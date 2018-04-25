Avoid Facebook Into Earnings

It business model could gain further scrutiny after news surfaced that third parties had access to FB user data.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook (FB) reports quarterly earnings after hours. Analysts expect revenue of $11.41 billion and EPS of $1.35. The revenue estimate implies a double-digit decline in revenue Q/Q. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Update To Facebook's Business Model

Facebook dominated the news cycle over the past several weeks. News surfaced that Cambridge Analytica, a U.K. consulting firm, accessed Facebook user data to target specific voters and demographics during the 2016 presidential election. Facebook later decided to stop using third-party data providers like Experian (OTCQX:EXPGY) and Acxiom (ACXM) for ad targeting.

The rub is that in Facebook's business model users are the product. If Facebook can make money from selling user data then it almost has a fiduciary responsibility to do so. Facebook's ability to mine user data or sell that data so others can mine it is fundamental to its business model. Investors now need to know if that model will change and how it will impact earnings.

MAU Growth

Last quarter Facebook reported $2.1 billion monthly active users ("MAUs"), which grew about 14% Y/Y. The chance to reach that many users in one fell swoop offers advertisers efficiencies that could be difficult to get elsewhere. MAU and MAU growth have been the main metrics advertisers have relied on in choosing Facebook as their ad platform. There are two key questions surrounding MAUs. First of all, how many of those accounts are real? Secondly, will Facebook users bolt after the dust up over third-party access to user data?

Facebook has intimated it will clean up its fake accounts prior to the mid-term elections in the U.S. The company appears to be heading off potential negative publicity over its role in future elections. Previous reports suggested 2 percent to 3 percent of its accounts were fake, and over 6 percent were duplicates. The number of fake or duplicate accounts the company reports Wednesday will likely get a lot of attention. If the number is large enough it could impact appetite for advertising on the platform.

Regulation Could Be Painful

Facebook and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) have tried to portray themselves as mere technology companies that give advertisers an efficient way to market their brands. However, more and more news is being disseminated over their platforms. Some of that news is considered fake, and "fake news" has garnered national attention. The volume of news and/or so-called "fake news" disseminated over social media platforms could amplify calls to regulate them.

Jeffrey Gundlach, of Double Line Capital, thinks regulation would be bad for Facebook:

As Facebook comes under growing scrutiny, there’s been increasing talk of regulating social media companies. Equity bubbles are often popped by regulation, according to the fund manager, who is also chief executive officer at DoubleLine. The Los Angeles-based firm oversaw about $119 billion as of March 31. “There’s good and bad going on in the world,” Gundlach said in discussing social media and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s apology over the recent controversy surrounding users’ personal data. “Interpretations matter.”

I too think regulation would be bad. If the government had access to Facebook user data it could potentially discern how engaged users are pursuant to the ads. Advertisers now pay based on the number of MAUs. Data over user engagement is less available to advertisers. If government regulation gave more transparency over user engagement then I do not see how that could be positive for Facebook.

Conclusion

Questions over Facebook's business model could reduce revenue and earnings. FB is down about 9% YTD and the stock trades at over 8x run-rate revenue. FB could fall further. Avoid FB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.