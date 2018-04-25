Predictive Analytic Models (PAM) Launches Today: Welcome To A Smarter, More Rational Investing Decisions Based On Money Flows

Precision in timing, and in the level, of the execution of trades allows larger portions of the potential price moves to be captured.

The information that we get from the liquidity (money flows) models allow us to provide clear-cut trade entry and exit levels, as well as the timing of those trades.

We provide trade and investment recommendations in in equities, foreign exchange, commodities and precious metals, fixed income, and in high yield.

We invite you to trade and invest alongside Predictive Analytic Models ((PAM)), a trading/investment advisory service that combines macro data, money flows and market structure.

We invite you to trade and invest alongside a highly competent money management team. The Predictive Analytic Models (PAM) team use statistical and numerical analyses to obtain actionable long or short insights from relationships that are inherent between and among fundamental (macro) data, money flows, and market prices.

We provide trade and investment recommendations in equities, foreign exchange, commodities and precious metals, fixed income, and in high yield.

The subscriber is not locked into one asset class-- he or she is entitled to receive every recommendation that we make on all the asset classes itemized above.

On the side, we will provide subscribers in-depth and comprehensive education in macro and market dynamics.

These are the best-value services that we provide to subscribers:

We have created time-tested models, which tell us when liquidity (money inside the financial system) is rising, and when systemic liquidity is falling.

The models often tell us what likely periods to watch for peaks and troughs of asset prices (plus or minus a week), so we can also provide likely calendar dates when to expect those changes.

Nonetheless, even if we chose the highest probability trades offered by our models, we will limit capital risk exposures (via stop-loss levels), and optimize profits (via profit target levels, and trailing stops).

We will recommend higher leverage if or when the situation warrants it.

Readers of our Seeking Alpha articles in the general market outlook section tell us that we are *the best* on Seeking Alpha for macro analysis.

Outlook of macro-fundamentals, derived from analyses of longer-term systemic liquidity flows, provide solid and continuing guidance for investors investing in the longer run.

As we are attuned as well to the inevitable short-term fluctuations, we can provide longer-term investors the ability to hedge temporary risks to their portfolios, if desired.

Who are behind Predictive Analytic Models?

We invite you to trade and invest alongside a highly competent money management team.

It is led by Robert P. Balan, a financial markets veteran with almost 50 years of experience in trading and asset management in equities, foreign exchange, commodities and precious metals, fixed income, and in high yield.

Seeking Trends has 11 years of experience in the trading advisory business, while working for an international asset and wealth management bank (JPMorgan).

Timothy R. Kiser is a professional engineer who has extensive experience (30 years) in modelling physical processes, which have financial market equivalents, and also has 20 years of experience trading his own personal account.

These are the concepts that guide our work

There is a positive correlation between the amount of money injected into, or withdrawn from, the financial system and the subsequent and corresponding rise in the valuation of many financial assets. This is also true in the inverse.

When fiscal and monetary policy withdraws liquidity (the amount of money in the system), asset prices get into trouble, and they fall.

What makes this information even more useful is that there is usually a lag between the time liquidity peaks and troughs, and the corresponding peak and troughs it generates in asset prices.

As an example, we show the positive impact of the venerable Money Supply M2 aggregate over equity prices. M2 is the grand-daddy of all systemic liquidity measures. Large gains in equities have been preceded by ample growth in the aggregate, and vice versa - whenever the change rate of this measure goes below zero, stocks have tended to crumble. Properly configured, M2, by itself, provides advance indications to the equity investor as to the outlook for market risk a full quarter ahead (see graph below).

(Our models are tens of degrees more precise than what can be derived from the aggregated M2 money supply. Precision in the timing, and in the execution level of trades, allows larger portions of the potential moves to be captured. This is one of the best values that we can provide our subscribers.)

Our default trading period will be of the *swing trading* style, which usually lasts for several weeks (4 to 6 weeks). But we will recommend much shorter-term trades if we see the potential for rapid price advance over a compressed period of time.

Subscribers who desire holding investments over longer time frames can tell us their preference, and we will help draw up or help design an investment plan for them.

Other services that we provide subscribers:

We will run pro-forma asset allocation strategies, which can be individually re-tailored to subscribers' specific requirements.

We will also run a portfolio tracker as we go along.

We will be available to take questions or requests for information via the SA chat facility from subscribers of the service

Above all, we provide an interactive environment where subscribers wanting to learn can benefit from our collective knowledge and experience. Subscribers can ask questions about the market or finance, and we will answer to the extent of our knowledge and ability.

We will carry on the tradition of positive interaction that readers have come to expect from our articles published at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long U:CLR, U:EOG, U:XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are looking to BUY ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) within the next 24 trading hours.