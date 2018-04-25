Changyou.com's (CYOU) CEO Dewen Chen on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2018 6:30 AM ET

Executives

Vivian Mingyue Wang - Investor Relations, Christensen

Dewen Chen - Chief Executive Officer

Qing Wei - Chief Games Development Officer

Yaobin Wang - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Eddie Leung - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Alexander Li - Credit Suisse

Natalie Wu - CICC

Ryan Roberts - MCM Partners

Hillman Chan - Citi Research

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and good evening. Thank you for joining Changyou's First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

Thank you, operator. On the call today are Mr. Dewen Chen, CEO; Mr. Xiaojian Hong, COO; Mr. Yaobin Wang, CFO; and Mr. Wei Qing, Chief Games Development Officer.

For today's agenda, management will discuss highlights for the first quarter of 2018. This will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

For more information about the potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Dewen Chen.

Dewen Chen

Thank you, Vivian.

[Interpreted] I'm pleased to report that the total revenue for the first quarter was US$137 million, excluding the accrual of additional withholding income taxes for the period before December 31, 2017, in relation to a change in policy for the company's PRC subsidiaries with respect to their distribution of cash dividends.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter was US$31 million. Both our top-line and bottom-line exceeded our guidance. This was primarily due to the better-than-expected revenue performance of our TLBB PC game in the first quarter.

For PC games, revenue for the first quarter was flat on quarter-over-quarter basis. This performance of TLBB PC was better than expected during the quarter and its revenue remains stable, despite the seasonal impact of the Chinese New Year holiday. In addition, revenues from other PC games, including Blade Online continue to remain stable.

For PC games, we will continue to focus on maximizing the longevity of our Legacy PC games such as TLBB. We will keep making improvements to the content and functionality of the games to sustain user engagement. In the second quarter of 2018, we plan to launch an expansion pack for TLBB's 11-year anniversary, in which we will further simplify game-play, so that its players do not need to commit as much time to repetitive tasks within the game.

We believe this will help to stabilize user engagement in the coming quarters. For the second quarter of 2018, we expect revenue from TLBB PC games to decline about 10% on quarter-over-quarter basis.

For mobile games, the decrease in revenue from Legacy TLBB slowed down during this quarter, despite the impact of the Chinese New Year holidays. This was mainly because of number of improvements that we made to the game-play. Wei Qing, our Chief Games Development Officer, will give you a more detailed update later.

With TLBB 3D, revenue declined by around 20% quarter-over-quarter. We will continue to work hard just to sustain the games' vitality by releasing regular new expansion packs that focus on user stability. In addition, we will [Technical Difficulty] test and experiment creative new ideas in TLBB 3D, which will give us great experience that we will be able to take advantage of them with our other games in development.

In 2018, we will remain focused on producing top quality games and MMORPG games will continue to be our strategic focus. Meanwhile, we are exploring the development of advanced casual games and SLG games.

Our Product Appraisal Committee will strictly control the quality of both our self-developed and licensed games to ensure that the graphics and game-play not only meet our high-standards for innovation and quality, but also keep up with user needs and changing market dynamics.

In order to reward our shareholders, we announced a US$500 million special cash dividend plan on April 5. After this dividend distribution, we will still have over US$500 million of cash. And this dividend plan will not have significant impact on our business. We will continue to invest in various fronts of our business to strengthen our R&D and marketing capabilities, and maintain our leading position in the online game market.

With that, let me turn the call over to Wei Qing, our Chief Games Development Officer, to give you an update on the latest programs of Legacy TLBB Mobile.

Qing Wei

[Interpreted] Thank you, Dewen. During the quarter, Legacy TLBB Mobile experienced its first Chinese New Year since its launch. We released two expansion packs that introduced new holiday-related elements and game play for Valentine's Day and the Spring Festival.

In addition, we introduced new games [ph] made up of fresh characters and new cross-server [ph] game play to further enhance social functionality. Therefore, despite the typical seasonal impact of the Chinese New Year holidays, we have been able to further slow the decline in Legacy TLBB's revenue.

For the second quarter of 2018, we will continue to focus our maintaining stability among our core users. We plan to launch the first annual expansion pack with upgraded graphic as well as new social functionality and game plan. In addition, to celebrate the first year anniversary of Legacy TLBB, we will introduce a bunch of new rewards and celebratory events to maintain user engagement. We expect the declining revenue from Legacy TLBB to further slow in the second quarter of 2018.

Now, let me turn the call over to our CFO, Mr. Yaobin Wang, to discuss the financial highlights.

Yaobin Wang

[Interpreted] Thank you, Wei Qing. Now let me walk you through our financial highlights for the first quarter. Total revenue was US$137 million, up 14% year-over-year and down 5% quarter-over-quarter, exceeding our guidance.

Online game revenue was US$105 million, up 24% year-over-year and down 4% quarter-over-quarter, exceeding our guidance. The year-over-year increase was due to the revenue contribution of Legacy TLBB Mobile, which was launched in the second quarter of 2017. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was due to the natural declining revenue of our older games, including Legacy TLBB Mobile.

Online advertising revenue was US$5 million, down 13% year-over-year and 17% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were mainly due to fewer Web games being marketed on the 17173 website. Cinema advertising revenue was US$25 million, flat year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.

Now, let me provide some more details about our other financials. From now on, most of the figures discussed will be a non-GAAP basis. As a reminder, you can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures in our published earnings release.

Gross margin was 69%, which compared with 67% in the first quarter of 2017, and 68% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Gross margin of the online games business was 84% compared with 81% in the first quarter of 2017 and 84% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Operating profit was US$35 million compared with operating profit of US$37 million in the first quarter of 2017 and US$35 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net loss attributable to Changyou.com Limited was US$16 million, compared with net income of US$35 million in the first quarter of 2017 and net income of US$34 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Fully-diluted net loss attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS was US$0.30, which compared with fully-diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS of US$0.66 in the first quarter of 2017 and net income of US$0.64 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Next, moving on to the balance sheet and cash flow statement. As of March 31, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash totaling US$1.053 billion, compared with US$978 million as of December 31, 2017. For the first quarter, we had net operating cash inflow of US$41 million.

Finally, for the second quarter 2018 guidance, we expect total revenue to be between US$110 million and US$120 million. This implies a sequential decrease of 12% to 20%. Within total revenue, online game revenue to be between US$85 million and US$95 million. This implies a sequential decrease of 10% to 19%.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited to be between US$20 million and US$25 million. Non-GAAP fully-diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS to be between US$0.38 and US$0.47.

Gain on share based compensation to be around US$2 million, assuming no new grants of share-based awards, and considering the impact of the payment of special cash dividend.

In our guidance, we have adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB6.4 to US$1, as compared with the actual exchange rate of approximately RMB6.36 to US$1 for the first quarter of 2018.

Like last quarter, we won't take questions regarding going-private proposal in the Q&A session of this call.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you for joining the call today. Operator, we would now like to open the call to questions.

Eddie Leung

Hi, good afternoon and good evening. Just curious on the upcoming game pipeline, we haven't had too many new mobile games in the past few quarters, so just wondering whether we have any plans to have any large-scale testing or even commercialization of some of the mobile games. Thanks.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

I will translate. [Foreign Language - Chinese]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] So we don't have any publishing plans for Q2. But in Q3, we have plans for few MMORPG games and advanced casual games. Currently, we are going very - we go as quality control process and appraisal process.

Eddie Leung

Got that. Thank you.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

Thanks.

Alexander Li

Thank you, management, for taking my questions. I have three questions. The first one is for the PC TLBB, do you think the game will continue to decline in the third quarter of 2018 and going forward? And the second question is about the trend of the legacy TLBB Mobile. I think you mentioned that in the first quarter the revenue decline has slowed down. So what about sharing with us some detailed information about it and what about the trend of legacy TLBB Mobile in the second quarter and going forward?

And the third question is about the - given the intense competition in the game space, why do you think - what is your advantage in development of blockbuster MMO games in the future? Thank you. That's all my questions.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

Okay. [Foreign Language - Chinese] Okay. I will translate the first question first.

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] So for TLBB PC games, for this year we see a different trend from previous few years. For example, for the Chinese New Year, we did not see any declines. Instead, we see a growing number of users. So we think there is a shift from PC to mobile going on. But we're not sure if it's completed yet. So it's pretty hard for us to give detailed guidance for Q3, for TLBB PC.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

Okay. [Foreign Language - Chinese]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] So for TLBB - to answer your second question, for TLBB Mobile, for the second quarter, we expect the decline to further slowdown than Q1.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

[Foreign Language - Chinese] Okay. I'll translate first.

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] We agree that the competition in the gaming industry is very fierce. So it's very hard for less-experienced game developers to stand out. For Changyou, we have been developing MMORPG games for more than 10 years. So we are quite experienced.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

[Foreign Language - Chinese]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] We think it's time for changes and innovations for game development. For Changyou, we will bring three kinds of innovation. The first one is open platform and the second is open storyline. And the third one is increased social functionality. Thank you.

Alexander Li

Thank you. Thank you, management.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

Next.

Natalie Wu

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. So just wondering what is the current mobile contribution of the online game business in this quarter. And also can management share some color on your expectation about the longevity of your PC game, especially TLBB? And also, it would be great if you can give us some color on the current ARPU level of your TLBB, Legacy TLBB versus TLBB PC version? Thank you.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

Sorry, I didn't get your second question. Can you repeat?

Natalie Wu

On the longevity of the PC games, how many years do you expect the TLBB PC to like - or what's the growth this year? Should we expect like 10% to 20% revenue decline every year afterwards?

Vivian Mingyue Wang

Okay. [Foreign Language - Chinese]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] So the first - to answer your first question, mobile game contributes 40% of the gaming revenue.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

[Foreign Language - Chinese]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] So to answer your second question, we see the shifts from PC to mobile is declining. And the users and players remaining in the PC games are mostly core users, so we expect the life cycle to be quite long.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

[Foreign Language - Chinese]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] To answer your third question, we don't provide detailed ARPU for each game. Thank you.

Natalie Wu

Okay. What's about the comparison PC versus mobile. Can management give us some more color on - is PC ARPU is higher than mobile or vice versa? Thank you.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

[Foreign Language - Chinese]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] Okay. So the ARPU mobile is higher than PC games.

Natalie Wu

Great. Thank you very much.

Ryan Roberts

Greeting, management, and thank you for taking my question, I just had quick one. So in the prepared remarks, you mentioned that where we spending more R&D marketing, and I noticed that given the dividend payment, which is roughly half of the cash balance, it seem like that's obviously kind of attached - kind of making statement about the management's confidence in the outlook and ramping up spending, particularly without any games coming out in Q2. It seems like again a very bullish outlook. I'm just wondering, if you could share with us some of the reasons were made some of the thought process behind your outlook, things are bullish on the, I guess, the games in the pipeline and the longer-term development outlook? Thank you.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

So you're asking about the detailed view of…

Ryan Roberts

Yeah, just my question basically is paying out half the cash in the balance sheet looks very bullish as does increasing spending, given what we're seeing on the top line, kind of the decline on the mobile side. I'm just kind of curious, what management sees or kind of what their thought process is with respect to what's in the pipeline that gives them that confidence?

Vivian Mingyue Wang

Okay. [Foreign Language - Chinese]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] So for the next few quarters, we expect a positive net cash inflows, and - so based on current R&D plans and game launching plans were still quite positive on the next few quarters.

So for our R&D and marketing activities we do not expect, I am not knowing any expenses, so it's going quite smoothly.

Ryan Roberts

Got you. Okay. Well, if I could, just real quick you could follow-up on that. Given management's comment to another analyst in the call, that in fact really the expertise of the company, the edge of the company was experienced in MMORPG game development, this makes sense to consider another use of cash in terms of perhaps buying some IP, buying more types of IP to use in the game development.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

Okay. [Foreign Language - Chinese]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] So for IPs, we want to focus our resources and the best team in the games we saw the highest probability of the success. If we buy IPs - we will buy like top IPs. So we want to allocate the best IP to the team with some most experience.

We had some - we had overview of R&D and decision making process. We are planning to make some adjustments in our process. We will focus more on the success rate of our games instead of the number of games we launched each year. Thank you.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

Next question, please.

Hillman Chan

Thank you, management, for taking my question. I'm asking behalf of Alicia. So three quick questions, here. First one is on your game pipeline, I think we talk about MMORPG, and could you also talk about SLG Simulation Game that we are having in the development. So how I differentiated from what we are having the market?

And second question is on the [Xuan Yuan Jian] [ph] with Tencent, if you could update on the development status of that? And then lastly, I think you also talked about the IP acquisition strategy. Could you also highlight to us the sort of IP types that we are looking at, that we are having in portfolio? That will be helpful. Thank you.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

Okay. [Foreign Language - Chinese]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] So we have been positive in SLG games since 2015. Unfortunately, the field game - the several games we developed in 2015 was not as what we expected. It was below our expectation. Currently, we are developing two SLG games. The first one we expect to be start the testing overseas quite soon.

SLG games is a relatively new area for Changyou. During the development process, we have gained a lot of experience. Going forward, we will continue to allocate our resources to SLG games.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

[Foreign Language - Chinese]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] Okay. To answer your second question, [Xuan Yuan Jian] [ph] is in the final stages of development. We expect testing to start in a few months and we will have more details on operation plans by then.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

[Foreign Language - Chinese]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] As mentioned before, we - to answer your third question, as mentioned before we are shifting our focus to the high success rate of our games and IPs. So we are looking at the top IPs currently.

We also get IPs from corporations. We establish a JV with a Korea entertainment company. So we have launched a few - we have launched a - so six of the animated films we launched in China gained 100 million hits.

So for the new animated films we launched this year, its hits exceeding 900 million for that one alone. So for this 2018, we'll expand this animated IPs to games and movies and TV shows. And also in discussion regarding a few IPs in movies and TV shows. Thank you.

Hillman Chan

Yeah, I have a quick follow-up question on the first SLG game that you talk about going to the overseas market. Could you remind us the name of that game?

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] Yeah, [My Castle or the Changdou] [ph].

Hillman Chan

Okay. Got it. Thank you, management, for the color. This is helpful. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, management. Thank you for taking my questions. I have one question about the special dividend. For the US$500 million, could you give us some color how did you - what's the basis of calculating US$500 million? And would that be possible to - will you consider paying a regular dividend in future or another special dividend next year or have you thought about any other plans for use of the cash? Thank you very much.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

[Foreign Language - Chinese]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] So for the US$500 million, we retained US$500 million on account based on our expenses, our investment, our marketing and our game pipeline. So it's based on real character - it's based on our detailed calculation of the company. Regarding the future dividend plan, we do not have a regular dividend plans. Regarding the special dividend, that depends on the future development of the company. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Vivian Mingyue Wang

Next question, please.

Operator

Okay. So since there are no questions that will conclude our call for today. Thank you for joining Changyou's Q1 2018 conference call. Thank you.

