The $4.7B Purchase Of Sky Betting Signals Increased Dominance Of The Stars Group In Online Betting

"Management is doing things right; leadership is doing the right things." - Peter F. Drucker

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) emerged out of the troubled late life of its predecessor, Montreal-based Amaya. Its ex-CEO, David Baazov, was fighting off accusations by Quebec authorities of alleged insider trading with regard to the company's 2014 $4.9bn acquisition of PokerStars, the world's largest real money gaming platform. There was a premature announcement of a potential deal in which it would be acquired or merged with venerable UK bookmaker William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) that quickly fizzled. And there was another swing and miss at an announced effort to take the company private, financed by a consortium comprised of Middle Eastern and Far East investors. This also proved a non-starter when it came to "show me the money" time. Subsequently, Baazov resigned, sold his shares and became a part of history, along with the Amaya name.

New management headed by a savvy, well-grounded 43-year-old CEO, Rafi Ashkenazi, quickly changed the company's name to The Stars Group, moved its headquarters from Montreal to Toronto, and hired and/or promoted a new senior management team. This group's entry changed my take on the company from bearish to bullish in quick order. They used cash flow to continue reducing, and finally extinguish, all the debt incurred by the Poker Stars deal. They refinanced a significant chunk of debt and made it plain that they were on the lookout for deals with a symmetry fit that would be accretive to earnings.

They stemmed the slow decline of their core poker business by introducing VIP player loyalty programs, moved ahead to cut costs, and even showed the guts to raise the rake by 1%, despite the uncertainties of a crowded market. They beefed up marketing in the casino space as well, moved rapidly to expand in some markets and leave others, and above all showed they had a highly focused, clear-eyed view of the future. A key part of that future was sports betting.

Now, just days ago they acted on their strategy by announcing the acquisition by private equity operators CVC Capital Partners of the powerful SkyBetting operation in the UK for $4.7 billion. The deal catapulted TSG to the world's largest online betting site overnight, positioning it better than most to leap on the catalysts in sports betting emerging all over the globe. News of the deal popped the stock initially up $3.50, as we had reported to our marketplace members over the weekend. We think that due to the volatility of many stocks in his sector, the shares will spike up and down over the short term. But, overall, the company has an immense runway ahead.

Using our own internal industry-centric metrics, we believe the shares have an intrinsic value based on present and nearby catalysts of $50. We should note that under the new management, TSG has posted four consecutive earnings beats in a row. Current analysts estimates are for Q4 2017 producing $0.57 in earnings. We sense a beat coming, but per our policies do not specify a number to the ever-present contingency of gaming wins being subject to luck factors.

TSG: A Few Key Numbers

Price at writing: $32.725

Market cap: $4.844bn

P/E ratio (ttm): 25.51 (Some might see this as pricey, but we don't because we think the runway ahead, after the SkyBetting acquisition, is loaded with catalysts that will make this trade now look like a sensible entry point.)

EPS (ttm): $1.27

One-year target: $27.78 (Clearly, this analyst target was calculated before the SkyBetting outlook. Earnings are expected to increase by 44.61% or better going forward over the next sequential three quarters as, among other things, $70 million in synergies produced by the deal will start kicking in.)

Our target: $50 by the end of this year

Catalysts

The acquisition produces a total scale up of the customer base that will enable TSG to create a huge poker customer base: 15,000 real money players a day, over 100 million player milestones reached in two years, and approximately 66% of the total global market share in its space. That scale up is the ability now to cross-market that base to sports betting platforms owned by SkyBetting. Together, the company is poised to materially expand its share of the global online gaming wallet.

This is a World Cup year. TSG's dominant geography lies in the EU and now the UK, where betting volume on the tournament is expected to explode exponentially due to the high global interest in the games.

The U.S. Supreme Court is about to weigh in on PASPA (the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act). As we have noted in prior articles, we have tapped TSG as one of four names in the sector we see as key beneficiaries if the law is struck down. TSG is already licensed and operating in New Jersey, ranking second behind the market-leading Borgata (owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)). Our expectation is that if the law is indeed struck down, we will see something akin to an Oklahoma land rush revving up in many states to get sports betting legalized.

TSG has been as active as any of its competitors preparing for that possibility. Given the mass of potential license applicants, it's difficult to make a call on which states or number of states TSG could snag. There are so many issues that still need to be clarified. The ever-greedy major pro sports leagues are already shoving themselves into the fray, demanding a 1% cut of the take as a royalty and as a way to guard the integrity of the games.

The bottom line: Despite the Wild West show that will break loose if the court strikes down PASPA, we think the positioning of TSG as a major operator in the space will be read as at least an intermediate-term catalyst by the market and will contribute to a spike in the shares. Based on the above, here is our investment theory on TSG:

Solid management of the world's biggest online real money gambling site, with the heft to scale up fast if it gets nods from U.S. states legalizing sports betting. Cross-marketing synergy between its poker base and sports betting in both the UK and EU. Smart marketing decisions to upgrade its VIP programs that directly translate to increasing volume. Sustaining live and TV tournament programs that bring high visibility and large prize schedules to its platform.

The Takeaway

Given the SkyBet deal and more we believe to come in the way of transactions, we like the case for a runway to $50 for those investors who, like us, see the scale of TSG leading to increasing dominance in the global real money online space. The stock spiked $3.50 on the news this week and has fallen back a bit, but we see it recovering. We're looking for a resumed runway to new highs based on its fundamental performance and rapid expansion of scale by either aggressive marketing or more transactions ahead.

