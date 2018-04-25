Superior Energy Services (SPN) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Q1 2018 Earnings Call April 25, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Paul Vincent - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Chase Mulvehill - Wolfe Research LLC

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Byron K. Pope - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Judson E. Bailey - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

J. Marshall Adkins - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Vaibhav Vaishnav - Cowen and Company, LLC

Paul Vincent - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning, and thank you for joining Superior Energy's First Quarter 2018 Conference Call. With me today are Superior's President and CEO, Dave Dunlap; our CFO, Westy Ballard; and our CAO, Jamie Spexarth.

During this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding future expectations about the company's business, management's plans for future operations or similar matters. The company's actual results could differ materially due to several important factors, including those described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management will refer to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. In accordance with Regulation G, the company provides a reconciliation of these measures on its website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dave Dunlap.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, Paul. Good morning to everyone listening to our call today. We'll begin with a brief review of our first quarter activity, Westy will then discuss segment results, and I'll wrap up with thoughts on strategy and outlook before turning the call over to Q&A.

For the first quarter of 2018, Superior Energy generated revenue of $482 million, adjusted EBITDA of $71 million, and adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $53 million or $0.34 per share. Completion activity in the first quarter got off to a sluggish start, as harsh winter weather and shortages of fracturing sand impacted utilization in U.S. land markets during the quarter. As winter concluded and sand supply expanded, equipment utilization improved; and the second quarter began with a more aggressive tempo. We believe that sand supply, infrastructure, and logistics will continue to expand during the second quarter and become less of an impediment to consistent utilization.

I'll note that many of the challenges faced by the oil field services industry during the first quarter can be traced back to relentless increases in customer demand for our products and services. Although the supply chain can be strained over any 90-day period, it is our belief that extended periods of demand growth will have a positive impact on our bottom line. As our customers continue to add rigs, drill longer laterals, and design increasingly intense completions against a backdrop of higher oil prices, we have increased confidence that our results will continue to improve throughout the year.

Drilling activity was largely unaffected by weather and supply chain inefficiencies during the quarter. The impact of strengthening demand during the quarter is evident in the performance of our Drilling Products and Services segment, which has more exposure to drilling operations. U.S. land revenue in our Drilling Products and Services segment grew 16%, outpacing rig count growth and contributing to a 19% increase in adjusted EBITDA for the segment.

This growth was driven primarily by our premium drill pipe and bottomhole assembly rental businesses. Both of these product lines are differentiated businesses that we believe distinguish us from many of our peers. As the cycle evolves, we are confident that these competitively advantaged product lines will continue to yield improving financial performance.

In our completions-related businesses, drags on utilization were felt most in our pressure pumping, coiled tubing and flowback services. Pricing for these services did increase sequentially, but at this point in the cycle, utilization has a much greater impact on incremental margins than price, and that was demonstrated during the first quarter.

A few comments on our pressure pumping business, which now contributes about a quarter of our consolidated revenue. Despite inconsistent utilization, which impacted our margins negatively, we were still very busy during the quarter, and I'm pleased with the steps we've taken with this business coming out of the downturn. Our investment in idle equipment has been methodical, and by the end of the second quarter, we will have 750,000 horsepower deployed, which can be maintained for the duration of the cycle for somewhere between $70 million and $100 million of maintenance capital per year.

Continuing with that theme, we spent much of the first quarter preparing to deploy 150,000 additional horsepower before the end of the second quarter. We have been successful in winning dedicated work for this horsepower with several high-quality customers, who control large, contiguous acreage positions in the Permian Basin and South Texas. This customer wins further support our belief that highly efficient equipment and the ability to consistently execute at high levels of utilization differentiate us in the market. These attributes are increasingly being prioritized by customers who offer the greatest opportunity for high levels of utilization.

Consistent with the trend that began in earnest during the fourth quarter, an increasing number of customers are choosing to source their own proppant. This behavior should have a minimal impact on our profitability but will cause variability in our top line results as customer revenue changes or when existing customers change their procurement behavior.

Gulf of Mexico margins improved on relatively flat revenue. This is due to the business mix during the quarter shifting towards higher margin product lines, such as completion tools, E-line, premium drill pipe and bottomhole assembly rentals.

International markets were weak during the quarter, primarily impacting well intervention and hydraulic workover and snubbing activity in our Production Services segment. Well control activity was also lower sequentially. Our outlook for international is effectively unchanged. We see gradual improvement throughout the year and wouldn't be surprised if higher oil prices lead to additional opportunities for work overseas.

We've indicated for some time now that we feel our results for 2018 will be ahead of current investor expectations. I understand that reemphasizing this sentiment can be confusing for investors, given the slower-than-expected start to the year. Nonetheless, it is important during times like these to pay attention to the bigger picture.

Oil prices are up, customer cash flows and budgets are higher, activity levels are already higher than we expected them to be and we have minimal capital, equipment and labor impediments between us and delivery of those better-than-expected results. It has been a long time since investors have had a call to action in our space. That time is now.

I'll now turn the call over to Westy for our first quarter financial review.

Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, Dave. In discussing our operating segments, all sequential comparisons will be made to our fourth quarter 2017 results. First quarter results were adjusted to exclude the impact of special items which were disclosed in our earnings release.

In our Drilling Products and Services segment, total revenue increased 8% to $85 million, resulting in adjusted income from operations of $8 million. U.S. land revenue increased 16% to $41 million; Gulf of Mexico revenue decreased 7% to $21 million; and international revenue increased 9% to $23 million.

In our Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment, which, as a reminder, is comprised of product lines that exclusively serve U.S. land markets, revenue remained flat at $231 million. Pressure pumping, which is impacted by harsh weather conditions and shortages of fracturing sand, accounted for 55% of total segment revenue.

Our Production Services segment total revenue decreased 15% to $101 million, resulting in an adjusted loss from operations of $11 million compared to an adjusted loss from operations of $6 million in the fourth quarter. U.S. land revenue decreased 5% to $52 million, as utilization was negatively impacted by weather and supply chain inefficiencies, particularly in our completion-oriented service lines. Gulf of Mexico revenue decreased 12% to $18 million due to lower hydraulic workover and snubbing activity. International revenue decreased 29% to $31 million, also due to lower levels of hydraulic workover and snubbing activity, as well as well intervention work.

In our Technical Solutions segment, total revenue decreased 3% to $65 million, resulting in adjusted income from operations of $2 million compared to adjusted income from operations of $3 million in the fourth quarter. U.S. land revenue decreased 17% to $7 million. Gulf of Mexico revenue increased 10% to $38 million, primarily due to increased completion tool activity. International revenue decreased 17% to $20 million, primarily due to lower levels of well control activity.

In turning to the balance sheet, our debt-to-capital ratio at the end of the quarter was approximately 55%, and our total debt at quarter end remained $1.3 billion. We ended the quarter with $90 million in cash. We also recorded a pre-tax charge of $8.1 million, primarily related to restructuring costs during the first quarter. Capital expenditures during the quarter were approximately $66 million of our $225 million 2018 expected CapEx budget.

Before turning the call back to Dave, here are a few modeling-related items. G&A for the quarter was $76 million. We expect second quarter G&A to be in the range of $75 million to $79 million. We expect DD&A to be in the range of $104 million to $109 million. Second quarter interest expense is expected to be in the range of $25 million to $27 million. Our effective tax rate for the first quarter was 13.5%. As we continue to evaluate the impact of recent tax reform, for modeling purposes, we would suggest an effective tax rate between 13% and 16%.

Thank you. I'll now to the call back over to Dave for closing comments.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Okay. Thanks, Westy. The unpredictability of Mother Nature and delays of new in-basin sand supply in West Texas caused the first quarter to be a noisy one for our industry. We've had a number of noisy quarters the past two years as we've returned to work following the downturn. So why is the first quarter of 2018 different?

What may be overlooked in the quarter is just how well the fundamentals have improved and how many precursors for future improvement are now in place. Oil prices have continued to improve, both at the front month and outyear strips, bolstering our customers' cash flows and purportedly investor confidence in duration of the cycle.

U.S. land rig counts have steadily moved higher ahead of our expectations, implying higher levels of future pressure pumping and other completions-related services demand. Pricing for many of our service lines in U.S. markets continues to improve. And as supply chain constraints ease, we believe that utilization will further improve.

We don't believe that enough investment is being made in capital-intensive services, like pressure pumping to keep up with the dual requirements of growing demand and the need to replace aging or ill-suited equipment after several years of underinvestment. We have been consistent in communicating this approach to recovery.

Now that the market is picking up, our preparation for the current cycle allows us to have good visibility on the future capital needs of this business. As a result, we are confident that it will generate growing levels of free cash flow as the cycle progresses.

In deepwater markets, several high profile discoveries have been announced, and planning for deepwater projects is no longer something our customers are reluctant to discuss publicly. As the pace of new well completions dwindles, longer-term production profiles are at risk if investment doesn't begin to increase.

I may have mentioned this, but oil prices are higher, and deepwater spread rates are at extremely attractive levels. This may not support improved results for this year for Superior, but it is difficult to envision a future that doesn't include deepwater spending growth over the next several years.

While we believe international markets bottomed last year, the overall sentiment seems to have shifted there as well. Significant national oil companies are experiencing declines in production levels. Global inventories are returning to balance, while demand and global economic growth remain strong, and oil prices are higher.

International markets generally respond to inflections in the cycle more slowly than U.S. markets. And while we don't expect international markets to meaningfully boost our results in 2018, we wouldn't be surprised to see international planning and spending levels rise gradually as the year progresses.

Nothing we experienced during the first quarter has caused us to change our assumptions for how 2018 will unfold. Despite encouraging signs of progress globally, our U.S. land businesses will be the primary driver of improved results this year. We expect our pressure pumping business, which will expand by approximately 150,000 horsepower to 750,000 horsepower deployed during the second quarter, to average approximately $15 million of EBITDA per fleet this year. This additional horsepower is going to work for new, large customers, who have large acreage positions and multi-year production growth targets. In total, we see U.S. land businesses generating greater than 20% EBITDA margins by mid-year.

With deepwater activity no longer declining meaningfully, the growth of our drilling-oriented product lines highlights the incremental margins our premium drill pipe and bottomhole assembly businesses can generate as markets recover. These competitively advantaged product lines are not only positioned for increasing U. S. demand, they are primed to participate globally in any incremental offshore activity with very minimal upfront capital or cost requirements.

It should be clear that we have confidence that our performance expectations continue to track ahead of those in the investment community. Speaking with investors, I increasingly encounter sentiment, which no longer closely align with the fundamental improvements we see in the field and confront pushback and concerns associated with what can only be defined as transitory issues that will resolve as the cycle matures. They always do.

I'm proud of the way we manage risk and our obligations throughout the downturn. We balance the stress of a declining market, knowing that, at some point, we would need to increase cash deployment ahead of substantial confirmation of market recovery. We appreciate the situation investors face today. Stocks in our sector have not performed well, despite strengthening oil prices and fundamentals. The transition from the devastating business environment that we experienced through 2016 to a markedly improved environment has been stubborn and tedious. As we progress through 2018, that transition will rapidly fade in the rearview mirror.

As I indicated earlier, if you take nothing else away from this call, we feel that the time for being on the sidelines is over. The market is in a recovery, and we are on a path to generate free cash flow and operating income this year.

Operator, will you please open the lines up for Q&A?

Absolutely. We'll take our first question from Chase Mulvehill with Wolfe Research.

Chase Mulvehill - Wolfe Research LLC

Hey. Good morning, Dave and (17:43).

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

How are you, Chase?

Chase Mulvehill - Wolfe Research LLC

Hey. I guess, I'll start on frac. Maybe kind of provide some timing of how you expect those three fleets to kind of hit in 2Q, and then maybe where EBITDA per fleet was in 1Q?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. So, I would expect, as the quarter progresses – well, first off, we'll have all 750, 000 horsepower working by the end of the second quarter, probably more weighted towards kind of May and June deployments, is the way that we would think about that. We got one of our fleets ready during the first quarter, but it's hard to see in the results because, overall, fracturing utilization in Q1 was restricted by the weather issues we talked about and the overall sand delivery challenges that we talked about.

Chase Mulvehill - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. All righty. And my one follow-up. If we kind of think about the optimization of your pressure pumping fleet, maybe if we could think about pump hours per active fleet, how far are you away from kind of optimizing those levels when we think about the optimal pump hours per active fleet for you?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah, without getting into specific statistics, Chase, I can tell you this. I mean, first quarter, first off, once again, not a very good measurement point, because there were so many whether impacted utilization inefficiencies during the quarter. But I would tell you, overall, we still have a long way to go in improving overall utilization. I don't think it's a function of our ability to deliver or execute or really any fracturing company's ability to deliver and execute. It's still inefficiency in supply chain. And so, whether that is a customer that still doesn't have enough drilling rigs working over to support the number of frac fleets that are working for them, or delivery of sand, or water issues, still a lot of room for overall fracturing efficiency to grow.

And we will take our next question from James Wicklund from Credit Suisse.

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Good morning, guys. David...

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning.

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

...people are wondering why, at this point in the cycle, you're still taking restructuring charges. Can you talk about what the 8 million was, where it was, what it was?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah, sure, Jim. It was primarily related to some layoffs that we did in Argentina that we've been trying to execute for about the last three years, And not in the Neuquén Basin, so not related to the Vaca Muerta activity, but more in the South of Argentina where we've had, I would describe, underperforming business for quite some time. The best way for us to improve margins was to negotiate with union and government in order to get our head count down. And we spent three years reaching a point where we could finally execute on that. So, that's the reason for the timing.

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

The fun part of working international. And was Argentina one of the drags on your international business in Q1? Because I know you all don't operate in the North Sea or Russia, and you don't have a whole lot of end-of-year product sales, and so the dislocation in international revenues, Q4 to Q1, was most of that Argentina?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

It was not. Actually, I mean, there's clearly a margin hit in Argentina because of taking that severance charge that we did. But most of our decline could be attributed to our hydraulic workover and snubbing business, which, it's – I mean, you understand that business. That work, when it's not well control-oriented, tends to be somewhat optional. And it's been a trend in the last few years that seasonally Q1 winds up being just a very light quarter. I'd tell you, none of that work was in Argentina but kind of spread throughout Asia, North Sea, Continental Europe, not any one particular geographic area. It was kind of across the board.

And we'll take our next question from Byron Pope with Tudor, Pickering, Holt.

Byron K. Pope - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Good morning, guys.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Hi, Byron.

Byron K. Pope - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Just want to circle back to Onshore Completion and Workover Services. And appreciate the fact that you guys don't give guidance, but I mean, there are so many moving pieces with some of your customers moving more towards self-sourcing sand, and you got those incremental spreads starting up. So, at a high level, can you just frame that the order of magnitude, which is reasonable to think about that segment's top line growing in Q2? Again, realize you guys don't like to give guidance, but I'm just trying to – it feels like it should be double digits. But I'm just trying to get a feel for the order of magnitude.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah, sure. I mean, I think you're clearly right about double digits. I think that the mix that we have on customer-supplied proppant in the second quarter is probably not too far off of what we did in the first quarter. Our big change in that customer behavior happened between Q3, and, I'd say, the end of Q1.

And although there will be, from one quarter to the next, some variance in what percentage of our fleet we're supplying proppant for, I think if you think about it in terms, over the year, of about 70% roughly of our fleets will be customer-supplied proppant and the rest of it supplied by us. That's about right.

I would say this – and understand that the challenges that we saw in the first quarter make that second quarter prediction a bit difficult. But I'd say that we were in the range of 25% to 30% underutilized in the first quarter. In other words, if we hadn't had weather issues, if we hadn't had the sand supply issues in the first quarter, with the crews that we had hired and the fleets that we had dedicated to customers, I think we could have done 25% to 30% more. And then, of course, we're adding fleets during the second quarter as well. And although they're not all fully active on April 1, by the end of the quarter they'll all be in place. So, that's really what fuels our fracturing growth from Q1 to Q2.

Byron K. Pope - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

That's helpful. Thanks, Dave. And then just a quick one for Drilling Products and Services. If I think about what drove the sequential growth, you mentioned both premium drill pipe and bottomhole assemblies, given that the trend toward longer horizontal laterals continues, I would think it's fair to assume that both of those set up for a nice Q2 as well, just given what's happening with horizontal rig count Q2 to-date.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah.

Byron K. Pope - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Fair?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah, I think you're spot on. Clearly, we think as the year progresses that you'll continue to see good performance in this segment, the U.S. land market, for us. We are seeing more and more customers that are beginning to utilize some of the larger premium drill pipe sizes, like our 5.5-inch pipe. I think I mentioned in the last call, we're effectively sold out of 4.5-inch drill pipe.

We did, in our $225 million in CapEx, about the only expansion CapEx that I can point to is buying some additional premium drill pipe for the U.S. market, which some of that was delivered and in play in the first quarter and expect to see good results from that standpoint.

And on bottomhole assemblies, this is a product that we manufacture ourselves, so we very much control our capacity in the marketplace. As laterals get longer, those rental days go on for longer. And s, lateral length is clearly a big driver of our U. S. land revenue growth in bottomhole assemblies.

We'll take our next question from Jud Bailey with Wells Fargo.

Judson E. Bailey - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning. Follow-up on one of your comments, Dave, on being, I think you said, 25% to 30% underutilized in the first quarter from all the different issues that had impacted it. Given that being the case, do you have maybe an estimate of what your margins could have been in the first quarter without some of the issues that you cited? Could they have been over 20%, given all the issues that you faced, do you think?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah, I guess could have been, Jud. It's always hard to predict what margins could have been if some of these things hadn't happened. But it's a little bit easier of the top line. I think what we saw from Q4 to Q1 is we saw some price improvement, which would have been additive to Q4 margins. And so that 20% would not be out of the range, but it's one of those hypotheticals.

Judson E. Bailey - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. Sure. And then switching gears a little bit, maybe touch a little bit more on the Gulf of Mexico. You came out a little better than we were looking for in the quarter. I know you got some of the completion work in the Gulf winding down this year. Can you help us think through how to think about the next couple of quarters in terms of revenue, please?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. So, actually, we saw completion tools revenue wind down late in 2017, and it was about flat from Q4 to Q1. But we should see some pickup in completions work in the second quarter, kind of second and third quarter. Remember, this is very much project-oriented and so it's going to be a lumpy business. It always is. But feel pretty good about continued improvement in completion tools revenue from where we are in the first quarter as the year progresses.

And listen, I'm getting really encouraged by some of the remarks we're hearing from our customers on Gulf of Mexico. Shell's announcement yesterday on Vito was very encouraging. Shell's a very big customer for us in the Gulf of Mexico. It was just a few months ago that we heard Chevron and Shell, and Total and others that began to announce some deepwater discoveries.

So, if I can just comment on this area a bit. I know that if you're in the offshore drilling rig or supply vessel business that those businesses are very much over capacity. And lot of times, when we talk about deepwater, I think investors think about those big capital-intensive service lines as being not good, even with a little bit more deepwater activity.

With the product lines we have exposure to in the deepwater arena, premium drill pipe bottomhole assemblies, and completion services really leading the way, I mean, those are all product lines that are going to deliver very high incremental margins for us. And they don't have the same, I guess, market impairment that we see on offshore drilling rigs and supply vessels. So, I'm really bullish as we go forward about additional global offshore activity really driving our bottom line.

And our next question comes from Sean Meakim with JPMorgan.

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks. Hey. Good morning.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Hey Sean.

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

So, Dave, you've been pretty vocal about the impact of the lack of investment in some of these capital-intensive areas like frac. And the work we've done suggest that without enough investment in frac to sustain capacity, let alone beyond maintaining current activity but the demand growth that you're talking about, cash flow needs to trickle down to services and beyond, just pass through the cost inflation, net pricing for frac is likely required. Sounds like you agree with that line of thinking. Just curious how you're seeing growth versus net pricing progress in March and April and your forward expectations.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, our forward expectations, at least for the next couple of quarters, is that we'll continue to see net pricing improvement. And listen, I certainly am in agreement with your thoughts and others' thoughts about the way attrition is impacting available supply in fracturing. I think that it is quite clear that we're going to continue in 2018 to be a market where supply and demand is very tight. I think it goes forward into 2019.

And the other element here that I think we need to think about, I know that a lot of our customers are under pressure from their investors to stay within cash flow, as they're – with their spending plans for the U.S. land market. But higher oil prices are ultimately going to drive those spending plans up and allow those operators to still increase spending and stay within cash flow.

So, I do think demand continues to expand, and it's going to happen in an environment where equipment capacity is very strained. So, we're very, very bullish about what we see happening from a price and utilization standpoint in fracturing in 2018. And I think I'm comfortable in saying now, in 2019 as well.

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Right. Thank you. And I agree. So, then if we just take that to the cash flow implication. So, your CapEx budget sounds intact, maintenance sounds consistent, but as your customer budgets creep higher, how do you think about potential for you to deploy incremental growth CapEx? It sounds like – maybe like a couple of areas in DPS. Just curious about the interplay between incremental growth capital as we go through 2018 into 2019 versus other uses of cash for incremental free cash flow.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

John, we've been really, really clear with investors about this. Our intention is to generate free cash flow. We believe that happens in 2018. It's very much weighted to second half of the year. We certainly believe that, that's the case in 2019. That cash that we generate, we intend to use to pay down debt. We've got some senior notes that mature in 2021 that become callable to us at par in late 2019. We're going to build cash in order to retire some of that debt.

We also have some divestitures, which we've talked about in the past. And although I can't tell you today that we've got a significant change in the status of those divestitures, I think we are in an environment in 2018 where those divestitures become more likely for us at reasonable values. Any cash that we get from those divestitures would also go towards retirement of debt.

We'll take our next question from Marshall Adkins with Raymond James.

J. Marshall Adkins - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

So, I'm glad somebody recognizes oil prices are higher, Dave. Thank you. So, a little more color on the rental tool surge in the quarter. It seems like, in your earlier commentary, you do think it's sustainable. What I'm more curious, are margins sustainable? Is this a precursor to more completions activity? Just give us a little more color on the overall outlook for that to continue doing as well as you did this quarter.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

So, I don't know that I'd think about it as being a precursor to more completions activity. I think what we're seeing in the U.S. land market, which is really where we had a bit of a surge in our rentals revenue and margins during the first quarter, this is really more to do with lateral length.

And as our customers push lateral length, and they're drilling larger hole diameters, using a rigs pipe becomes a bigger risk. And so, moving to premium drill pipe is, I think, a natural technical evolution for our customers that are drilling longer laterals. I don't think laterals are getting shorter. So, I mean, I think as we go forward we're going to continue to see growth in that product line.

As for incremental margins, one of the things you have to remember about this business is it is very low fixed cost. And so, the typical business model for us with premium drill pipe rentals is that we don't have any people that we send on location. Pipe is dispatched from one of our yards or shops. It sits on a customer's location, while the well is being drilled. It's returned to us at some point in time, where we clean it, inspect it. We charge the customer for any damage to the pipe, and then it loads up for its next job. So, the fact that it is so labor-friendly for us, I guess, I'd say, is part of what drives us high incremental margins in the business. And look, we saw high decrementals on the way down in 2015 and 2016 as our Drilling Products and Services revenue shrank. You're going to see high incremental margins on the way up.

J. Marshall Adkins - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Perfect. So that's the U.S. And it also seemed like your international in that segment did pretty well. What's going on there?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

So, listen, we've got a great position in the Gulf of Mexico and the international markets with premium drill pipe. I'd tell you, it's a position that we have opportunity to expand as time goes on, but we've got premium drill pipe in Latin America. We've got premium drill pipe in West Africa, in Asia, in the North Sea.

I think that as we begin to see overall global market recovery, both onshore and offshore, that's going to create opportunities for us to sell more drill pipe. We've got drill pipe being rented in Argentina on long laterals. I think that's the only land market where we're seeing premium drill pipe used for horizontals. But every offshore well that's drilled in the world uses premium drill pipe. And so, as you see offshore rig count increase, that's a revenue and high incremental margin opportunity for us.

Our next question comes from Kurt Hallead with RBC Capital Markets.

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey. Good morning, Dave.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Hey, Kurt.

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

So, Dave, you spelled out the dynamics at work and what your game plan is for that 150,000 horsepower coming into mark in the second quarter. Just was looking to maybe have you help me calibrate that $15 million of EBITDA per spread or per crew, however you'd phrase it. That seems to be at or pretty darn close to economically incentivizing some newbuilds. What's your take on that?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

I don't know. I mean, I think the mark of $15 million per fleet is not something that would necessarily incentivize me to build new capacity. I mean, look, I think that – I can only speak for Superior. In the case of Superior, if and when we think about fleet expansion, we're going to be thinking about a cycle generation that goes beyond 2019.

I mean, a frac fleet investment is one that you really need to have a good line of sight for four years, five years. I mean, we've just been through a terrible downcycle where everybody was over invested. I think that from where we sit, we need to have a lot better feelings about what 2020, and 2021, and 2022 look like before we think about expansion and fracturing. I mean, where we sit right now, that's not today.

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay, great. Appreciate that color. Maybe for this last question I have here, you might emphasize the prospect of going free cash flow positive. As you map out the year, I mean, when do you think – and free cash flow positive. Obviously, cash flow from ops less CapEx, right? So, when do you see Superior going free cash flow positive in 2018?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Beginning in third quarter. I mean, we've got still capital deployment related to those additional fracturing fleets that were mobilized, and it's taking place in the second quarter. And so, I mean, our first half of the year is a bit overweight from a CapEx standpoint, underweight from a free cash flow standpoint. It kind of reverses in the second half of the year. So, I would expect to see free cash flow in third quarter and even stronger performance in the fourth quarter.

Our next question comes from Tommy Moll with Stephens.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Sure.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

So, I just wanted to double back on the macro for pressure pumping. Fleet attrition is certainly a theme that's getting more and more attention these days, but it's really hard to quantify or frame up. Some of your peers have said could be as much as half of all the newbuild equipment that's going to replace rather than to add to the fleet. How do you think about that? And do you think on net supply growth in 2018 the market will be tighter by the end of the year than it is now? I know you said you think it'll be tight, but just the direction from where we sit today.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. So, I couldn't necessarily argue with 50%. I think you're right; no one knows for sure. But I think that the comments that have been made of 50% being at least that, I personally would be biased to tell you that there's probably more of that horsepower that's going towards replacement than just 50%. But it's anyone's arbitrary thought.

I think that we're going to be tighter from a supply/demand standpoint by the end of 2018 than we are right now. And I think if you consider when our last surge in deliveries of fracturing equipment occurred, which was kind of in that 2009 to 2012 timeframe, where I think it was around 11 million horsepower was delivered into the marketplace, that is the stuff that is at end of useful life and a lot of that's already been through rebuild cycle.

A lot of that equipment that was delivered was with triplex pumps, which is a configuration, which is not ideal. That's not the type of new equipment that people are building today. If you're faced with the choice of rebuilding something that was delivered in 2010 that's a triplex pump, you're probably not going to do it. And so some of the horsepower that's being ordered today I believe is to replace some of the inefficient, older stuff that came into the market during that timeframe.

And there's a lot of capacity out there that's working today that was delivered well before 2009. So deploying that type of equipment means that you're deploying it with a higher operating cost than your competitors are. And it's hard for me to envision a world where we're making continual investment in bad assets. I think the market stays very tight through 2018.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Yes. Thanks. I would agree. Then switching gears to Production Services. Was the main driver on the dip in international just typical seasonality, or is there anything else to keep in mind there?

And then for U.S. Production Services, what are you seeing in terms of pricing? Is it still up and to the right? And how much of that you think falls to the bottom line versus just keeping up with, say, labor cost inflation?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. So, first off, on the international side of Production Services, the biggest drop-off for us in international and production service was in hydraulic workover and snubbing. It does seem to be seasonal. This is about the third year in a row where we've had Q1 kind of underperform and Q2 is already substantially better. So, I don't have another product line to point you to in the Production Services segment that was off internationally in the first quarter.

In the U.S., embedded within Production Services, of course, is our coiled tubing business and our flowback business. And both of those were slow for some of the same reasons that fracturing was slow in the first quarter. This is all product lines that have quite a bit of involvement in horizontal well completions. And we've talked about how that market underperformed during the first quarter because of weather and sand delivery problems.

We have continued to see pricing opportunities in coiled tubing and in flowback services, and it's not because necessarily there is a lack of assets in the marketplace, but labor is tight and coiled tubing crews are tight and flowback crews are tight. I think that we'll continue to see incremental demand that probably drives price improvement opportunities in those product lines because demand is increasing and it's not getting any easier to hire crews.

We'll take our next question with Vebs Vaishnav with Cowen and Company.

Vaibhav Vaishnav - Cowen and Company, LLC

Hey. Good morning and thanks for taking my question. So, I guess you guys said, 55% of your OCWS revenue is pressure pumping. And it sounds like pressure pumping revenue was impacted, call it, like 25%. That roughly comes out to, like, I don't know, $170 million of revenues that you could have done in 1Q and plus that you would have more fleet. Are we talking pressure pumping revenues close to $200 million for 2Q?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah, the incremental fleets that we're going out to have out, remember, aren't all out there on April 1. They kind of stage in; I'd weigh them towards the latter part of the quarter, as I said earlier. But yeah, it's kind of the way the revenue builds up. It sounds like you're asking a specific modeling question, which suggest that you get in touch with Paul after the call and he could talk you through. But I mean, from a macro standpoint, nothing you're talking about in your assumptions is concerning to me.

Vaibhav Vaishnav - Cowen and Company, LLC

Okay. And the thinking about – just on the progression of EBITDA per fleet. It sounds like, I guess, if – I don't know what the first quarter, but let's say, if we start with the fourth quarter, which was a little bit depressed because of weather, but just thinking about going from around $10 million EBITDA per fleet and then averaging $15 million a fleet for 2018 in place, exiting much higher than $15 million. Just if you can help us think what gives the confidence, and if there's any pricing needed for that?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. Well, there is pricing. I'd say, the bigger driver is utilization. But there, of course, is pricing that we expect to see in the second quarter. And I think it's probably the case in the third quarter as well. Like, I won't be surprised to see pricing increases in the fourth quarter based on what we think is going to be tightness in demand. So, I mean, if what you're looking for is how we get to that average per fleet, we start the year a bit lower, and we end the year higher.

And we'll take a question from James Wicklund with Credit Suisse.

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hey, guys. I wanted to do a follow-up, if I could. So, David, if you're going to be able to generate $15 million or so in EBITDA per spread, then we should see, say, in Q3, a $12 million additional contribution from these three fleets versus what you would have been running. I mean, are we thinking about that, right?

And some of these companies are reporting numbers closer to $20 million on an annualized basis. And I know there's no apples-to-apples in all this, but what is the potential upside? And you may be commenting $15 million. You're not predisposed to go for to capital to work. I understand the visibility, 2021 to 2022, but is there a level of EBITDA per spread on an annualized basis that would cause you to maybe pull that trigger sooner, or would that number give you confidence to do so? Can you talk a little bit about where that is and where it could go?

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, so to address specifically that point – because you asked a lot in there, Jim, I'll try and address it as much of it as I can. But I mean, to address that point specifically, we have not and do not intend to pull the trigger on expansion at this point in time in fracturing. I mean, I like where we are at 750,000 horsepower. I like the free cash flow generation that a 750,000 horsepower fleet offers to us once we've got everything reactivated. And so, I don't think that this is driven just off of a EBITDA per fleet metric. I think we've got to feel better longer-term about the macro environment before we think about expansion investment, and it's not right now.

You asked about $12 million increase per fleet by the third quarter. That sounds a bit high. I mean, I'll just go back to what we said about this. We think when the year's over with, you'll look back on our fracturing fleets and see that we averaged about $15 million per fleet.

As for companies that are reporting $20 million per fleet and higher I don't know. I think that – as I think about brand-new fleets, brand-new fleets are going to have lower maintenance costs. Brand-new fleets are probably not experiencing component failures.

We've got a fleet that is at about 50% to 60% remaining useful life. I've mentioned before that we'll spend $70 million to $100 million per year in CapEx to stay at 750,000 horsepower with the fleet that has 50% to 60% remaining useful life. Somebody else's equipment may look different than ours; somebody else's equipment may have a different maintenance cost than ours does. I can't speak to those guys. I can only say about us.

And that does conclude today's question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to our speakers for any concluding remarks.

David D. Dunlap - Superior Energy Services, Inc.

We greatly appreciate your interest in our call and in our company, and we'll talk to you next quarter. Thanks.

