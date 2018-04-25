Wells Fargo: Why Won't Regulators Talk About The Consent Order? Our Prognosis

Wells Fargo (WFC) has been in the headlines recently for several reasons; some of these misconducts are victimless crimes while others aren't. Regardless, consumer confidence has taken a bit of a dip for these past mistakes and the repercussions don't end there.

In February 2018, Wells Fargo entered into a consent agreement with the Federal Reserve to improve risk management and compliance. Part of this agreement was asset growth restriction effective until regulators are happy with the changes. This progression of events has been brewing for a while, as America's third largest lender has displayed a pattern of customer abuses and compliance lapses.

In order to combat this problem, Wells Fargo has taken several steps in the right direction. They have hired Sarah Dahlgren, a former NY fed regulator that is now their liaison, supplied a plan of action to the Fed and are now waiting for a response. In addition, analyst Ben Nye says that "they are doing the things that they need to do, they are playing by the [fed's] rules, even if they are making them up as they go along."

On another note, one of the problems that stems from Wells Fargo's most recent balance sheet is that there are a lot of one-time items that show up and sway the EPS positively. In fact, these items caused the company to beat earning expectations estimated at $1.06 per share by 6 cents. An example of how this could happen is through the release of previously reserved funds following Hurricane Harvey.

In conclusion, all of these factors have led to a mixed quarter with a moderate amount of headaches for WFC. Moving forward it will be interesting to watch Wells Fargo as they continue to right the ship.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.