$1B Portfolio Manager: 'Tesla Reminds Me Of Enron'

Many people know Montana Skeptic from being an outspoken critic of Tesla and a prolific writer here on Seeking Alpha. MS has produced detailed and voluminous amounts of work detailing his well thought out and intricately bearish stance on Tesla (TSLA). What most people don’t know is that he manages a $1 billion+ family office portfolio, has 30 years experience as a trial lawyer and has a law degree from Yale.



I wanted to try and speak to Montana Skeptic about his current feelings on Tesla. Being an avid reader of his articles, I thought it would be a great idea to invite him on my podcast. He is as thoughtful and well spoken as his articles would imply and on Monday afternoon of this week, I had a great discussion with him regarding what’s new in the world of Tesla and why he continues to be critical of the company.



One of the first things that he told me was that he was not bearish on Tesla from the get-go. It was only after reading the company's filings, which he said "reminded him of Enron" that he started to raise questions about the company. What followed in our interview is a detailed back-and-forth as he talks about red flags that he saw at Enron and how they compare to Tesla.



Throughout the course of the interview, we also talk about what he believes to be the precarious state that the company is in, what the sell side is thinking when they revise estimates lower but keep their price targets, Elon Musk’s pay package and the tough road in front of him. Montana Skeptic believes that Tesla will be a "make it or break it" for the legacy of Elon Musk and we talked about many other details in this incredibly intricate and informative podcast.

