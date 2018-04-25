Enbridge: This 6.375% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Has Started Trading On The NYSE

Where in the context of all fixed-to-floating securities is the new issue?

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have a maturity of between 50 and 70 years.

In this article, we want to present a new baby bond issued by Enbridge (ENB). Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining from offering an investment recommendation. Even though the product might not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it is definitely worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we get into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Enbridge (the prospectus).

For a total of 21M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $525M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet.

Enbridge 6.375% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes series 2018-B due 2078 preference shares, series 2018-B issuable upon automatic conversion (ENBA) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.375% before April 15, 2023, and then switches to a floating interest:

starting on April 15, 2023, on every interest reset date until April 15, 2028, the interest rate on the notes will be reset at an interest rate per annum equal to the three month LIBOR plus 3.593%

starting on April 15, 2028, on every interest reset date until April 15, 2043, the interest rate on the notes will be reset at an interest rate per annum equal to the three month LIBOR plus 3.843%

starting on April 15, 2043, on every interest reset date, until April 15, 2078, the interest rate on the notes will be reset on each interest reset date at an interest rate per annum equal to the three month LIBOR plus 4.593%

The new issue bears a BBB- Standard & Poor's rating, is callable as of April 15, 2023, and is maturing on April 15, 2078. ENBA is currently trading close to its par value at a price of $24.97 and has a 6.40% yield-to-call and a 6.38% yield-to-maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 5.32% and 5.34%, respectively.

Here is what the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet.

The Company

As per the company's website:

Enbridge exists to fuel people's quality of life, and has done so for more than 65 years. A North American leader in delivering energy, Enbridge has been ranked on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations index for the past nine years. Enbridge operates the world's longest crude oil and liquids transportation system. We're also a North American leader in the gathering, transportation, processing and storage of natural gas, and we have an increasing involvement in power transmission. Enbridge is Canada's largest natural gas distribution provider, with about 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and New York State. Enbridge has interests in nearly 3,000 MW of net renewable generation and power transmission capacity, based on projects in operation or under construction.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, ENB:

Source: Tradingview.com.

For 2017, the common stock has paid а $2.413 yearly dividend. With a market price $29.33, the current yield of ENB is at 8.23%. As an absolute value, this means it pays over $4B in dividends yearly.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $52.84B, ENB is the biggest company in the oil and gas pipelines sector (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Enbridge's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in December 2017. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.

The Enbridge Family

There are 12 corporate bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA.

The corporate bond with the longest and closest maturity to the maturity of the new subordinated notes is the 2078 corporate bond and has a yield-to-maturity of 6.22%, from which a conclusion can be made that the newly issued security is fairly priced.

Some more information about the bond could be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA.

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all securities that pay a fixed-to-floating distribution in the oil and gas pipelines' sector by their yield-to-call and current yield.

Source: Author's database.

There are only four issues that pay a fixed-to-floating distribution from the sector. Unlike the newly issued subordinated notes, they all have a K-1 and also have a significantly higher nominal yield. The full list can be found below:

Source: Author's database.

Baby Bonds Comparison

The next chart contains all baby bonds that have a positive yield-to-call and have a maturity date in 50 to 70 years.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database.

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database.

"Investment Grade" Rated Baby Bonds

This chart contains all baby bonds that have a positive yield-to-call and carry an investment grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database.

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database.

If we take a closer look:

Source: Author's database.

All Fixed-to-Floatings

The next two charts present all fixed-to-floating securities with non-suspended distribution.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database.

Use of Proceeds

As per the 424B5 filing:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to partially fund capital projects, to reduce existing indebtedness and for other general corporate purposes of the Corporation and its affiliates. The Corporation may invest funds that it does not immediately require in short term marketable debt securities.

Automatic Conversion

As per FWP filing:

The Notes, including accrued and unpaid interest thereon, will be converted automatically ('Automatic Conversion'), without the consent of the Noteholders, into shares of a newly issued series of our preference shares, designated as Preference Shares, Series 2018-B (the 'Conversion Preference Shares') upon the occurrence of: i) the making by Enbridge of a general assignment for the benefit of its creditors or a proposal (or the filing of a notice of its intention to do so) under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) or the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada), ii) any proceeding instituted by Enbridge seeking to adjudicate it a bankrupt or insolvent or, where Enbridge is insolvent, seeking liquidation, winding up, dissolution, reorganization, arrangement, adjustment, protection, relief or compromise of its debts under any law relating to bankruptcy or insolvency in Canada, or seeking the entry of an order for the appointment of a receiver, interim receiver, trustee or other similar official for the property and assets of Enbridge or any substantial part of its property and assets in circumstances where Enbridge is adjudged a bankrupt or insolvent, iii) a receiver, interim receiver, trustee or other similar official is appointed over Enbridge or for any substantial part of its property and assets by a court of competent jurisdiction in circumstances where Enbridge is adjudged a bankrupt or insolvent under any law relating to bankruptcy or insolvency in Canada; or (iv) any proceeding is instituted against Enbridge seeking to adjudicate it a bankrupt or insolvent or, where Enbridge is insolvent, seeking liquidation, winding up, dissolution, reorganization, arrangement, adjustment, protection, relief or compromise of its debts under any law relating to bankruptcy or insolvency in Canada, or seeking the entry of an order for the appointment of a receiver, interim receiver, trustee or other similar official for the property and assets of Enbridge or any substantial part of its property and assets in circumstances where Enbridge is adjudged a bankrupt or insolvent under any law relating to bankruptcy or insolvency in Canada, and either such proceeding has not been stayed or dismissed within sixty (60) days of the institution of any such proceeding or the actions sought in such proceedings occur, including the entry of an order for relief against Enbridge or the appointment of a receiver, interim receiver, trustee, or other similar official for it or for any substantial part of its property and assets (each, an 'Automatic Conversion Event').

The Automatic Conversion shall occur upon an Automatic Conversion Event (the 'Conversion Time'). At the Conversion Time, the Notes shall be automatically converted, without the consent of the Noteholders, into a newly issued series of fully-paid Conversion Preference Shares. At such time, the Notes shall be deemed to be immediately and automatically surrendered and cancelled without need for further action by the Noteholders, who shall thereupon automatically cease to be holders thereof and all rights of any such Noteholder as a debtholder of Enbridge shall automatically cease. At the Conversion Time, Noteholders will receive one Conversion Preference Share for each US$25 principal amount of Notes held immediately prior to the Automatic Conversion together with the number of Conversion Preference Shares calculated by dividing the amount of accrued and unpaid interest, if any, on the Notes by US$25 and rounded down to the nearest whole Conversion Preference Share.

Other Special Considerations

Again, as per the FWP Filing (about the redemption on tax event or rating event):

Prior to the initial Interest Reset Date and within 90 days of a Tax Event, the Company may, at its option, redeem all (but not less than all) of the Notes at a redemption price per US$25 principal amount of the Notes equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof, together with accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date fixed for redemption. Prior to the initial Interest Reset Date and within 90 days following the occurrence of a Rating Event, the Company may, at its option, redeem all (but not less than all) of the Notes at a redemption price per US$25 principal amount of the Notes equal to 102% of the principal amount thereof, together with accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date fixed for redemption.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond issued by ENB. With these types of articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

