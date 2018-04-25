Henry Schein - What Buffett Would Call A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

Henry Schein is not paying any dividends and doesn’t plan to declare any in the next years, but the company is returning cash to shareholders by share buyback programs.

A few days ago, I wrote about Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) and asked if it is a good investment after it lost more than half of its value in a very short time. Henry Schein’s (Nasdaq: HSIC) stock price also declined as did the stock prices of many other distributors like McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) or Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI). However, it makes sense to compare especially Patterson Companies and Henry Schein as both companies are quite similar and operate in very similar sectors. Both companies operate as specialty distributors in the United States and both operate in the dental market (as the two biggest dental distributors in the United States) as well as in the animal health market.

After analyzing Patterson Companies, I will now look at Henry Schein and try to answer the question if it is the better investment pick and the better company: it seems quite natural that Henry Schein should be the superior company as it didn’t get punished by investors like Patterson Companies. But maybe, the relative strength of Henry Schein is no hint for superiority of the company, instead just a sign for overvaluation of the stock.

In the following article we will look at the pros (stable numbers and competitive advantage) and cons (ongoing FTC investigations) of Henry Schein. After looking at the ways to return cash to the shareholders, we will finish with an intrinsic value calculation. But first, we start with a short business description.

Business Description

Henry Schein and Patterson Companies generate the biggest part of revenue from distributing dental supplies as well as animal health products. But while Patterson Companies is now generating most of its revenue from animal health, Henry Schein is still generating almost half its revenue from dental (48%) and only 28% from animal health. Despite being an international company that is operating in 34 countries, 63% of total revenue is generated in the United States. Basically, Henry Schein’s business is divided in two reportable segments – health care distribution and technology/value-added services.

(Source: Henry Schein Q4/2017 Investor Relations Presentation)

About 96% of its annual revenue ($12.5 billion in 2017) was generated by the distribution segment – dental (48%), animal health (28%) and medical (20%). This segment distributes consumable products, small and large equipment, laboratory and surgical products as well as diagnostic tests and many other products. In North America, Henry Schein has a market share of 35-40% in the dental market as well as in the animal health market and a market share of over 20% in the European dental market and health market. Henry Schein is the number one global dental distributor and the number one global companion animal health distributor.

The second segment, the technology and value-added services group provides software, technology and other value-added services to health care practitioners. It includes practice management software systems as well as financial services, network and hardware services. Although this segment only contributes about 4% of total revenue, the operating margin of this segment was almost 30% in 2017 and therefore more than twice the operating margin of the distribution segment (12%).

Stable Company - Great Numbers

Overall, Henry Schein is presenting itself as extremely stable company that is growing all the important metrics constantly – revenue, net income, earnings per share and free cash flow show a steady trend. Similar to Patterson Companies, Henry Schein is also no cash-intensive business as the company only needs about 10-15% of generated net income to keep its own business running. The company has to spend about $60-80 million a year as capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment.

Although Henry Schein increased both long-term and short-term debt in the last years, the debt-equity ratio is still rather low (0.59 in the last quarter). We have to point out that in the last decade, the D/E ratio was never as high as it is right now, but that is rather an indication that Henry Schein’s debt-equity ratio has always been low and the company was always well managed. With $175 million in cash and cash equivalents and an operating income of $700-800 million annually, it would take only two years of operating income to pay back the outstanding debt of $1.66 billion and investors don’t have to worry the debt will affect the business in some bad way.

Patterson Companies had higher margins than Henry Schein in the past and especially the net income margin was much higher, but right now Henry Schein has not just a higher net income margin – the other two important margins (gross and operating) are also higher. The margins of Henry Schein seem also much more stable, while those of Patterson Companies have been declining over the last decade and apparently still haven’t found a bottom yet. Patterson’s ROIC declined in the last few years, while Henry Schein managed to generate a return on invested capital that was always in the double digits in the last decade – mostly between 13% and 14% in the last ten years.

Risks

Despite being obviously a great company, the stock price declined in the last few months - and in most cases there is a reason for the decline and the bad sentiment. On the on hand, we have the FTC investigation (for more details see article about Patterson Companies). Henry Schein also disappointed regarding earnings in the last quarters, but not as much as Patterson Companies.

Many distributors have been declining in the last quarter and the sentiment around medical distribution companies (like McKesson, Owens & Minor, Cardinal Health or Patterson Companies) is rather bad right now. Under these circumstances, one can assume that Henry Schein’s stock price could be drawn down with the bad sentiment.

Competitive Advantage

The risk section’s counterpart is usually the part in the article where we look at the company’s moat (if a company has such a competitive advantage) as well as the strengths that ensure growth in the years (or decades) to come. First of all, we have to point out that Henry Schein is mostly selling recession-proof products and while most companies tumbled during the last recession, Henry Schein could report impressive net income growth in 2009 (as well as moderate sales growth). The aging population will also increase the demand for dental products and have a positive effect on Henry Schein’s revenue growth.

A growing market is usually attracting new competitors, but Henry Schein is also in a comfortable position with 90 years of experience and a well-recognized brand name. Another important factor is also cost-effective purchasing. As Henry Schein is the biggest distributor for dental products as well as for animal health globally it is certainly in a good position to get products cheaper than competitors and being the biggest in a sector can be an advantage in this case. The distribution centers in strategically located positions are a valuable asset and incoming orders can be automatically transmitted to the nearest distribution center. As I have written about the value of a well-functioning distribution system in several articles, I will not go in to detail. For more information I suggest you read my article about four undervalued distribution companies (Henry Schein is one of the four companies mentioned in the article).

Dividend And Share Buyback

If you are looking for companies that pay at least a fraction of earnings to the shareholders, Patterson Companies probably would be the better pick as it has almost a dividend yield of 5% and a payout ratio of about 55% which indicates at least a stable dividend. Henry Schein on the other hand is paying no dividend at all. In its 10-K the company states:

“We have not declared any cash or stock dividends on our common stock during fiscal years 2017 and 2016. We currently do not anticipate declaring any cash or stock dividends on our common stock in the foreseeable future. We intend to retain earnings to finance the expansion of our business and for general corporate purposes, including our share repurchase program.”

So, investors should not expect a dividend any time soon and as long as a company can grow its business it makes more sense to reinvest generated cash in the business instead of paying out parts of the earnings as dividend. At least in the past, management had demonstrated that they knew what they were doing and that they were using the generated cash to grow the business and shareholder’s equity. However, one can ask if it was intelligent to use money to buy back stock instead of paying a dividend considering the high stock price. With a declining stock price on the other hand, share buyback programs are a very good and smart way to reward investors. In the last years, Henry Schein has not aggressively bought back shares (like some other companies), but continuously decreased the number of outstanding shares and one can only hope that management will increase share buybacks if the stock price continues to drop. The number of outstanding shares was decreased from 182 million ten years ago to 156 million right now.

(Source: Henry Schein Q4/2017 Investor Relations Presentation)

Intrinsic Value Calculation

But when looking for a good investment, we shouldn’t primarily focus on dividends or share buybacks, but on the expected free cash flow the company can generate in the future and on the price the stock is currently trading for. These numbers are important ingredients for in the intrinsic value calculation that finally determines if a company is a good investment or not.

While Patterson Companies is currently valued for a zero-growth scenario, Henry Schein would be extremely overvalued if we assume the company cannot grow its free cash flow in the years to come. Right now, the company is valued for a growth rate of 5.7% till eternity (as long as we are expecting an annual return of 10%). Considering the wide moat of Henry Schein such a growth rate seems realistic, but that would be investing without any margin of safety and we are searching for undervalued stocks.

Before investing in a company, the stock has to be undervalued (according to my intrinsic value calculation) and additionally I want at least some margin of safety. A margin of safety is necessary as it would be extremely arrogant to assume one can calculate the intrinsic value on the basis of the expected free cash flow for a decade or several decades to come. We only can make rough estimates about the future years and the risk for mistakes or free cash flow fluctuations is extremely high. A margin of safety (about 20-25%) should compensate for such errors.

For Henry Schein and our analysis the stock has to drop at least another 30% in order to be undervalued and reflecting at least a small margin of safety. I am very well aware that Henry Schein could increase its sales as well as its adjusted EPS 15% annually since 1995 and therefore expecting only 5.7% growth is very conservative. However, we also have to point out that growth slowed down in the last years and while net income could be doubled between 2006 and 2009 (in only three years), since then the average annual growth was less than 4% (if we exclude 2017, it was about 7%). Considering these developments, I think expecting about 6% growth for eternity (due to the wide moat) is acceptable and realistic.

Conclusion

Considering the troubles of Patterson Companies growing its business and expanding into the low margin business of animal health, Henry Schein is obviously the better pick and should be better positioned for long-term growth. The company is also able to grow internally (about 5% annually) and not just by acquisitions.

(Source: Henry Schein Q4/2017 Investor Relations Presentation)

But we also have to consider that Henry Schein is fairly valued at best, while Patterson Companies is already undervalued. If you are looking for constant dividend payments, Patterson Companies would also be the better pick. However, if you are willing to wait and Henry Schein’s stock price might drop a little further an investment in Henry Schein could be more profitable. Especially as Henry Schein seems to be better positioned for long term growth and for long-term investors long-term growth is more important than current valuation (Buffett’s quote of rather investing in a wonderful company with reasonable valuation comes to mind), Henry Schein could be the better pick.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Article was written before the announcement of Henry Schein to spin off its Animal Health business and merge it with Vets First Choice.