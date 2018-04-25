Prospect Capital: Only Fools Jump In?

With its latest dividend cut Prospect Capital (PSEC) looks to be on the road to recovery. While it's not there yet, buying shares for less than $6 could pay off for a dividend growth investor.

What did I think PSEC last time?

I last wrote about PSEC on October 10, 2017.At the time I saw PSEC as a value trap with both NAV and NII declining and no turn around in sight. With no recent history of dividend increases, and even the reduced dividend safe only for around 2 years given past history, I thought those who still held PSEC should walk away. The big question was whether or not the dividend cut of 7 cents a quarter was enough to stabilize PSEC. I definitely wondered if PSEC hadn't gotten to a point where it would be unable to grow going forward.

What new information do we have now?

On February 4th, PSEC announced its 4th quarter results. This was the first quarter where the reduced dividend was paid every month of the quarter. The good news was the NII, TII and NAV all increased from the prior quarter's values.

As can be seen in the YChart above, book value (or NAV) finally increased after nearly 3 years of declines. With the dividend cut in effect for the entire quarter, that means that PSEC had enough income to cover the dividend. I would have expected that to at least slow the decline in NAV. I think it's a good sign that not only did NAV not decline, but increased. More valuable assets make it easier to generate the interest income needed to cover the dividend and even leave some cash to grow the company.

In the graph above, I plotted the NII for the last 17 quarters as reported by PSEC. While the trend line for the whole period is going down, the latest quarter is clearly above the previous trend line. Now it could be that this is just noise (you can see similar one time bumps earlier in time), this could also be the beginning of an improving situation at PSEC. Certainly the 20 cents of NII is larger than the dividend payment for the quarter. That alone is a welcome change from the recent past.

In the YChart above, I plot dividend yield and the cash dividend in the same graph. What I would expect to see is that as each dividend cut gets closer in time that the yield would increase, as the market perceived the dividend in danger and so demanded more compensation for the risk. And that is there prior to the dividend cut in 2015. But starting in 2016, as NAV and NII decline, the yield also declines. I don't understand why the price would increase as PSEC's ability to pay the dividend got worse. I would have expected the price to decline. Certainly a short while into 2017 the market did begin to react as expected to PSEC's plight. Without that strange behavior in 2016, I would say the current yield and price indicate that the market is having a greater confidence that PSEC will be able to maintain the new dividend.

I see no issues that lead me to believe that NII or NAV will materially decline for the latest quarter. In fact, given how interest rates have increased since the beginning of the year, that PSEC borrows money at mostly fixed rates, and then lends it out at variable rates, I think it likely that PSEC will report an increase in NII at its next earnings release. Even if they don't buy additional assets or make new loans, the book value of the variable rate loans will increase when the interest rate charged increases. I don't think the new law that allows for more leverage will have an impact on the next earnings release, as the law didn't go into effect until near the end of the quarter. That could be an issue going forward, but until the board approves an increase, I think it will be hard to estimate its impact.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Normally I would look at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) but with its history of dividend cuts PSEC doesn't make the list. To estimate what the future dividend for PSEC will look like, I will use the current dividend for the next 12 months and then estimate that every 2 years the dividend will be cut by a penny a month until the dividend drops to half the current amount.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (net present value) of the predicted dividend stream is $6.56 (pretty much the same as what I calculated in the last article). Because I am thinking that it might be worthwhile to buy PSEC (rather than to sell it or to write covered calls against it), I want an additional 10% margin of safety because both NAV and NII have been trending lower during the recent past. That makes my buy price anything under $6. If, when the new earnings report comes out in May, NII increases again, I think $6.50 would then be a good buy price. At those prices I think it would be worth a gamble that PSEC has turned around. Size your position to adjust your risk to a level you where you are comfortable as this is a speculative position at this time.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, PSEC has had plenty of one-off quarters where NII improved, so I want to see 2 or more quarters where NII increases both total and per share figures. At this low price, I would also be very concerned if PSEC sold any new shares so I don't want to see any open market sales of shares. Giving shares to employees isn't as big an issue, but I would be okay if employees didn't get awarded new share either.

Conclusion

PSEC has been bleeding cash for a while. In part at least that was because they couldn't support the dividend. Now that the dividend has been cut, it looks like the bleeding may have stopped. For those inclined to take the gamble, a price under $6 now or under $6.50 once the new earnings report comes out with an NII increase could produce a nice reward.

