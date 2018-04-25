United Technologies Is Set To Post Its Best Growth In Years

I spent the first half of my Tuesday morning doing work on 3M Company (MMM), which was down ~8% on disappointing guidance. Elsewhere in the industrial space, Caterpillar (CAT) was also down strongly, falling ~6% or so after initially opening the day up ~4% on what initially appeared to be a strong print after management made comments during the conference call about potential peak earnings. Lockheed Martin (LMT) was also down ~6% on concerns about not increasing cash flows (which investors expected, especially with the benefit of tax reform serving as a potential tailwind). Lockheed’s comments inspired me to double check my work on Boeing (BA), which reports tomorrow. Without a doubt, Boeing is overvalued at the moment, though I simply can’t bring myself to sell it because of its long-term growth prospects, its massive cash flows, and the strong, double-digit dividend increases that it's given investors in recent years. I’ve accepted the fact that I’m going along for the ride for the long term with Boeing and I’m going to take what the market gives me tomorrow, post earnings. Finally, after navigating all of these big red numbers, I made it to another company that I own in the industrial/aerospace industry that reported in the AM: United Technologies (UTX).

I’ve owned UTX for a while now, though it’s been climbing on my watch list as the stock’s price falls because while I’m already overweight names like Boeing and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) in the aerospace industry, my position in United Technologies is currently underweight and I would like to change that. But, as much as I would like more exposure to UTX, I don’t want to chase the name. In today’s volatile market environment, I think it's paramount that investors pay close attention to valuations. What’s more, with so many other high quality DGI names selling off recently, it’s difficult for me to pay any sort of premium for a stock when there appears to be alternative names that are relatively cheap.

But, before I get into my valuation driven price target for UTX, let’s take a look at the quarter that the company posted this morning.

First and foremost, UTX posted double-digit sales growth, with $15.2B on the top-line, representing 10% growth y/y (6% of this growth was organic). Management raised its 2018 sales guidance to $63B-$64.5B; 2017 revenues came in at $57.8B, so this sales guidance represents ~10.7% growth y/y, which is fantastic for UTX (the company’s sales growth during the previous 5 years came in at 8.5%, 4.0%, -13.8% (this negative result was due to the Sikorsky sale to LMT), 2.0%, and 4.5%, respectively).

UTX posted GAAP EPS of $1.62 during Q1, which was down 6% y/y, but this figure included $0.15 in restructuring charges/other one-time expenses. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.77, representing 20% growth y/y. We’re witnessing a trend of adjusted earnings coming in much higher than GAAP figures, in large part because of charges related to tax reform; however, in general, I’m happy to side with the higher adjusted figures in this case.

20% bottom line growth during the quarter is great, and comes in well above the 6% growth pace that analysts expect UTX to report for the full year in 2018. If the company can continue to post results like this, the stock is undoubtedly cheap at the moment, though I don’t think this growth rate is likely to sustain itself. Management raised full-year EPS guidance from $6.85-$7.10 to $6.95-$7.15. While sales and EPS guidance is being raised, management maintained organic sales growth and free cash flow guidance at 4-6% and $4.5B-$5B, respectively.

In my MMM article, I mentioned that while the company was selling off, all of its segments posted growth during the quarter. The same thing goes for United Technologies. UTC Climate, Controls, and Security posted 12% sales growth (7% organic) and 2% adjusted operating profit. Transport refrigeration and NA residential HVAC were the highlights from the segment, posting 37% and 24% growth, respectively. Pratt and Whitney was especially strong, posting 15% sales growth (9% organic) and 16% adjusted operating profits, driven by strong military and after-market sales. UTC Aerospace Systems posted 6% sales growth (5% organic), which was the lowest sales growth of the bunch, but adjusted operating profits were still up double digits, at 11%.

Sure, the quarter wasn’t perfect. For instance, free cash flow was down significantly due to higher capex. But, at the end of the day, it appears that this company is firing on all cylinders, and I think UTX was unfairly dragged down by negative performance from peers, MMM and LMT.

So, assuming management’s guidance is correct and UTX posts ~11% sales growth and ~7% earnings growth on the year, what would you pay for it? Using the $7.08 average analyst estimate for 2018, we see that UTX is trading with a 17.2x forward multiple (which coincidentally happens to be my price target for MMM, at the moment). UTX’s long-term “normal” P/E is 17.4x, meaning that the company is essentially trading in line with its historical average. As I pointed out earlier in this piece, UTX is slated to post its best top-line growth in years, so I’m not sure if this is a fair valuation; if anything, I think the company deserves a historical premium.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

With that being said, I’m not a fan of paying premiums of any sort. I’m actually hoping to buy at a discount. We see that in late 2015/early 2016, UTX traded down to the ~14x range. I’ll probably forever regret not buying that dip. I was considering it closely at the time as UTX’s yield surpassed the 3% mark. I don’t remember exactly why I held off (probably being greedy and hoping for further weakness), though I suppose I can’t complain too much because I did buy a full position in Boeing at the time and those shares are up more than 160%. My point here is that even though UTX is down ~15% from recent highs, the company could still have significant downside ahead if market sentiment stays negative. A ~14x multiple on UTX's stock today would represent a share price below $100 using TTM earnings; I don’t think that’s very likely, but I also don’t think the risk/reward in the present is heavily weighted towards the upside.

I won’t wait for 14x to buy shares, though. I think 15-16x forward would be an attractive price, which represents a share price in the $105-$112 range. $112 represents another 8% downside from today’s share price of $122. UTX has traded below the 16x range quite often since 2008, so I wouldn’t be surprised if I got an opportunity to buy some time in the near future. With that being said, if I’m wrong and the stock pops from here, I won’t be too upset because I’m already long the company and my watch list has been growing recently with so many high quality names selling off. In a market like this, I’m happy to stay patient and let my price targets come to me, rather than chase them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTX, MMM, BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.