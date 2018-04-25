Rush Enterprises: Low Quality Growth

Rush reported a strong quarter and is on track for a strong year. After 2018 though, organic growth should slow down significantly.

But dealership growth isn't translating into free cash flow growth, and it's hard to get excited about the long-term outlook.

Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) reported a strong first quarter that saw new heavy-duty truck sales grow 22% and aftermarket revenues increase 14% thanks to a recovery in economic growth and industrial activity. Historically the company has generated most of its growth by acquiring smaller dealers, but while this strategy has resulted in impressive top line growth, it hasn’t resulted in better cash flows. A management team more focused on controlling costs and returning cash to shareholders would better serve investors, and with shares trading significantly above historical averages, we see little reason to invest at this time.

Business Description

Rush Enterprises is the nation’s largest commercial truck dealer. Since commencing operations as a Peterbilt heavy-truck dealer in 1966, Rush has expanded its product and service offerings and grown its dealership network to over 100 stores in 21 states using a rollup approach. In addition to new/used commercial vehicle sales, Rush’s dealerships provide aftermarket, maintenance, leasing, and financing services. As of December 31, 2017, new commercial vehicle sales accounted for 57.3% of total revenues, aftermarket products and services accounted for 31.2%, used vehicle sales accounted for 6.2%, and truck leasing and rentals were 4.6% of revenues.

Strong Growth, But So What

The problem we have with Rush is that, for all its growth, the company doesn’t have a whole lot to show for it where it really matters. Instead of paying a dividend, management has decided to invest aggressively in a low-return operation (Figure 1), leaving negligible free cash flow for shareholders (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Return on Invested Capital %

Source: Madison Investment Research

Note: Rush has a weighted average cost of capital of 6.3%, according to gurufocus.com.

Figure 2: FCF % Sales

Source: Madison Investment Research

As weak as the FCF conversion rates are, they actually overstate Rush’s true free cash flows because they don’t take into account spending on acquisitions. Acquisitions are integral to the growth strategy, and these costs should be included when calculating free cash flow.

Despite the benefits of greater scale, Rush’s margin and return profile hasn’t materially improved over the past 10 years, and FCF after acquisitions isn’t growing (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Total Vehicle Sales vs. Free Cash Flow per Share

Source: Madison Investment Research

Note: FCF = operating cash flow – capex – acquisitions +/- net borrowing

Thus, even though the industry is fragmented and significant opportunities to acquire additional dealers still exist, it’s hard to get excited about the long-term story for Rush. Until management shows a greater commitment to cost control and prioritizes profitability over growth, we don’t think an investment in Rush Enterprises makes a lot of sense.

Valuation

Rush trades at roughly a 40% premium compared to where it has historically (Figure 4). A premium to historical levels is warranted due to tax reform, but the current valuation reflects more than just the benefits of lower taxes. To determine whether Rush is overvalued, we need to try to determine whether the industry is projected to grow faster than it has previously.

Figure 4: Current vs. Historical Price Multiples

Source: Morningstar

The truck dealership industry is very cyclical (Figure 5), with new truck sales closely linked to GDP growth and industrial output. Sales levels vary significantly over the course of an economic cycle, but they rarely go much higher than 500,000 units or fall much lower than 200,000 units.

Figure 5: Heavy Duty Truck Unit Sales

Source: FRED

Note: FRED classifies heavy-duty trucks as trucks with a gross vehicle weight exceeding 14,000 lbs, which includes medium duty trucks (classes 4-7) in addition to class 8 and class 9 trucks.

Industry conditions have improved after a lull in 2016 thanks to a recovery in industrial activity and economic growth. Class 8 retail truck sales increased 36% in the first quarter according to ACT research, and are projected to 29% to 254K units in 2018. Medium duty commercial vehicles grew 6% in the quarter, and are projected to reach 245,250 units in 2018, an increase of 1% over last year.

Rush therefore should deliver a strong year of growth (the company expects its class-8 sales to increase ~25% this year), the problem is that growth will likely taper off sharply in 2019 and in the years that follow. ACT’s forecast of 508,250 light and heavy duty truck sales this year is right at the upper limit of what the industry has been able to sell historically (Figure 5). Sales won’t grow much farther beyond this year, and could very easily start to decline again.

In this light, Rush looks slightly overvalued. Growth over the next 3-5 years, on average, won’t be much different than the growth rates of the last half-decade. Management has been trying to pivot towards higher-margin aftermarket sales for a while, but this segment has stayed relatively constant at around 30% of sales over the last 5 years, and probably won’t grow enough to meaningfully improve margins in the near future.

Conclusion

Rush delivered strong growth in the latest quarter but it’s hard to get excited about this company. Dealership growth is not translating to free cash flow growth, and we’d prefer to see management focus on cost control and returning cash to shareholders rather than aggressively expanding Rush’s retail footprint. Rush trades at a sizeable premium to historical levels, and we believe the stock is slightly overvalued since growth in commercial vehicle sales should taper off sharply after this year. We see little reason to invest in Rush at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.