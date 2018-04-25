AMD: Shorts Surge Into Earnings

A couple of weeks ago, I detailed how short interest in chip company Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) had risen to a new high. With a major analyst downgrade as well as some concerns over the bursting cryptocurrency bubble, there were a lot of bears piling in. We now have the next update on short interest in the books, and the recent trend continued as we head towards today's Q1 earnings report.

As you can see from the chart below, another multi-year high for short interest has been achieved. During the first half of April, another 10.7 million net shares were shorted, putting the total amount at 192.6 million. Based on estimated data, more than 23% of the float is now short, making AMD one of the most shorted large cap names in the market today. Short interest is up more than 172% since the August 2016 low.

(Source: Nasdaq AMD short interest page)

While short interest data is delayed a bit, there is a definite trend building as we head into today's earnings report after the bell. The company guided to revenues of $1.55 billion, plus or minus $50 million, which represents 32% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Remember, AMD has adopted a new accounting standard as detailed in the Q4 report, so the number for Q1 2017 has changed. You might see a higher growth percentage on some sites that are using the old number.

Since the start of 2016, AMD has only missed on the top line once, and it has never missed Street estimates on the bottom line. Thus, most investors are likely expecting another beat, perhaps on both lines again, and the Street is a little above management's guidance midpoint currently at $1.57 billion. On the bottom line, a 9-cent non-GAAP profit is expected, compared to a 4-cent loss in the prior year period (although the prior year number could be different when we get the report today).

With so many shares now short, one might expect that a good report could lead to a short squeeze. Unfortunately, with markets a bit on edge right now, we've seen a number of companies report strong results only to sell off. The one level I'm currently watching is the declining 50-day moving average, seen in the chart below a few cents under $11.00. If shares could regain this key technical line after earnings, it could definitely change the narrative.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

As we head into earnings, short interest in AMD has hit another new high approaching the 200 million share level. Despite the company having beat in many recent quarters, investors just don't seem satisfied, but perhaps today's earnings report can change that. AMD is expected to report strong revenue growth as it continues its turnaround, and the bottom line looks much better than it did just a year or two ago. I'll be back in the coming days to break down what the company announces.

