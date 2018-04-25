Netflix: 3 Observations Indicating You Might Want To Take Some Profits

The company has some very large payments coming due in the next five years.

I first wrote about Netflix (NFLX) in early March, where I concluded, " If you like the company, wait for a technical pullback and enter a position." But the company has been gnawing at me since I wrote the article. And then came a tweet earlier today from Lisa Abramowicz, linking to a Business Insider titled, "Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its 'cash burn continues to grow." That sent me back to their latest 10-K and 10-Q. After reviewing both, I have three questions about the company that gives me a great deal of pause.

The Debt Issue

Let me begin with this explanation of the debt/asset ratio. Its computation is simple: total debt/total assets. This ratio assumes that, for whatever reason, all the debt holders demand repayment at the same time. The ratio determines what percentage of assets the company would have to sell to satisfy all bondholders. The lower the ratio the better, as that signals the debtor will have fewer assets to sell to satisfy creditors.

According to their balance sheet above, Netflix has $19 billion in assets. But what kind of assets does Netflix have? Most of them are digital programming rights as explained in the 10-K:

The Company acquires, licenses and produces content, including original programming, in order to offer members unlimited viewing of TV shows and films. The content licenses are for a fixed fee and specific windows of availability. Payment terms for certain content licenses and the production of content require more upfront cash payments relative to the amortization expense.

These aren't hard assets like a building, raw land, or goods available for sale. They're contractual obligations to specific programming. In most cases, the company doesn't own them outright; instead, they use the product for a specific period of time.

Let's take a deeper look at their content, again with information from their 10-K:

$11 million -- or 58% -- are their assets are comprised of licenses to use third-party assets for a specific time period. At the end of the contract period, the rights revert to the original owner.

And then we have Netflix's original content. What's that really worth? For example, let's take one of their most popular shows -- House of Cards. Will they be able to license it out to third parties for full value? Maybe. But what percentage of Netflix's original content would be able given full value? I'm skeptical, especially considering they discount the value in a very brief time -- four years (From their latest 10-K).

On average, over 90% of a licensed or produced streaming content asset is expected to be amortized within four years after its month of first availability. As of December 31, 2017, over 30% of the $14.7 billion unamortized cost is expected to be amortized within one year and 29%, 78% and over 80% of the $1.4 billion unamortized cost of the produced content that has been released is expected to be amortized within one year, three years and four years, respectively.

So when we're looking at the debt/asset ratio as a measure of safety, we have to ask, "is $19 billion a realistic total value of assets to use as the denominator in the debt/asset ratio?" My answer is, I don't know. But I have enough reservations about this issue to give me pause.

And that leads to a discussion of their cash flow issues. Here is a table of their five-year cash flow statement (data from Morningstar.com):

While Netflix's earnings have been increasing at a very strong rate, cash flow from operations has been negative for the last three. And the amount of negative cash flow has been increasing, totaling $750 billion in 2015; $1.4 billion in 2016, and $1,7 billion in 2017. As a result, the company issued a large amount of debt, totaling $5.5 billion over the last three years. And as I highlighted in the previous section, this is against unconventional assets.

Large Payments Coming Due

From their latest 10-K:

At December 31, 2017, the Company had $17.7 billion of obligations comprised of $4.2 billion included in "Current content liabilities" and $3.3 billion of "Non-current content liabilities" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets and $10.2 billion of obligations that are not reflected on the Consolidated Balance Sheets as they did not yet meet the criteria for asset recognition.

Here is a table that shows the timing of these payments:

By the end of this fiscal year, the company has $7.4 billion of payments to make. Compare that to $11.9 in billion gross revenue this fiscal year. The amount due next year is 62% of this year's revenue. Even assuming very strong growth, the company has a large payment this year that will eat into earnings. This amount will drop over the next three years to $8.2 billion ($2.73 billion/year) -- a far more manageable amount. But these large debts mean less money will flow to the bottom line.

Conclusion

Let's tie this information into the NFLX's current valuation. Right now, the market is buying NFLX as a growth story -- an admittedly very powerful sales pitch. After all, gross revenue increased 30% in 2016 and 31% in 2017. Subscriber growth also increased impressively. Netflix has just started to penetrate large non-US areas, which means we could see several more years of explosive growth in revenue and subscribers.

All of this has led to massive levels for all of NFLX's basic value measurements (data from Finviz.com):

These levels define excess for each measurement. A PE of 190 is bubbly as is a forward PE of nearly 70. And look at the price to book value -- 34.4. No matter how good the growth story, that price is also excessive.

More importantly, those levels also assume that company's basic financial structure is sound. The concerns that I've outlined above, if they are correct, would indicate the company has flaws in its financial structure that don't support these bubble values. As a result, seriously consider taking profits in NFLX.

Disclaimer: This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our full disclaimer for additional information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.