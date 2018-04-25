Don't Be Surprised When Johnson & Johnson Acquires Geron Within A Year

The Rumor Mill

Rumors of a buyout for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) have been around for a couple years now, but in the last several months the topic of a buyout has become a hot topic for many Geron investors. Last week I presented a logical argument why GERN is a great investment in terms of risk vs. reward. In this article I will lay out the logical reasons why Geron will likely be bought out by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and why this event will probably happen in less than a year.

A Little Background

Imetelstat, a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor and Geron's sole product candidate, is currently in phase 2 (IMbark) and phase 2/3 (IMerge) clinical trials. Ever since Geron and JNJ announced a joint collaboration agreement in November 2014 to develop and commercialize Imetelstat, investors have been waiting with crossed fingers for the outcomes of the clinical trials. A JNJ decision to continue with the collaboration agreement would trigger either a $65 million or $135 million milestone payment to Geron depending on whether or not Geron decides to opt in to the sales and marketing of Imetelstat. This decision is supposed to happen by Q3 of this year which has caused rumors of a potential buyout to go into overdrive.

An Overflowing War Chest

Among the most obvious reasons a buyout will occur is that Johnson & Johnson has a huge war chest of cash that they aren’t afraid to use. JNJ already has shown they are not afraid to make an acquisition when it makes sense. They did acquire Actelion for $30 billion last year which attracted heavy criticism from investors that JNJ overpaid for the acquisition. The answer JNJ gave to critics to justify the purchase price provides a valuable insight into a potential Geron buyout.

It’s difficult for the broader market to have an appreciation of how the market for pulmonary arterial hypertension medicines is going to evolve because it was a relatively static market. It’s not an area that many have heavily focused on, or one that they have truly analyzed and studied. We fully appreciate the potential of the market - and the potential for these medications to make a difference for patients.

When you apply what JNJ is saying here to the market for Imetelstat (a potential blockbuster drug that is being collaboratively developed by JNJ and Geron), it seems probable that JNJ is willing to pay a premium for Geron, which might end up surprising people.

As of January 2018, JNJ was sitting on a stockpile of more than $40 billion in overseas cash. The tax laws are very favorable now for JNJ to bring that cash to the US to use for acquisitions and other purposes. In fact, JNJ should have already completed a $16 billion transfer that they announced earlier this year. Although roughly $12 billion has been used to pay down debt and streamline operations, investors can rest assured there's plenty of money left in the war chest to complete an acquisition of Geron.

Peter Lebowitz

Another reason that a buyout of Geron will likely occur is because of the person in charge of Oncology Research & Development at JNJ, Peter Lebowitz. His first big task at JNJ was to go to California and close a deal with Pharmacyclics (NASDAQ:PCYC). He was successful with his mission when JNJ finalized a deal with Pharmacyclics in 2011 to develop and commercialize the drug that later became Imbruvica. However, JNJ ultimately lost a bidding war with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in May 2015 for Pharmacyclics. Pharmacyclics went from a low of $12.15 in December 2011 to a price of $261.25 when AbbVie won the bidding war. It’s easy to see that JNJ waited too long to pull a trigger on a buyout of PCYC. I believe JNJ will be eager to avoid a repeat of that performance, and will make a move to acquire Geron at a much earlier stage to avoid the chances of another bidding war breaking out.

Analyzing the importance of Imetelstat to JNJ provides critical insight into the guesswork of whether JNJ will proceed with a buyout of Geron. First of all, hematologic malignancies are one of the three focal points of JNJ’s Disease Area Stronghold teams. For the second big clue, we only have to turn to the fact that JNJ picked Lebowitz to spearhead their Oncology R&D effort. To say that Lebowitz is a pretty smart guy would be an understatement. His biography on JNJ’s website tells us all we need to know about his background.

Peter graduated from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and earned his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He then completed his hematology/oncology fellowship at the National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

When we look at Lebowitz’s slides from EvaluatePharma in April 2017 we can see how important Imetelstat is to JNJ’s oncology pipeline. Lebowitz highlights three drugs in JNJ’s myeloid malignancy pipeline: Talacotuzumab, Daratumumab, and Imetelstat. We know that Talacotuzumab was dropped in October 2017 due to safety concerns, and Daratumumab received several FDA approvals in 2016 and 2017. JNJ’s most recent pharmaceutical pipeline as of April 2018 revealed that no new drugs for myeloid malignancies were added to the pipeline. This leaves Imetelstat as the sole drug that JNJ has in their pipeline for myeloid malignancies.

Obviously, Lebowitz knows what he's doing in regards to oncology and hematology. He has the perfect background to understand the science behind Imetelstat and be a strong advocate for it. It is clear that Imetelstat is an important drug in JNJ's pipeline. In addition, I doubt JNJ and Lebowitz will allow a scenario similar to what happened with PCYC to play out. Adding all these clues together, it seems clear that JNJ places a high value on Imetelstat, the right people are in charge to bring Imetelstat into the end zone, and that JNJ will likely act sooner rather than later when it comes to presenting a buyout offer for Geron.

Risk vs. Reward

Investing in Geron does come with risks. GERN closed at a price of $3.79 last Friday, but if JNJ were to not move forward with developing Imetelstat or the FDA were to halt the ongoing Imetelstat trials, then the price of GERN would likely drop precipitously as it did in March 2014. When that happened the price of GERN cratered to below $2, and I believe the price would drop well below $2 if that were to happen again.

While a buyout would be a great for Geron investors, there are many other catalysts besides a buyout that could cause the share price to jump. JNJ is currently slated to issue a continuation decision by Q3 of this year. In addition, the positive string of FDA decisions for Imetelstat (Orphan Drug designation and Fast Track status) and the promising preliminary clinical results that were announced in March 2018 are giving investors hope that Accelerated Approval or Break Through Designation might occur in the near future. Either of these events will likely cause the share price to spike and head north of $10 even without a buyout occurring.

Joseph Duato, Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chairman at JNJ, gave us a glimpse into how JNJ thinks regarding an acquisition of a drug like Imetelstat when he answered a question about the acquisition of Actelion.

Fundamentally, we looked at these elements of value creation for this acquisition: first, to what extent the new company would bring differentiated platforms or medicines; and to what extent would we be able to reach more patients, be competitive and achieve a stronger portfolio.

Although he was not speaking specifically about Imetelstat, I believe JNJ will use the same line of thinking when they approach a buyout of Geron. Hopefully, this provides some comfort to Geron investors who worry whether or not JNJ will proceed with a buyout. Last week, I analyzed the reasoning behind why I believe JNJ likes the results that Imetelstat has shown so far in clinical trials. Coupled with the reasoning I provided in this article regarding why a buyout makes sense, I believe the reward greatly outweighs the risk. If a buyout were to occur, I believe it could become a 10 bagger at today's prices.

