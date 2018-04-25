National Commerce's (NCOM) CEO, Richard Murray on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Will Matthews

Thank you, Liz, and good morning everyone. This is Will Matthews, and welcome to the National Commerce call to discuss the Landmark Bancshares acquisition announcement and our first quarter earnings. Richard Murray, our CEO and I are joining the call from Atlanta where we look forward to spending the day with several of our existing colleagues and Atlanta team members, as well as our future colleagues at Landmark. John Holcomb, John Bragg and Davis Goodson are joining the call from Birmingham as well.

For the structure of the call, we’ll make a few remarks about the First Landmark acquisition, then make some remarks about the quarter, and then we’ll open it up for questions. This call is being recorded and will be available for replay at our website, which is nationalbankofcommerce.com under the Investor Relations link under the Learn More tab.

I’ll now turn the call over to Richard Murray, our CEO.

Richard Murray

Thank you, Will. Good morning and welcome to everyone. We’re excited to announce this merger agreement with Landmark Bancshares and First Landmark Bank, as well as a solid first quarter, and we appreciate you all joining the call. We will discuss our Q1 earnings in a minute, but first we’d like to talk about our partnership with Stan Kryder and Terry DeWitt and the First Landmark team.

There are several reasons we’re excited about his partnership. Number one is always the people - First Landmark is the product of a 2014 partnership of two Atlanta banks, one led by Stan, the other by Terry, both quality bankers with proven track records. We’ve gotten to know Stan and Terry for a few years now and are very excited for them to be part of our management team going forward. We’ve also enjoyed getting to know more of their leadership team through this process and believe they have a great group of leaders, and they will be an excellent fit for our company.

In addition to the management team, they’ve built a balance sheet and a distribution footprint that are well positioned in the market and fit very complementary with our existing Atlanta footprint. We’ve consistently talked about the attractiveness of the Atlanta market and the desire to find additional partners to build our presence in the market, and this merger really strengthens our position, strengthens our management team on the ground.

Stan and Terry will run the market for us. They plus seven other First Landmark leaders have all signed employment agreements to stay with us. Robert Aland, who has been running the market for us this past year, will return to Birmingham after successfully transitioning to Stan and to Terry. We’ll have seven total offices in Atlanta and roughly a billion dollars in assets, which will provide more opportunity for our employees as well more convenience for our customers. Most importantly, before turning over to Will, we believe we have a strong cultural fit with their community bank focus, their commercially-oriented target market, and a strong focus on asset quality.

Now I’ll turn it over to Will to walk through some of the transaction metrics.

Will Matthews

Great. Before I do that, on the front end, as you all know and you’re probably tired of hearing us say, we are reticent to brag about a deal on the front end knowing that the success or failure of a merger really depends on our execution with our new partners over the next several years. Our friend Jeff Davis reminded us in a recent article he wrote where he paraphrased Warren Buffet, spreadsheets never disappoint, so we know we’ve got to execute to achieve the metrics we model in our spreadsheets. But we do know that you need some outline of the expectations so that you can judge the deal for yourself, so we’ll go through some of that now.

Slides 5 and 6 outline the deal terms and some of the expected financial impact, and also on Slide 15 you’ll see some of our estimates and assumptions at this point. A few items worth mentioning: the deal is approximately 95% stock, 5% cash. The consideration mix to each shareholder will be consistent. Each Landmark shareholder will receive 0.5961 shares of income and $1.33 in cash per Landmark share, which will result in us issuing approximately 2.3 million shares and $5.2 million in cash.

In terms of the financial impact to us, estimated tangible book value dilution is approximately 2.5% depending on final marks and final deal costs. Our expected EPS accretion is in the low single digits. Our earn-back is estimated about 2.5 years. The cost saves, and I’ll remind you that our MO is to specifically identify our cost saves, but our cost saves are approximately 22.5% with half of them realized in 2018, 75% in 2019, and 100% recognized thereafter. Our loan mark is estimated to be approximately 2.4% before the reversal of the existing discount from that 2014 merger of the two banks that Richard mentioned. Our CDI estimate has gone up a bit within the higher interest rate environment relative to deals from a year or two ago at 2.05%, and we used the seven-year sum of years of digit amortization method. Deal costs are estimated at approximately $5.7 million after tax.

In terms of our growth rate assumptions, Landmark’s three-year CAGR for loans has been 17.2% for 2015 through 2017, but we have dialed that back a bit, we think to be more appropriately conservative, to around 12%. We have no synergies assumed. Our capital ratios on a pro forma basis will remain well capitalized with a sufficient cushion. We expect it to be slightly dilutive to our capital ratios depending on our growth and their growth and the capital formation rate between now and closing at NCOM Premier which--the Premier acquisition, which we hope to close sometime in the third quarter and Landmark between now and closing. We’re currently modeling our pro forma TCE ratio at slightly below 10.5%, leverage ratio slightly north of 10% at close; but again, that’s subject to growth and capital formation at all three banks between now and then.

To give you a flavor of contribution metrics using March 31 numbers, Landmark’s pro forma share of loans would be 15.1%, deposits 14.4%, tangible common equity 12.9%, and ownership if it were a 100% stock deal would be approximately 11.9%, and as structured at 95% stock, 11.3%.

Just in summary, minimal tangible book value dilution, nice EPS accretion with, we think, reasonable cost save and growth assumptions and no aggressive synergy assumptions, earn-back period that is within our target at 2.5 years using the cross-over method. Again, because we think the execution is much more important to our strategic long-term shareholder value creation, we think this is a great cultural fit for us with our existing Atlanta footprint and team.

Now I’ll turn it to Richard to turn to the earnings call.

Richard Murray

First, I’ll talk about the credit due diligence and then I’ll switch over to the earnings. As is our normal practice, we had a very senior team doing the credit diligence at First Landmark: Will, myself, Davis Goodson, our senior lender, Bill Ireland, our Chief Risk Officer, as well as several senior credit folks and some market presidents, so we had a good team there and we were able to conduct it over a roughly two-week period due to remote access. Asset quality numbers were good, as we expected it to be. The credit culture, we think is very similar. We reviewed, as you can see on Slide 16, about 76% of the net balances, got very thorough coverage on all the significant segments of the portfolio, the large loan list, the owner occupied, non-owner occupied, C&I, the 100% bucket, criticized, classified to insiders, so feel like we got a good, thorough look.

The loan portfolios are very similar, ours and theirs. They have a slightly higher CRE concentration, but on a pro forma portfolio basis it’s still well below the guidelines, so we think a very thorough diligence process, and we can away with further confirmation of the consistent cultures of the two organizations.

In summary, as Will was saying, we think this represents a very nice strategic fit. The geographic fit to our existing operation in Atlanta, there’s no overlap. The strong management team led by Stan and Terry and the depth that they bring with their existing team, the pro forma market position, the strong cultural fit from a credit profile as well as a target customer profile, and just the way they run their business really all makes it a great strategic fit with attractive financial metrics, so we think a very attractive transaction of all constituents.

Now I will turn it over to the earnings discussion and talk about the Q1 results, and then I’ll turn it back to Will and then we’ll go to Q&A.

Overall, we’re very pleased with our first quarter performance. We closed the First Atlantic transaction, the Jacksonville addition, at the beginning of January so they were in for the whole quarter. As you can see, we reported $9.1 million in net income, about $0.52 per diluted share. Included in the quarter was $2.4 million in merger-related expenses, about $0.10 per share after tax, and pretty much all of that associated with that First Atlantic conversion. This compares to $0.45 a share a year ago.

The reported return on assets at $1.18, reported return on tangible common equity $11.27, both of those unadjusted for the merger expenses. Asset quality metrics remain very strong. Overall, non-performing assets were flat in dollar terms with Q4. Our factoring company had another nice quarter. The mortgage business, while improving operationally, is still dealing with a challenging environment out there, and Will will comment on both of those businesses in his remarks.

Transitioning to the balance sheet, if you exclude the addition of the First Atlantic portfolio, overall loans grew about $39 million. 6.5% annualized. We do think we borrowed a little bit from this past quarter when we had that pretty significant surge in loan growth in Q4 of last year. Our originations were actually flat in Q1 versus Q4, but advances on existing loans in Q4 were up significantly compared to the previous quarters, and our payoffs in Q1 of this year were up about 11% versus historical quarters 3 and 4 of last year. I think this really mostly reflects just the lumpy nature of our loan and our deposit growth.

Our business activity is still good. The pipelines are still very strong. Our loan growth was centered in C&I and traditional CRE, and by geography it was mostly centered in Alabama.

Turning to deposits, the Q1 deposits reflected again the substantial increase we had in seasonal growth. In Q4 of last year, deposits, if you’ll recall, grew just under $200 million in the fourth quarter of last year. A very significant piece of that was seasonal, and we expected roughly $100 million of that to draw down pretty fast and then another 50 to 60 over the course of the second and maybe bleed a little bit into the third quarter of this year, but we ended up experiencing it all in Q1. We still have those relationships, but the change in the interest rate environment really has resulted in those funds moving out a little quicker than they have historically.

Overall, deposits were down as a result of that, about $109 million. We did have some nice growth, though, in Jacksonville and Birmingham and Huntsville, and we continue to open more new accounts each quarter than we did the quarter before. But the deposit landscape is changing and we are, as we should be, focused on the blocking and tackling of everyday deposit growth.

Our conversion team, we’re on an all-hands-on-deck mode for the First Atlantic conversion that’s coming up this weekend. We’re very fortunate to have a knowledgeable and dedicated conversion team that is a real asset to our company, and we’re all very appreciative of the work that they do. We’re also fortunate to have a strong team and a strong leadership group at First Atlantic, and they too worked very hard to make sure that we’re going to be ready for this conversion. To all of them, we owe a very big thank you.

Lastly, Premier Community Bank, the integration is ongoing there. We’ve got a lot of folks working hard to get ready for that. We hope, as Will said, it will be a Q3 close, so there’s a lot of things going on, a lot of good things. It’s an exciting time for our company.

I’ll turn it back to Will now to give you a little more detail on the Q1 numbers.

Will Matthews

Thank you, Richard. I’ll remind you, as Richard said, this quarter does include First Atlantic, which joined our company on January 1, and I’ll also remind you that first quarters are often a tougher quarter comparison in terms of sequential quarters due to the higher compensation costs associated with FICO and 401-K maths, etc. in the first quarter, as well as some of our expenses associated with that First Atlantic conversion.

Let me discuss the margin a little bit. Our margin was 480 on a taxable equivalent basis, up 17 basis points from Q4. We had some payoffs on some problem acquired loans, including a longstanding problem loan we acquired in the 2014 United Legacy Bank acquisition, so we had that plus any accretion we got on the First Atlantic portfolio in the first quarter, so our accretion income was higher in Q1, $2.3 million versus $1.2 million in the fourth quarter. If you exclude our accretion income, the margin in Q1 of ’18 would have been 445 versus 442 without accretion in Q4, so about a three basis point expansion in the margin excluding accretion. Our average cash and fed funds sold balances were pretty flat with Q4.

Loan yields were up 21 basis points from Q4, or up five basis points excluding accretion. Loan yields over the last year have moved up 37 basis points, or 20 basis points excluding accretion, and up 25 basis points if you exclude accretion and the factor receivables, so the core bank loan yield is up about 25 basis points year over year.

Interesting bearing liability costs were up three basis points in the quarter and have moved up eight basis points over the last year. Our total deposit costs were up four basis points from Q4 at 47 basis points, with the largest category of our increase being in our money market accounts which were up nine basis points. Our total deposits costs have moved up seven basis points over the last year, and our interesting-bearing deposit costs have moved up 11 basis points.

I just want to pause here and echo what Richard said, that we are continuing to see an increase in deposit competition and negotiated rates with larger depositors, so we would expect from our current viewpoint to see deposit betas moving up going forward, both for us and probably the entire industry. We did move our posted rates up a bit with the March rate hike anywhere from five to 15 basis points, depending on the account type.

Additionally on the margin, corporate billing had increased volume this quarter, but it represented a smaller piece of our total interest income due to the addition of First Atlantic. They represented about--corp billing represented about 12% of our total interest income, down from 13.8% in the fourth quarter, and you know the positive impact it has on our loan yields due to its higher average yield as compared with the bank.

Capital ratios - with our growth slowed down a little bit versus Q4 and our good profitability, our capital ratios improved slightly during the quarter, and we believe we have a very strong capital position to support our future growth. The leverage ratio grew a couple basis points to 10.91. Our Tier 1 risk weighted ratio has improved 39 BPs to 12.93, and total risk-based capital ratio grew 19 BPs to 14.56, leaving us with a tangible equity to tangible assets ratio of 11.26, up 51 basis points from 12.31. Our March 31 ending tangible book value per share was $19.21, and for the first time in a while for us, we have a negative AOCI number due to the move in rates and the resultant impact on our AFS securities portfolio.

Corporate billing had a good quarter in terms of volume - $283 million in purchase volume, up about $16 million from Q4. The discount rate improved slightly to 1.64, which is the highest we’ve had in about five quarters. We did have a slightly improved turn rate from Q4 of 42.2 days, but we do continue to see some of the larger companies out there trying to push longer pay terms on their vendors. We had net charge-offs of 14 basis points of purchase volume, which was below Q4 levels but above our expectations over the long term.

Turning to mortgages, Richard mentioned the rate environment is more challenging for mortgage origination volume for everybody. Our volume of $115 million for the quarter was down $6 million from Q4 and down $16 million from last year’s first quarter. Refinance activity was pretty consistent with our historical average at about 27, 28% of volume. We did see some pressure on our margin. The total gain on sale margin, which would include secondary and the movement in the value of the interest rate LOC commitments, etc., was down about 24 basis points from Q4 and down about 33 basis points from 2017 first quarter. The movement in the value of the interest rate LOC commitment asset from Q4 to Q1 did negatively impact the mortgage business by about a $300,000 number, but that number works for you or against you, depending upon movement and volume. From a profitability perspective, the mortgage division had a pre-tax loss of a couple hundred thousand dollars in the quarter, so really all attributable to that movement in the interest rate LOC commitment value.

Other non-interest income, our merchant sponsorship processing business had a good quarter with revenue of approximately $720,000.

Turning to operating expenses, again a reminder that we have First Atlantic in for the full quarter and its personnel matches in the first quarter being higher typically. For the merger expenses, the de-conversion costs or termination penalty with the First Atlantic core system provider was approximately $2.1 million of that $2.4 million number, and as Richard said, the actual conversion is taking place this weekend and we are optimistic and confident that our team is ready to have a very smooth conversion. The total expense associated with the merger, as Richard said, were $0.104 per diluted share for the quarter.

One other item of note, our core deposit and tangible amortization expense grew by about $350,000 in the quarter due to the First Atlantic closing. I’ll remind you again we used the seven-year sum of year digits method for amortization, so we recognized 25% of the CDI, the amortization expense in the first year. Efficiency ratio does tend to seasonally be a little higher in Q1. It was 64.3% in the quarter or 58% if you exclude those merger-related items.

Loan loss provision, as Richard said, we continue to have good results from a loan loss perspective. The total provision was $1.3 million, and $400,000 of that was at corporate billing matching its net charge-offs, and at the bank level we experienced $60,000 in net charge-offs or one basis points, so the bank level loan loss provision expense in Q1 was predominantly associated with growth. Our allowance to non-acquired loans ended the quarter at 1%, approximately flat with 4Q17 levels.

In summary, a good start to the year. Good earnings and asset quality muted loan and deposit growth, but as you know, we have some lumpiness and some seasonality in our past. Good net interest margin, solid performance in the factoring company, and pretty good production in the mortgage company in the face of a difficult rate environment and the impact on our gain on sale margins. Though not profitable for the quarter in that business, we feel like we’ve got it structured properly going forward. Growth in our capital ratios, and really excited to announce our agreement to merge with Landmark and their team. We think this gives us a meaningful combined franchise and footprint in the Atlanta market while aligning us with some really great partners. We’re now focused on preparing for a successful conversion this weekend and a successful integration of Premier and a successful integration of Landmark into our company after all regulatory and shareholder approvals have been received.

Liz, we’ll now take questions.

Our first question comes from the line of Catherine Mealor with KBW. Your line is now open.

Catherine Mealor

Thanks. Good morning and congrats on the Landmark deal.

Will Matthews

Good morning.

Richard Murray

Good morning, thank you.

Catherine Mealor

Maybe first just a couple questions on the quarter. Can you remind us the timing of the First Atlantic cost savings and how much of that we saw this quarter, and then what would you expect to see next quarter after you have the conversion behind you?

Will Matthews

Catherine, I don’t have a quantified number for you, but in a general sense, employees whose jobs are eliminated through a conversion--through the merger typically stick around through the conversion and a few weeks after, and they have stay incentives to encourage them to do so, so that we have a successful transition. So really, you begin to see cost savings from position eliminations after the conversion, and we’re still running two DP systems up through this weekend, so you’ll see those savings post-conversion as well. So really, not very much of--you know, some of the ancillary cost saves here and there, you would have already picked up from the day of closing, but the majority of them fall into place after the conversion.

Catherine Mealor

Okay, that helps. The accretable yield was a little bit higher this quarter. Was this just First Atlantic coming on and this is kind of a new run rate to then model forward, or was there anything lumpy in this quarter that we need to back out over the next couple quarters? Thanks.

Will Matthews

Yes, I would not model this as a run rate. It was higher than I think would be appropriate to model as a run rate. I mentioned we had a payoff of some problem credits that were heavily marked, one of which was dating back to 2014 from the United Legacy Bank acquisition. It’s sort of been a longstanding problem that we got resolved. There’s going to be some lumpiness there and it’s hard to predict it, but the $2.3 million in the first quarter was definitely not a run rate I would encourage you to model. It’s just hard to give you a number that would be accurate because I don’t really know quarter to quarter. It depends upon pay downs, payoffs, etc. on credits ahead of schedule, and sometimes more successful resolution of problem credits.

Catherine Mealor

Okay, that’s helpful. Maybe a last one just on the margin. I don’t know - did you give in your prepared remarks, Will, the margin ex both accretable yield and CBI?

Will Matthews

I did not give it ex accretable yield and CBI, Catherine, but I’ve got some notes here. It looks like it was 403 in the first quarter.

Catherine Mealor

Okay, great, and do you know how that compares to last quarter, just to be sure we’re--

Will Matthews

Looks like up about eight basis points from Q4.

Catherine Mealor

Okay. That’s about what I was modeling. With that 8 BPs higher, how much of that would you attribute to just the higher rates versus First Atlantic coming on board?

Will Matthews

I would attribute most of it to the higher rate, Catherine. I don’t see us--this is anecdotal, of course, but I don’t see us getting--I don’t think I see the market for loan spreads getting any less competitive; in fact, some places it’s getting more competitive. I looked at our--for example in the first quarter on the NBC side, I don’t have this for First Atlantic due to them being on a different system, but in first quarter for example, I was looking at our five-year fixed rate originations, just to pick a category, and that’s typically when we do a fixed rate loan, it’s typically in that five-year bucket. It was about 503 for the first quarter irrespective of any fees and whatnot, just in terms of the note rate. I think any--you know, the pick-up would have been from moving up in rates, but I don’t know how much to attribute to First Atlantic. I think most of it was rates.

Catherine Mealor

[Indiscernible] anything about that 8 BPs move is as we have further rate hikes as we move forward, we probably see less of an expansion in your core margin, just given your commentary on where deposit betas are going and loan competition increasing a little bit?

Will Matthews

Yes, I think so, Catherine. I think deposit betas--I don’t talk to as many other folks as you do, but just reading other earnings release, one, it just feels like the industry is going to be experiencing higher deposit betas on a go-forward basis.

Catherine Mealor

Makes sense. All right, great, thanks. Good quarter, and congrats on the deal.

Will Matthews

Thank you, Catherine.

Richard Murray

Thank you.

Tyler Stafford

Hey, good morning guys.

Richard Murray

Good morning.

Tyler Stafford

Maybe just to start on that last question, so that 503 of new yield on originations, what would that be relative to last quarter?

Will Matthews

Tyler, let me be clear. That was just for five-year fixed rate loans originated--

Tyler Stafford

Oh, got it, okay.

Will Matthews

--in the first quarter, so don’t over-extrapolate that number. I apologize - I didn’t pull it for last quarter. I pulled that number because I saw another bank, I can’t remember which one but somebody we admire, and they had announced their Q1 fixed rate origination in that bucket, so I was just curious to see what ours were relative to theirs, so that’s why I pulled that. I should have pulled it for Q4 as well to give you a comparative, but I don’t have it.

Tyler Stafford

No, that’s okay. That’s fine. Maybe to start on the Landmark acquisition, it looks like their growth last year was fairly robust - I think low 20% growth. I was just wondering if there was anything unique or unusual that drove that growth so strongly last year.

Richard Murray

Hey Tyler, this is Richard. I don’t think there was anything in particular, and they’re not here with us in the call to give us a little more color on that; but just in looking through the diligence process, and part of what we looked at in addition to the segments that I mentioned, we also looked at vintage, originations to make sure we were looking at each year, especially given the fact that the bank is a combination of two banks that got together in 2014. But thinking back, I don’t think there was anything in particular that stood out by loan category or type or situation that made last year more robust for them than the previous year. I think a lot of us, including us, had a little more robust growth last year than we had the previous years.

Will Matthews

One sort of softer comment I’ll make, Tyler, that’s interesting - their leadership model is similar to ours. Within Atlanta, which as you know is a large geography as well as large population market, they operate with sort of a market present model throughout Atlanta. I think that’s helped them attract some very strong bankers, and as Richard said, we’ve got including Stan and Terry nine folks signed up to contracts on their team. But I do think that model has allowed them to attract some experienced bankers in the Atlanta market who have had a good ability to attract customers and have good customer loyalty, so hopefully that will continue going forward. We don’t think trees grow to the sky, and we understand that kind of growth rate, you can’t duplicate it over a very long period of time, but we do think there’s a pretty good chance for growth going forward if we can execute.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, great. Will or Richard, I know it’s early, but any repositioning of either Landmark’s assets or funding base that you see as opportunities for you?

Will Matthews

Not anything sort of big. I mean, obviously core deposit funding is very important and a huge value creator for all of us, so we’re going to focus with them on--now with our combined Atlanta footprint, which we think--you know, dots on a map are only dots on a map, but we think it lays out pretty nicely in this market. We definitely need to all around the company focus on core deposit generation and core deposit growth, but there’s no shift needed that we see, based on their asset liability structure or anything like that.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. Then moving to the quarter, do you have the dollar amount of mortgage loans that you sold this quarter?

Will Matthews

Hang on a second. Of our total $115 million in originations, Tyler, $39 million of that went into either our construction perm product, which goes on our balance sheet, or the 5-1 arm product which goes on our balance sheet. The remaining $76 million would have been secondary market.

Tyler Stafford

Got it, okay. Then just lastly from me on CBI, obviously a nice increase in both the purchase volumes and the discount rate this quarter. Was there anything unusual that influenced the discount rate this quarter, or is that just more reflective of higher rates right now, and then any commentary you have for purchase volumes for the remainder of the year?

Will Matthews

Yes, so I’ll start with the rates. We have been able in some cases to move discount rates up, although we would like to be able to be a little more asset sensitive in that business than we’ve been able to, because it is still fairly competitive particularly on the transportation side. Volume-wise, we have opportunity to be bigger than we are in that business, but we’re sort of--as our Chairman, John Holcomb says, we like chocolate pie, but too much chocolate pie is too much chocolate pie. There is a lot of volume available in energy-related hauling, but we limit our--we have an internal limit on that of 25 to 30% of our total purchase volume, so we have been turning away some business with some really high quality debtors, but just trying to be thoughtful about concentrations and whatnot.

That part of the business has been good, and we had some good successes. [Inaudible], who runs our sales team there, has done a great job, he and his team in bringing in some additional traditional customers in that business too, so.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, thanks for that, Will. That’s it for me. I’ll pass on saying congratulations. Thanks.

Will Matthews

Thank you, sir.

Richard Murray

Thank you.

Christopher Marinac

Thanks, good morning. Will and team, does the business customer you have lend itself to a higher deposit beta over time, you know, if you were focused on consumers and less small business? Is that going to influence the deposit beta more than it otherwise would?

Will Matthews

That’s a good question, Chris, and I think our--you know, we have a mix, like everybody. A lot of our right side of the balance sheet customers aren’t necessarily on the left side, but hopefully we have a mix that are on both. But your larger deposit-only customers are--there’s more competition there, even from non-bank deposits. We had one of our larger customers that Richard mentioned that pulled some money out in the first quarter we expected, but they pulled out more than we thought, and they went into treasuries; whereas a few years ago there really was no yield available to folks in treasuries. So I think it’s more--anybody who has got clients that are large or more sophisticated depositors, that component of the balance sheet definitely has a higher beta.

You’re right, though - if we had a larger mix of consumer focused retail customers, like a large regional bank might have, those folks seem to be much less rate sensitive, so.

Richard Murray

Yes, I think our average customer, our typical customer is both a loan and deposit customer, and those are not so--it’s not as sensitive. It’s really that small minority in number but noticeable for sure in terms of volume who are the larger deposit-only kind of customers that do drive a little bit higher beta today than they did a year ago, and will drive a higher beta tomorrow as well.

Christopher Marinac

Great, that’s helpful. Just a follow-up on the Atlanta market. Do you see opportunities to win business from only big banks, or do you think that the community banks and the turnover that we’re seeing is going to be opportunity for you as well?

Richard Murray

I would say probably both, but not--you know, the big banks, it would be the smaller end of their scale in terms of their customer base. We’re not trying to compete for the large middle market, thinly priced working capital type credit that’s out there. It’s good business for certain banks; it’s probably not as good a business for us. But I think we should have opportunity to continue to grow share, and I think First Landmark has had success in doing that with--from large banks as well as from small banks. The dislocation associated with a transition provides opportunity, and of course it also creates responsibility on our part. As we have transitioned within our own family, as we add folks to our company, we need to make sure that we don’t provide opportunity for others, but there should be some out there for us from both.

Christopher Marinac

Great, guys. Thank you for the background, appreciate it.

Will Matthews

Thank you, Chris.

Richard Murray

Great, thank you, Liz. Thank you again everyone for joining the call. This is an exciting time for us. We’re thrilled to be announcing this First Landmark situation. We’re thrilled with Premier Community Bank joining our team as well, and look forward to communicating again to you next quarter. Thank you again.

