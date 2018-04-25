SAP: Port In The Storm

On a day that the entire market was crashing in response to rising treasury yields, and the tech sector digested mixed earnings from Alphabet (GOOG) that included a huge unforeseen jump in expenses, SAP (SAP), the German software giant, emerged as one of the only bright spots in an otherwise bleak market. Coming off an extended period in which the company's shares have pulled back and not really moved much since, SAP looks particularly compelling in the face of upbeat prospects for its ever-more important cloud business.

SAP's U.S.-traded stock has fallen from levels near $120 and spent the better part of the last three months hovering in the low $100s:

It's pretty safe to say that SAP's results are largely unexpected. Database giant Oracle (ORCL) is essentially in the same spot as SAP when it comes to cloud transitions, and just last quarter, Oracle reported dismal cloud results that showed massive deceleration from prior growth levels and caused the stock to spiral. Investors were probably conditioned into thinking SAP would more or less report the same flavor of results. Unexpectedly, however, the company pulled off a surprise acceleration in cloud subscription revenues.

Adding icing to the cake, SAP bumped up its FY18 guidance ranges significantly above consensus expectations - we must note, however, that the majority of the raise was due to the addition of Callidus (NASDAQ:CALD), a CRM platform that SAP acquired for $2.4 billion in Q1. SAP isn't alone in relying on acquisitions to juice cloud growth, however; as Oracle itself snapped up NetSuite (NYSE:N) for nearly $10 billion a little more than a year ago.

Overall, SAP is looking more and more like an overlooked stock whose story is falling into the right places. Mega-cap tech investors have flocked heavily to the likes of Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) in recent months as the rest of the tech sector lagged, but names like SAP showing impressive cloud growth and rebounding profits are clearly the more value-oriented choice. Stay long on this name.

Q1 earnings download

I'm using the phrase "earnings beat" a bit loosely. On a headline metric basis, SAP's results were actually quite mixed, but the upside on cloud revenues and FY18 guidance certainly swung the reaction into the "beat" corner.

Here's a look at the company's first quarter results:

Figure 1. SAP Q1 results

Source: SAP investor relations

SAP's total revenues, on an IFRS-reported basis, were actually flat at €5.26 billion. This was a bit lower (€40 million deficit) to what Wall Street was expecting, though, on a percentage basis, the gap is almost inconsequential. You'll notice, however, that constant currency revenues actually grew 9% y/y. Just like last quarter, the weakness of the U.S. dollar against the euro has put a huge damper on SAP's results. However, in an FX-neutral year, the company actually achieved quite a significant leg of growth. Add that to the fact that constant currency growth last quarter was only 6% - the 300bps acceleration is extremely meaningful for a company of this size.

When we look at the company's revenue composition, this is where the cloud strength becomes readily apparent. As we expected (and as we want) SAP to do, the company is progressing heavily toward its goal of converting on-prem license customers to cloud subscription contracts. Subscription revenues not only provide more stable and recurring revenues but are also high-margin in the long term as they don't typically require heavy sales expenses to renew.

Cloud revenues grew 18% y/y on an IFRS basis to €1.07 billion, dipping below the 20% growth SAP saw last quarter. However, on a constant currency basis - which is the better picture of business health - the cloud segment saw 31% y/y growth, accelerating over 28% y/y growth in Q4. Of course, this is much lower of an acceleration than we typically see among high-growth startups, but when a company like SAP with >$20 billion in annual revenues is able to show increasing growth rates from quarter over quarter, that's a hugely positive sign.

SAP also reports a pro forma metric called "share of predictable revenue" that rose 200bps y/y to 71%. This includes cloud revenues and all the other portions of license and tertiary revenues that are expected to recur on an annual basis. With both cloud revenues and "predictable revenues" taking over a greater slice of SAP's revenue mix, the company has solid long-term footing ahead of it.

On the profit side, SAP also came out on top. Gross margin stood at 70.2% in the quarter (already a sky-high margin), rising modestly over 69.9% in 1Q17. Operating profit, however, was the highlight of the earnings release, with IFRS-basis operating profits growing to €1.025 billion, up 52% y/y and representing a solid 19.5% operating margin (up massively from 12.7% in the prior-year quarter). In addition to the gross margin improvement, SAP also drove some reductions in sales and marketing as well as general and administrative costs, as a percentage of revenues.

Guidance boost a major buying catalyst

The uptick in operating profits (along with the recognition of Callidus' contribution) was a major reason for an upwardly revised FY18 guidance, the main impetus for sending shares up post-release. The chart below, also taken from SAP's earnings materials, showcases the movement in guidance ranges:

Figure 2. SAP guidance update

Source: SAP investor relations

The revenue outlook of €24.8-25.3 billion (representing 5.5% to 7.5% y/y growth) is a solid outlier above Wall Street's expectations for €24.3 billion. It's a natural reaction to think this upside is due to Callidus, but looking at Callidus' recently published 10-K, the company had $253.1 million of revenues at a 22% y/y growth rate (roughly €309 million at today's exchange rates). There is some organic upside baked into the new forecast as well.

In recognition of SAP's outlook bumps, its wide valuation gap to Microsoft (MSFT) seems a bit unfounded. SAP is trading richer than Oracle because the latter missed cloud expectations, but with cloud momentum on its side, SAP should be able to eventually close the gap to its largest rival, Microsoft - especially when you notice that Microsoft's valuation has only gotten richer while SAP's and Oracle's have crumbled. In the not-too-distant past, SAP traded at parity with Microsoft, even exceeding Microsoft's valuation at certain stretches.

The bottom line for SAP: SAP is a good buy for exposure to both large-cap software and the eurozone in general. Most of SAP's growth in the quarter came from its outperformance in EMEA, a trend that could continue should the U.S. and China continue flinging trade threats. With SAP's fundamentals assured after a strong Q1 release, now is an opportune time to buy into a somewhat overlooked name in technology.

