Buy This Colombia ETF On A Rise In Commodities And Reduction In Crime

The Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG) seems to be the best way to invest in this country that has been on the rise. The economy is heavily reliant upon commodities which have been rising in value. The ETF is 50% off where it was five years ago but has been making a comeback along with the economy, the currency, and a dramatic reduction in crime.

The value of Colombian exports has really taken it on the chin. In 2011, Colombia exported $61.1 billion. In 2016, that value was cut in half to $30.2 billion. That hurts. Five years ago, it took 1,825 pesos to buy one dollar. Now, it takes 2,782. That’s not good. The good news is that at the beginning of the year it took 2,984 so the peso is moving in the right direction.

The price of cocoa has jumped from $2,000 a ton to $2,835 since February. Now that’s a jump! The jump in prices is due to initial dry weather in Western Africa, followed by heavy rains which hurt the cocoa flowers. I was surprised to see that Colombia doesn’t even crack the top ten of cocoa producers in the world. So this increase doesn’t help much. However, oil does. West Texas Crude started the year off at $60.37 and is now $66.23. That’s a 10%, a big bump for a small economy like Colombia’s. Crude petroleum accounts for 26% of exports and refined petroleum 6.5%.

Coffee accounts for 8.1% of exports. Colombian wholesale coffee was selling for $1.48 a pound on January 2 and dropped to $1.39 a pound on April, 23. It’s difficult to find much information on two commodities that account for 15% and 4.3% of exports (respectively): coal briquettes and cut flowers.

The best thing about Colombia is that the violence has dramatically decreased. For decades, the country was plagued by left-wind paramilitary groups. The FARC, Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia, has turned over the last of its weapons in 2017. The article above is from the National Geographic and does a good job explaining some of the problems that the country has faced.

The second issue is drug trafficking. Though this is still going on, the violence has decreased. The famous war between the Medellin Cartel and Cali Cartel lasted for years. Tens of thousands perished in these battles. Pablo Escobar was even responsible bombing flights and buildings. Drug trafficking is still prevalent in the country. It’s just that the new generation of drug lords know that violence is bad for business. Colombia grows produces more cocaine now that it did when Pablo Escobar was alive. Funny, this doesn’t show up in official export numbers. I wonder why?

In the early 1990s, the homicide rate was over 80 deaths per 100,000, incredible. Today, it’s about 22. You can see that the country is still dangerous but much better than it used to be. In the U.S., it’s 4.9.

We are participating in the Colombia through an ETF named Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG). We wanted to buy individual stocks but they are very difficult for the U.S. investor to buy. Only a handful trade in the U.S. like Bancolombia (CIB). Bancolombia and its preferred stock together make up over 20% of the ETF’s holdings. Other interesting holdings include: holding company Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana which together with its preferred make up almost 13%, Ecopetrol at 12.55%, and Grupo Nutresa at 4.41%. The fees are 62 basis point which isn’t too bad.

Five years ago, the ETF was double in value. It has followed the currency and economy too. It’s low was in December of 2015. Since then, it has made a steady climb upwards. The fund only has $100 million. Colombia seems better for the small investor as it’s such a tiny economy.

It takes about three hours and forty five minutes to fly from Miami to Medellin. The real estate is affordable, the weather is some of the best in the world, and the food is amazing. I think Colombia is going to catch on as the word spreads. When you ask the average American what they think of the country, the first thing they mention is Pablo Escobar. No doubt, there is still violence but it’s a quarter of what it used to be. It seems that a rise in oil and other commodities and an influx of tourists could really drive the Colombian economy. This ETF is the best way for the American investor to partake in an economy that is experiencing growth and sure to attract outside tourism and investors.

