Exxon's Secular Tailwinds Could Expand Multiples On Higher EPS

Exxon (XOM) shares have underperformed the last ten years. From current levels ($78 at submission), however, I believe there is the potential to double one's stake over the next 5 years, assuming dividend reinvestment. As investors, we can get mired down in the short-term details, while it is changes at the macro level, such as sector rotation and changing views of the business cycle, that often drive major price moves by expanding valuation multiples. First, I propose a potentially transformative secular market shift into energy is on the cusp, then drill down (pun intended) into an earnings rebound as margins normalize. This is my first contribution to Seeking Alpha and I hope it furthers the Exxon conversation.

Sector Rotation: A potentially powerful shift.

After nearly 40 years of declining interest rates, the long-anticipated return of rising rates (good Seeking Alpha summary here) may be upon us. Historically, an inflationary (late in the business cycle) environment has been favorable to energy, materials, and gold shares (aka back end); relative to financial, consumer, and technology shares (front end). Should this historical precedent repeat itself, it will bring about a substantial rotation of funds into the energy sector. This would be the "rising tide" and would lift all energy-related shares by expanding valuation multiples.

Changing of the guard: Investing in future profitability.

There is much criticism regarding management and XOM's performance over the last 10 years. High and rising volatility of oil prices was part of the problem - and is likely to persist. However, that is history and the benefit is we are now presented with an attractive entry point in XOM.

Management has changed. The current CEO, Darren Woods, took over January 1, 2017, from former CEO Rex Tillerson, who was at the helm for ten years. As we know, the stock lagged under Tillerson's watch, who I view as more of salesman pandering to Wall Street by focusing on short-term band-aids like share repurchases.

Alternatively, I see the current CEO as an operator, focused on building long-term value through disciplined investment and management, and thus higher returns for investors. It will take time to steer the supertanker, but the plan can be seen in the 2018 analyst meeting presentation, which focused on future growth, emphasizing profitability via cost containment, and expanding higher-margin products. There are specific goals for returns on investment by segment and earnings under different oil price scenarios, between now and 2025.

Margins - rebounding from depressed levels.

Overall, Exxon has driven down operating costs by $11 billion between 2013 and 2017, perhaps equal to $2.00 per share allowing for taxes.

Below, I have summarized net margin results by business sector over the last 10 years, along with a few other items of interest. I have separated averages for the better period of 2008 to 2014, and the lesser, recent period of 2015 to 2017.

Segment Net Margin 2008 - 2014 Avg. 2015 - 2017 Avg. Upstream 75% 29% Downstream 2% 3% Chemical 10% 17% Annual EPS $ 7.42 3.45 Avg. Oil Price $ 93 48 Revenue per Employee ($mil) 5.18 3.10

Source: Exxon Annual Reports 2008-2017

As shown, it is obvious Exxon's upstream segment has the biggest potential for a margin rebound, while also being the most dependent on the price of oil. An example would be if the upstream net margin returns to 60% and upstream revenue rebounds to the $30 billion range (08-14 avg. = $37 bil, 15-17 avg. = $22 bil), that could contribute an additional $3.00 to earnings per share.

The rebound in upstream margins should be driven by the aforementioned cost reductions (not just by lower headcount but also from economies of scale and more efficient processes in places like the Permian Basin as operations grow), and higher oil prices. In summary, if the upstream business returns to historic levels of revenue and profit, it can add substantially to EPS from current levels.

Higher earnings lead to higher stock prices.

Bringing it down to the bottom line, I believe Exxon EPS can return to the $9.00 range within 5 years.

Applying a 15x P/E (price to earnings ratio) to $9.00 EPS gives us a $135 price target. Even if we hold the dividend flat at $3/year, there's another $15 for a total return equivalent of $150. This does not include the compounding effect of DRIP (reinvesting dividends received into new shares), which could increase your shares owned by 10% over the period. More opportunistic investors can include the potential income from writing options against their position.

Why am I using a projected forward P/E of 15 when the current forward P/E is over 16, and I say it is going to expand? I believe investors are already discounting higher 2018 EPS than the current consensus of $4.77 and expect the dividend to increase. Therefore, the current P/E is overstated.

It should be noted that a rising tax rate will be a drag on EPS over the next couple of years as Exxon returns to profitability, and tax loss carryforwards (currently $6.767 billion - 2018 10-K, note 19) are exhausted.

Downside? The stock is not much above the price it was in late 2015/early 2016 at the nadir of oil prices. The future price of oil is the big unknown, of course. If oil retreats below the average price of the last 3 years, say $50, then XOM is likely dead money but with support from the dividend.

Summary

Exxon has a top credit rating, a huge float, a low level of debt, a high free cash flow potential, and is one of the largest energy companies in the world. Exxon would be a primary beneficiary of sector rotation into energy, which will lead to higher valuation multiples on top of rising EPS.

It is my opinion that this shift is already underway, especially as "FANG" and related stocks are losing their exalted status for any number of reasons. This rotation "groundswell" is already being felt and discussed by other authors and commentators on this forum.

XOM has the potential to double (including dividends) over the next five years and should be given your consideration. Exxon is scheduled to report earnings this Friday, April 27 before the market opens. Thank you for reading and for your comments.

