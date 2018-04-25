The Medicines (MDCO) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:MDCO) Q1 2018 Earnings Call April 25, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Krishna Gorti - The Medicines Co.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Christopher Visioli - The Medicines Co.

David Kallend - The Medicines Co.

Analysts

Joseph P. Schwartz - Leerink Partners LLC

Jessica M. Fye - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Adnan Butt - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Chris Shibutani - Cowen & Co. LLC

Joel L. Beatty - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to The Medicines Company First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Krishna Gorti, Vice President, Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Krishna Gorti - The Medicines Co.

Thank you, Skyler. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to The Medicines Company's first quarter 2018 financial and operating results conference call. I'm joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Clive Meanwell; our Chief Corporate Development Officer, Christopher Cox; and our new Chief Financial Officer, Christopher Visioli.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our discussion during the call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements.

Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties is discussed under the Forward-Looking Statements legend in our press release issued this morning as well as in our periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained from the SEC or by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website.

During today's call, we may also refer to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with the U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in this morning's press release for explanations of the amounts excluded and included to arrive at adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share. The press release can be obtained by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Clive. Clive?

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Thanks very much, Krishna, and good morning to everybody and welcome. During the first quarter of 2018, our team continued with outstanding product development execution for inclisiran, delivering against all of our 2018 objectives. We also closed in on the anticipated midyear completion of our restructuring objectives.

Before summarizing our first quarter 2018 results, we reaffirm our focus on inclisiran, investigational RNA interference therapeutic, which inhibits the synthesis of PCSK9, a genetically and clinically validated target for lowering LDL-C and reducing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or ASCVD risk. We continue to see inclisiran, a first-in-class agent, demonstrating unique efficacy, safety, dosage and manufacturing performance, which we believe characterize a new product, which can make a major difference in this disease.

To this, the world's most deadly condition, experts believe that with inclisiran, it's possible to reduce the risk of a second heart attack, stroke or peripheral arterial disease event by 20% to 30% and push back the age of a first such event by three decades from 70 to 100 years of age. The potential social, medical and economic consequences of such change are enormous, millions of deaths and major health events avoided, and potentially trillions of dollars of healthcare efficiency gained worldwide.

We are compelled by three opportunities, first, groundbreaking Nobel Prize winning science and exclusive technology. RNA interference has now emerged as a powerful new modality for therapeutics. We are thrilled by the progress of our partner, Alnylam, and proud to apply their technology to ASCVD.

Second by the opportunity to build trustful relationships with payers, providers, prescribers, patients and global partners, and to execute an authentic value-based and integrated economic approach. We're confident as are others in the potential for inclisiran to bring meaningful and valuable improvement in clinical outcomes.

And third by what we see is a once in a lifetime opportunity to create highly significant value for shareholders, more than a 100 million people need lipid treatment worldwide. Even with perfect prescribing and adherence to statins and ezetimibe, at least 13 million people don't achieve treatment goals and some by a long distance. We expect this number to increase as LDL-C targets go down in new guidelines this year.

We're also encouraged by new clinical data from others by pricing and patient access developments and by expert forecasts which continue to foresee a multi-billion dollar revenue opportunity for PCSK9 agents in the future. Our press release lists the multiple execution achievements during the first quarter and I'll summarize the main ones only. We completed enrollment in the three 18-month duration pivotal LDL-C lowering trials ORION-9, ORION-10 and ORION-11 remarkably ahead of schedule. Consequently, we expect clinical data readout for all four ORION pivotal trials as well as an NDA and MAA submission in the second half of 2019.

The rapidly emerging data from these Phase III and other trials are very exciting and our data management systems are proving to be scalable, reliable and generate high-quality information. With 3,660 patients randomizing Phase III, we review five patient years of inclisiran exposure and safety experience for every single day. And we recently surpassed 1,000 years of inclisiran patient exposure. Over 50% of patients in the ORION pivotal trials have now received the second dose of inclisiran at day 90, many with follow-up beyond, increasing by tenfold the number of patients receiving two doses of inclisiran over the previously completed ORION-1 Phase II trial.

During the quarter, the DSMB met in January and March, both times recommending continuation of the program without modification. While they set their own schedule, we anticipate the DSMB meeting will next occur in the summer months. We also announced commercial scale and quality manufacturing for inclisiran, and recently we successfully completed manufacturing of the first batch of prefilled syringes, which will now be incorporated into Phase III pivotal trials. Assuming successful trials and regulatory approval, we expect the same prefilled syringes to be used for inclisiran launch and that the product will be administered by healthcare professionals to patients twice a year.

Earlier in the first quarter, the FDA granted orphan drug designation to inclisiran for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia and we revealed for the first time important new data demonstrating the drug's efficaciousness in these difficult to treat but rare patients. Later in the quarter, we hosted a major scientific symposium at the American College of Cardiology Annual Meeting in Orlando. During the symposium, world leading cardiologists summarized the results for inclisiran so far and laid out the genetic epidemiological and clinical data that provide the rationale and remarkable potential for inclisiran in ASCVD prevention secondary, primary and even primordial.

During the first quarter of 2018, we took important steps in our previously announced restructuring which we expect to complete by June 30, 2018 on plan. Divestiture of our infectious disease business to Melinta provides the cash and further liquidity opportunity to aggressively develop inclisiran without the need for equity financing before we see Phase III data for inclisiran in the second half of 2019.

Chris Visioli, who we welcome today as our recently appointed Chief Financial Officer, will cover financial results for the first quarter, which met or exceeded our planning and goals. But before I hand over to Chris, I'd like to take the opportunity to thank Bill O'Connor who will retire later this year for his fantastic service to the company in various leadership roles, including as Chief Financial Officer most recently. Bill will continue to work with Chris in overlap during 2018 to assure fidelity of our financial management and reporting and to assist me with our sunset programs and restructuring.

Chris over to you and welcome.

Christopher Visioli - The Medicines Co.

Thank you, Clive, and good morning, everyone. During the first quarter of 2018, we met or exceeded our operational, restructuring and financial goals, reflecting our strategy to focus expenses on the development of inclisiran, to monetize our infectious disease assets and to restructure the firm substantially. We said that restructuring would take us to first half of 2018 and with the first quarter of 2018 behind us, we reaffirm that guidance.

Starting with the focus of our financial expenditures on inclisiran, we previously stated that we expect to spend around $22 million during 2018 on direct cash compensation for the dedicated inclisiran team and its administrative support. Toward this end, we spent $5.1 million in the first quarter, which is indicative of the direct cash spending rate for head count in the second half of 2018 once non-inclisiran-related restructuring is complete.

We've previously stated that we expect to spend about $150 million over 2018 and 2019 to bring inclisiran forward to an NDA and MAA submission. Towards this end, first quarter non-head count inclisiran R&D costs were approximately $29 million of a total $34 million spent on R&D, including indirect support of the preclinical, clinical and manufacturing work associated with the preparation for the filing of the NDA and MAA for the LDL lowering indication.

The relatively high proportionate expenditure in the first quarter, which is obviously more than one-eighth of our projected $150 million, reflects the non-linear nature of the spending rate as we ramped up Phase III activities and exceeded recruitment goals. We remain on target for the total of $150 million spending on this program by the end of 2019.

The remainder of the $34 million R&D spending in the first quarter 2018, around $5 million was spent on design and planning work for the cardiovascular outcomes trial, ORION-4. We had previously stated that we will spend about $150 million over the five to six years lifetime of the ORION-4 cardiovascular outcomes trial and secondary prevention of ASCVD. We will update spending patterns on ORION-4 as the trial rolls out in the second half of 2018 and in 2019.

Now, turning to our restructuring and sunset projects. Costs and charges associated with our restructuring plan during the first quarter of 2018 largely reflect the guidance we provided at the start of the year. When we indicated that we expected to spend as one-time cost, $25 million to $30 million in the first half of 2018, we continue to anticipate that total one-time expense by the end of the second quarter, by which time we believe that almost all of our restructuring will be completed.

Other major uses of cash during the first quarter included several front-loaded cash outflows early in 2018. These included $22 million in milestone payments to partners, an interest payment on our outstanding convertible debt of approximately $11 million, and employee payments of approximately $60 million related to 2017 performance bonus and severance. We ended the first quarter 2018 with $260 million in cash and marketable securities.

Going forward, and as stated previously, we continue to expect that this cash together with non-fixed sources of liquidity from the Melinta deal in the form of revenue earnouts and shares of the Melinta stock, together with fixed payments in 2019, provide us with necessary financial resources through inclisiran Phase III data readout and submission of the LDL lowering indication, NDA and MAA, commercial manufacturing and supply chain setup, and enrollment of the ORION-4 cardiovascular outcomes trial during the period 2018-2019.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Clive. Clive?

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Thanks, Chris. Great. Let's – if we may open up for questions.

Krishna Gorti - The Medicines Co.

Skyler?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from Joseph Schwartz with Leerink Partners. Your line is now open.

Joseph P. Schwartz - Leerink Partners LLC

Great. Thanks very much and congrats on all the progress. I was wondering first of all in terms of the business model, how should we think about the trend in operating expenses going forward? Is there any guidance that you can give us for modeling purposes in 2018 and perhaps beyond?

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

I think we can a bit as we've done so in the past, Joe. I think, and the anchor points to go into it backwards and Chris can confirm some of this perhaps. First of all, I think in terms of $150 billion being spent in the next year to the end of 2019 on the NDA program, the NDA for LDL-C and that includes the manufacturing elements and so on.

That we spent a bit more in the first quarter of this year because you're getting the Phase III up and running and cranking out lots of patients is a bit more costly initially. So whatever you saw in R&D here take that off – take that $29 million out of $150 million, that leaves presumably us first even in my math with $131 million.

Christopher Visioli - The Medicines Co.

$121 million.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

$121 million as you hear. $121 million which Joe you'll have to figure out how to portion that quarterly over the coming now seven quarters and we'll try and help out with that as we go. Obviously, we haven't given that kind of precision, I think it is difficult do so, but we'll certainly update you. The other big lump is $150 billion worth of spending on the ORION-4 outcomes trial, you heard today we spent $5 million in the first quarter, that's very much setting it up, getting the regulatory input, getting the sites ready, that will start to spend a little more in the rest of the year as we begin to enroll patients.

But again, that is the total $150 million spent over five to six years. And whether you straight line it or not, I think for modeling purposes is kind of up to you, but we will try to give as much specificity on a quarterly basis as we can as to how much of that $150 million we've burned through already. And then the rest of it, there's some lumpy stuff which relates to restructuring, most of which will be done in the first quarter – first half of the year. And once we're in the second half of 2018, I think this is going to look an awful lot simpler Chris, is that fair?

Christopher Visioli - The Medicines Co.

That's fair.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Yeah, yeah. Joe...

Joseph P. Schwartz - Leerink Partners LLC

Okay. Great. Thanks. That's helpful. Thank you. And then as a follow-on, given the very rapid enrollment in your inclisiran studies to-date, are you thinking of doing anything differently now when executing the ORION-4 outcome study in order to ensure that you can take full advantage of the ability to enroll patients, who can strengthen that dataset relative to ODYSSEY outcomes in for your studies?

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Well, that we don't have any imperative from regulators for example to do that. They're happy. They've stated very clearly and in writing that our NDA will be based on the LDL-C program. Obviously, we would like to get ORION-4 enrolled as fast as possible because the sooner they're enrolled, the sooner we can begin what will be a fairly lengthy follow-up of four to five years, because we're chasing major outcome differences, including potentially mortality. So you're right, we'd like to enroll ORION-4 as fast as possible, but it's kind of off the critical path for the NDA.

Joseph P. Schwartz - Leerink Partners LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jessica Fye with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Jessica M. Fye - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks for taking my question. Thanks for the color on the cadence of spend going forward. I wanted to ask about safety, specifically I think you've said that you've had no liver enzyme elevation so far in Phase III, which seems like it would be lower than expected for a patient population on background statins. Can you just elaborate on why you think that might be and set some expectations around what we should expect for the kind of underlying rate of liver enzyme elevations in the Phase IIIs? Thank you.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Yeah. Thanks, Jessica. I think the best way to answer is that in a large population of this size followed for 18 months, you're probably going to get a fairly stable estimate of around 1%, maybe maximally 3% significant LFT elevations, which obviously means greater than threefold, measure twice within I think a week or something like that to fulfill the criteria. And then of course is the anticipated rate on high intensive or in fact any statin therapy. So, that's what we'd expect. The fact that we haven't recorded one yet that meet those criteria I think is a play of chance. And they'll come, they'll come, I mean this is medicine, you know it's imperfect science sometimes, but the estimate I think is fairly robust.

Jessica M. Fye - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thank you.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Thanks, Jessica.

Operator

Our next question comes from Adnan Butt with Guggenheim. Your line is now open.

Adnan Butt - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Hi, thanks. Just a question on the DSMB look, you had one roughly, I guess two months apart. Is there a reason for that or is that based on enrollment?

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

There was a specified one that once everybody has dosed we'd have another quick look. So there was one around I think 780 patients or something like that and then the next one was 2,330 something patients. That was really a reflection of how fast we went from 0 to 60, you know what I mean. So the DSMB set their own timeframe, our job is to serve them the data when they ask for it. We believe the next planned one will be sometime in the summer, but the fact they were too close together was really reflecting the speed of enrollment, I think.

Adnan Butt - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. And then for – perhaps well just in general than the outcome studies, is there anything in the protocol to in terms of addressing patients if the LDL-C falls below a certain threshold?

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

No, no, there isn't. We are not perturbed by the idea of driving people's LDL as low as it can go. I think that the accumulated evidence now not only from the two large monoclonal studies, but also other studies do not really support the idea that that's risky. It's interesting, David Kallend is here with us today and I think he can attest that over the last – I think he's been doing this for 73 years. But over the last several years, there's been a gradual sort of moving down of acceptance that lower is better and that it doesn't appear to be hazardous and certainly that's been the case in the monoclonal cause, David.

David Kallend - The Medicines Co.

Yes, you know 15 years ago, we'd be concerned or we'd be looking at safety for patients less than 50, it moved to less than 25 and now it's safe to say it could be (00:21:17) around 15. So, there's actually no concern. When you look at the data about this, expectation of any concern in the data set, what we know.

Adnan Butt - Guggenheim Securities LLC

So the regulators had no issue in the U.S. or outside the U.S. for LDL-C going that low.

David Kallend - The Medicines Co.

No, not at all.

Adnan Butt - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Not in our discussions.

Adnan Butt - Guggenheim Securities LLC

So it's done, it's good.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Adnan, anything else, Adnan?

Adnan Butt - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Good, sir. Thanks.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Umer Raffat with Evercore. Your line is now open.

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Hi. Thanks so much for taking my question. Clive, I'm going to direct all my questions today to Chris and ultimately to you as well. But I'll start with Chris. And I really just wanted to focus on the cash balance and the burn. So let me start here, so the cash balance in 1Q is $240 million and you – Melinta owes you about $50 million over the next 12 months. So I just think of it on a pro forma basis of $290 million. And then I ask myself, so this quarter, the non-GAAP SG&A plus R&D was $54 million, offset by a little bit of revenues.

My question is through 2Q, 3Q and 4Q, how much in additional OpEx do you expect to have, is it unreasonable to assume at least $30 million burn on operating income every quarter through the balance of the year?

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Well, let me start by saying, I don't think we are planning to give that kind of precision on a quarterly basis at the moment, but I equally don't want to prevent Chris from having to answer your very demanding question. We've got to test him at some point.

Christopher Visioli - The Medicines Co.

No, I think, look I think we believe with the $260 million in cash and the other sources of liquidity that you point out and we've talked about, we have the runway to get through the – end to 2019 and deliver on the programs that we've outlined. I think beyond that, we're not going to get into any more specific, specific SG&A or OpEx guidance.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Yeah. You've also got to give us a bit of a break, Umer. I mean, everybody is – the last 12, 18 months of restructuring has been pretty profound. We've got a lot of residual businesses we've been either selling or shutting down. And forgive us if we're not able to say exactly where that ends, but we think it will be complete by the middle of the year.

And from then on in, we should be able to provide a very clear picture of exactly what you're looking for and you can say, well, why don't you know now? And the answer is because you just don't know when you're shutting down businesses and selling things, exactly when things are going to happen. So, we prefer to be a bit prudent and not get too clever about it. So I do think the second half of the year is going to be an awful lot easier to track than it has been in the last 12 months and I'm sorry for that.

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Yeah. If I may, just two quick follow-ups on that, Clive or Chris or both of you. Is it still reasonable for me to assume as we go through our modeling exercises that the SG&A you're working towards will be $6 million a quarter, because you mentioned $24 million at JPMorgan and that R&D will roughly be about $20 million a quarter. I think you guys mentioned $75 million annually 2018 to 2019.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Well, we've had a little bit of a struggle kind of fulfilling what people mean by SG&A. The number we're using, the $24 million or whatever it was, that's the number associated with the cash payment of employees, the less than 60 head count that we've talked about. There are other bits and pieces in SG&A like rent and newspaper subscriptions and complicated things like that, and I think that we'll have to sort of give you the SG&A number whether it includes all that and service stuff, but the lion's share of it which I think most people have asked us about is that head count cost.

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Clive, on a lighter note, what newspaper do you read?

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Well, you really want to know, I read The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post on my iPhone.

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Okay. Excellent. Thank you very much.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

You're welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tazeen Ahmad with Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hey. Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Wanted to get a sense perhaps on what the catalysts are for the next 12 months for the company? You've got your next DSMB review sometime this summer, I think you mentioned, Clive. How many more of those do you have between now and when the trial reads out? And I guess there's somebody that's contemplating taking a position in The Medicines Company right now, why invest now versus waiting closer to when your trial reads out? Thanks.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Great. Well, I'm going to dive in reverse. Look, I've said this to as many people that you know we talk to that investment styles vary. It's beyond my station to suggest when people should invest based upon their investment strategies. But what we do hope is that the rapidly emerging safety data at least give people a good reason to take a look at the emerging information and we'll try to be as transparent as we possibly can with that, so that people can, based on whatever their investment style is, can make the right decision for themselves.

As far as the DSMB is concerned, Tazeen, again they set their own cadence and in an 18-months period, I guess you could expect they might need every six months or so, maybe more frequently, maybe less frequently. But there'll be several more of their meetings before the end of the program. We haven't committed to routinely say DSMB met, therefore. What we have said is we recognize the materiality and importance of safety information. And frankly, no news is good news.

So rather than trying to claim, we'll give you an update every time we hear about someone has pharyngitis. We should be clear with you that we understand the importance of the information. And if anything of importance comes up, we're going to let investors know. And in the meantime, at some of our quarterly meetings and some (00:27:52) we'll be able to give the kinds of updates we've given today, which is that everything is on track and done very well.

There was one other part of the question, Tazeen, but I'm not sure if I covered it already.

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I think you've covered most of it. Maybe one follow-up. You've mentioned that your studies have been enrolling faster than you've expected so far. And are you expecting that trend to continue? And based on what you're hearing from the sites that are enrolling patients, what's driving that quicker than expected uptake or enrollment, sorry?

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Yeah. So for the LDL-C and (00:28:26) program, we've enrolled all the patients we need right now and it did go rather quickly. The reasons for that I think were probably several. One was careful pre-identification of patients who might be eligible for the trial. Second was relatively carefully written protocol that didn't require unusual clinical activities measurements. And thirdly that it turned out the administration of the drug was very simple and straightforward for physicians and their teams. And I think as people learnt that the event rates were very low, adverse event rates were very low, I think they have increasing confidence to put a lot of patients in. So I think those were the main factors that drove the pace.

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thanks very much.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

You're welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Chris Shibutani with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Chris Shibutani - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thank you. A lot of the questions relating to operating expense actually were asked. Let me ask maybe bigger picture question for you, Clive. We're seeing within the PCSK9 market, the existing commercial players do some unusual things relative to U.S. pharmaceutical pricing practices, offering lower prices, offering value-based type arrangements, can you comment on what you're seeing these existing commercial players do, what impact you see that having over the next near-term period?

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Well, I think as a general matter, our industry is experimenting with a wide range of ways to work with payers and providers to give the best value. And I think that's extremely positive. It's not easy to do. There are various ways to do it. Not all experiments are successful, but the commitment by payers and the drug industry to come together and find agreement on cost-effectiveness models and ultimately on budget impact is stupendous in my mind, it's where the industry needs to go. So I'm delighted.

On the specifics of PCSK9, I think what we saw in the wake of the ODYSSEY outcomes trial in March was very positive. One can argue till the cows come home about subgroup analysis and whether they're right or wrong and no doubt in the academic world that debate around the ODYSSEY outcomes results will continue. But what was most important I think was the willingness of Sanofi-Regeneron and ICER to get together and talk about what cost effectiveness really look like in any group of patients, certainly no problem talking about subgroups in an economic sense and what that might mean and then Sanofi-Regeneron's willingness to consider negotiating in return for better access for patients which ultimately is what we all want.

You know perhaps pricing with rebates and the discounts that comes into a range that ICER has described is cost effective which was up to $8,000 per year for a patient with an LDL above 100 who had an ASCVD event in the last 12 months. I think those sorts of discussions addressing meaningful patient populations are part and parcel of our world now and I'm delighted to see it and I think it bodes well for what ultimately is going to become in our view we believe in the future a multi-billion dollar marketplace. So hats off to Sanofi-Regeneron and ICER for doing that.

Chris Shibutani - Cowen & Co. LLC

Do you see ICER possibly playing a similar kind of role that we're seeing for instance with organizations like NICE over in Europe and I realize that there are some distinctions as far as whether it'd be a government entity versus a third party. But it's an interesting convergence and how does that impact your thinking about where you think you might ultimately be positioned to price your product?

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

I think ICER play an important role, they are one of many groups who develop a point of view that – for the PCSK9 programs have been I think four (00:32:52) published health economic studies, including ICER. They all come out roughly the same ballpark as indeed does our own analysis run by Stephanie Plent, who is our Chief Value Officer. So ICER will certainly be an important player. I think they've caught the imagination of the commercial world and they're good at communicating. So they'll be one voice, there'll be multiple other voices and probably even government voices at some point from the U.S. on what value means.

So I think we can look forward to a very balanced view in the U.S. you know integrating thoughts from more than one player and not just ICER. Obviously in single payer systems like the United Kingdom, you can have one institution that drives the thinking, but here in the U.S. I think it will be much more complex and ultimately I think more balanced than the single payer systems.

Chris Shibutani - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thanks for sharing your thoughts.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Yes.

Operator

Our next question comes from Joel Beatty with Citi. Your line is now open.

Joel L. Beatty - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Good morning. Regarding the board composition change in Q1, does that suggest any change in strategy for The Medicines Company?

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

No, I think it affirms our strategy which is to create enormous value for shareholders. And I think when you look at what we need to do now going forward in strategy and what we said we're going to do, we have a fantastic board setup. Obviously, the new directors haven't yet been affirmed in an annual shareholder meeting, but I believe they will be and looking forward very much to working with the new team.

Joel L. Beatty - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Great. And then on primordial prevention you know that's something that has come up at ACC and earlier. Is there anything that you can do prior to approval to support that you know given that that's something that, willing to have a duration of decades of benefit, how is that something you might be able to support in the commercial marketplace?

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Well, it is a fresh idea, it's a very big idea, certainly has the backing and some world experts as you know, Joel. So it's kind of exciting, it's also a little bit daunting. The business case for it needs to be created. It's not a trivial (00:35:17) investment. It would almost certainly be something you'd want a big pharma company to help you with, because it's not a small undertaking to start selling a drug as a vaccine, which is essentially what we're talking about. So big idea lots of work to do, I don't think we should get too ahead of ourselves in terms of we're about to start a primordial prevention trial. But we are certainly doing the business case analysis very carefully and we're pretty excited about the idea.

I think it is true as experts have said that of the currently available molecules and approaches, this is perhaps the only one that could possibly be used in primordial prevention and that would be astonishing and huge. But before we go there, we've got to do the bread and butter planning and decide whether from a strategic point of view, it's appropriate, feasible and will have a great return on investment. And right now, we obviously also want to be clear, we don't have the cash to do it and only if we thought it was a marvelous idea and only if we thought we could fund it with the shareholder support, will we go forward.

Joel L. Beatty - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thank you.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

You're welcome.

Operator

And our next question comes from Jay Olson with Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. My first question is about the royalty stream from your infectious disease business. Do you have any interest in monetizing that royalty stream, and if so, when might that happen? And then, I have a follow-up question.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

I'm wondering, if you're about to send us a term sheet, that was what I was hoping. But, Chris (00:37:14) answer the question.

Christopher Visioli - The Medicines Co.

Yeah, I think we've been clear that we'll consider monetizing the royalty stream at some point either in whole or in part the timing of that and the structure of that is something that we're considering.

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Okay.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

So, send the term sheet, Jay.

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Okay. All right. And then my second question is regarding the timing and magnitude of a potential strategic transaction for inclisiran and you had mentioned that I think you said you had a 1,000 patient years of inclisiran exposure at this time. You've had DSMB safety looks in January and March. At what point, do you think there's enough accumulated safety data for a potential strategic partner to get comfortable with the profile, do you think we're there yet or do you think we need to have some additional safety looks? And then in terms of the magnitude of a potential strategic transaction, have the recent M&A deal multiples impacted your thinking about the value of inclisiran?

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Well, at this point, Jay, we're not going to start commenting this year about M&A. I think it's all very interesting, but we don't really have a comment at this time.

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Okay. Fair enough.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Thanks.

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Thanks for taking the questions.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

You're very welcome Thank you.

Operator

At this time, I'm showing no further questions. I'd like to turn the call back over to Clive Meanwell for closing remarks.

Clive A. Meanwell - The Medicines Co.

Yeah. Thank you very much, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Inclisiran is certainly moving quickly to its Phase III trials and I think it's generating massive quantities of high-quality clinical data, including safety data with a rate of five patient years every day. We'll continue to focus our efforts on the development of this potentially game-changing therapeutic with groundbreaking science and technology, innovative approaches to product and market development and an unwavering commitment to creating value.

Going forward, in 2018, you can expect from us further safety updates, including DSMB reviews for inclisiran, the start of the ORION-5 homozygous FH pivotal LDL-C lowering trial which will have a shorter treatment period than 18 months more like six, the start of patient enrollments in the ORION-4 cardiovascular outcomes trial and a range of clinical epidemiologic and economic data presentations including this week the American Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy Annual Meeting and at the National Lipid Association Meeting, at the European Society of Cardiology Meeting and the American Diabetic Association Conference and of course at AHA later in the year.

So with that, we thank you for listening and wish you good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.