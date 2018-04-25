Consider What GT Biopharma Could Be In The Future

GT will need a few hundred million dollars over the next few years in order to continue to fund the R&D on their products.

GT does not currently generate revenue. This means that they will have to continue to issue shares and seek investors that will continue to fund their projects.

Introduction

Today's North Channel Investment article will discuss GT Biopharma, a company working on the development of several pharmaceutical products used for various medical purposes. In this article, we will provide a business overview of GT, discuss their management team, and briefly discuss their recent financial performance and their growth prospects.

Business Overview

GT Biopharma Inc. (OTCQB:GTBP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on the development and commercialization of immune-oncology products for patients with hematological malignancies, sarcomas, and solid tumors. GT is also developing a portfolio of products that also prevent motion sickness, muscle weakness for people with myasthenia gravis (a chronic autoimmune disease), and lower the effects of nerve pain.

GT is developing a cancer treatment (OXS-1615 & OXSC3550) that aims to kill cancer cells found in solid tumours and also kill cancer stem cells that are often responsible for reoccurring cancer coming back to patients. Another one of their drugs (OXS-1550) is intended for patients with lymphoma or leukemia. 25 patients with lymphoid malignancies received OXS-1550, where one patient's tumor went into partial remission, while a second patient's tumor went into complete remission and disappeared. While their early studies showed some success, remission of 2 patients is not necessarily enough to prove that this formula can consistently cure patients with lymphoma or leukemia. The next phase of this product began in early 2017 and finished up in August 2017, where they announced the completion of their first four patients in their phase-2 trial. According to their April 2018 presentation, the second phase of this product is still ongoing. While there has been some success, GT will have to produce better results in the future in order for their product to be deemed effective.

GT Biopharma's Management Team

GT's management team has excellent experience with several large pharmaceutical companies. Shawn Cross, GT's CEO and Chairman was the senior calling officer focused on the biopharmaceutical industry, in Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. Kathleen Clarence-Smith is the Vice Chairwoman and President of the Neurology Division. She was the co-founder of Chase Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in "2016 for $125 million together with potential additional payments of $875 million based on regulator and commercial milestones". Clarence-Smith has also held management positions with other small pharmaceutical companies and is the co-founder and managing member of KM Pharmaceutical Consulting in Washington, D.C.

Their Chief Medical Officer (Raymond Urbanski) also has excellent experience, as he spent 8 years with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). During his time with Pfizer, he was the VP/CMO of the Established Products Business Unit, senior medical director of oncology clinical R&D, senior director of breast cancer products and medical director of diversified products. Urbanski also has extensive experience in the developing and foreseeing of clinical studies that entered phase 3b and phase 4. His experience will definitely benefit GT's product development as they work through each development phase.

Recent Financial Performance

Due to the fact that none of GT's products are approved, the company did not post revenue in their 2017 fiscal year. GT posted a net loss of over $143 million in 2017, primarily due to selling, general, and administrative (NYSEMKT:SGA) costs which totaled over $134 million. As of Dec. 31, 2017, the company posted a net accumulated deficit of ~$268 million. The company has stayed afloat due to the continuous issuance of shares. Based on the fact the company has no methods to generate cash for the company, it is probable that GT will try to issue additional shares.

In January 2018, GT added Geoffrey B. Davis to their Biopharma Board of Directors. Davis is the founding partner of Barker Davis, a law firm focused on Life Sciences transactions. He has worked on numerous corporate partnering and licensing transactions for major pharmaceutical and medical device companies. He has also worked extensively on public and private financings for biomedical companies of all sizes. His experience could help GT land significant financing in the future.

Growth Prospects

Most of the GT's growth prospects lie within the continual research and development of their product - assuming that they will pass additional stages and will get approved by the FDA. So far, several of their products have seen early success. As already stated, their OTC-1550 drug is currently going through Phase-2 and has seen positive results. Their anti-motion sickness product (GTP-011) is a product that recently completed enrollment in its proof-of-concept clinical trial. Clarence-Smith (President of Neurology Division), stated she was very pleased with the first trial. She believes this drug could be very useful in elderly patients and potentially individuals with vestibular disorders.

Another of their products (GTP-004) has completed dosing in its Phase 1 clinical trial. GTP-004 will be used to treat symptoms of myasthenia gravis, a rare autoimmune muscle disease that causes muscle weakness and fatigue. Their Phase-1 clinical trial proved successful, where GT will initiate Phase-2 in the second half of 2018.

It is key to note that it often takes several years for drugs/formulates to be approved by the FDA. Based on the fact that the company spent over $135 million on SGA expenses in 2017 and many of their products are years away from approval, it is probable that the company will need to secure several hundred million over the next few years in order to continue the R&D of their products. This means that the company will either have to issue millions of shares and/or seek external investors to keep their operations going. Geoffrey Davis' experience securing financing for biomedical companies will definitely help this endeavour. However, GT's products will need to continue to produce positive results in order for investors to remain interested and willing to invest. Increased outstanding shares will also dilute shareholders and will decrease the market value of each share. The act of obtaining significant financing could be an issue for GT going forward.

Based on GT's need for financing, it is very probable that GT will either sell their patents to large pharmaceutical companies or will look to be acquired. Biopharmaceutical companies often get acquired or sell their patents after they have released early success in their clinical trials. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) is an example of an aggressive acquirer of small biopharmaceutical companies that are developing drugs/formulas. In January 2018, Sanofi purchased Ablynx (OTC:ABYLY), who is working on a drug that will treat rare bleeding disorders. Ablynx was purchased for nearly $5 billion. Another similar example would include Novartis (NYSE:NVS), a large pharmaceutical company who recently purchased AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) for $8.7 billion. AveXis is working on a treatment for all types of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

I don't expect a possible acquisition in the near term, as most of their products are in early pre-clinical phases and still need to go through phase 1&2 trials. While there has been early success, GT's products need more sufficient evidence and research to be deemed an attractive acquisition.

It is expected that the company's oncology-related products will be able to be applied to solid tumors in various parts of the body, meaning their product has increased demand and applicability. This is excellent news for GT's future and could make them a very attractive purchase for large pharmaceutical giants. However, as already stated, GT will need to focus on continuing to produce success in their trials.

GT is also working on a wide variety of products that treat various diseases/health issues. If even one of their patents is acquired/purchased, the rewards could be impressive. Overall, while many of their products are still in the early stages, the company has the potential to become a takeover target if things progress well. With the early success of several of their products, the future looks positive for GT.

Final Thoughts

GT Biopharma has a line of early-stage products that are unique and protected by patents. Some of their formulas that have gone through early clinical stages, where they have seen positive and encouraging results. Based on the success and the demand for successful fighting cancer formulas, several of GT's products could be very desirable for a handful of large pharmaceutical companies. While GT's products seem promising, we believe it is wise to wait for more news on their products to become available before considering investing into GT Biopharma. GT continues to work through Phase 2 on their OXS-1550 product, which in early trials showed that it MIGHT cause partial and total remission of tumors, although that is not guaranteed.

These early results are promising, and waiting for full results at the end of Phase 2 seems like the best decision. Many of GT's products are still several years away and need additional testing to be proven as effective. GT's management team also has extensive experience within related sectors of pharmaceuticals and will be influential in the growth and success of the company. Based on their management team's success and experience, I believe that this company is headed in the right direction.

We plan to watch GT's news carefully, where we will look to purchase once more information on their trials are released. To conclude, we believe that while it may not be the time to purchase GT Biopharma, the company has seen positive results from a few of their formulas and should be kept on the radar of prospective investors.

