawsuits in 2017 as some of the channel hosts broadcasted TV shows or movies without getting the authorization from the content provider. Many of the music-related performances also have the same problem as the music used in the channels are not properly licensed.

The entire live streaming industry, including Google's (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube and Facebook, is aware of this problem and they don’t seem to have a good solution yet. It is likely that in the future, the platforms will either have to put down a larger amount of legal expense reserves or pay for the copyrights for the content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

