BOIL Set To Bounce

Mild weather forecast, nuclear generation return and LNG terminal completion delay have not been able to curb bearish gas sentiment.

Natural gas inventories continued to plunge for the second consecutive time in the actual refill season.

Introduction

Welcome to my ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) report. As you may know, BOIL is a U.S incorporated ETF that replicates 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas futures. This ETF is not recommended for long term holding, since its rollover costs and expense ratio of 1.31% slowly erodes its value.

In this report, I wish to discuss (based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimate), the recent changes in natural gas inventories and speculative positioning (based on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)) to assess the impacts on natural gas futures and thus BOIL. Then, based on the recent macro developments, I highlight the triggers, which will likely drive BOIL share price.

Natural gas stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S. natural gas stocks decline steepened on the Apr 6-13 period, down 36 Bcf to 1 229 Bcf. Working gas storage continues to post net withdrawals for the second week of the refill season. This week marks the second consecutive net withdrawal and the fifth time since 2010 that storage declines during April's refill period, which should provide a pronounced support for BOIL. Besides, natural gas storage seasonality is 449 Bcf lower than the five-year average and 808 Bcf lower than last year, due to colder-than-normal temperatures during the period.

Source: EIA

Although these measure should have provided a strong BOIL rebound, the ETF has barely moved and this is mainly due to steeper demand decline than supply.

Indeed, during April 12-18 period, natural gas daily supply decreased slowly, down 1.3% (w/w) to 85.3 Bcf/d, following production and net imports deceleration. Dry and marketed production decreased slowly, down respectively 0.6% to 79.6 Bcf/d and 0.8% to 90.1 Bcf/d. Meanwhile, net Canadian imports posted a significant decline, plunging 8.1% to 5.7 Bcf/d, whereas LNG pipeline deliveries remained flat. For the coming week, dry production should remain stable, given that latest Baker Hughes rig count report, posted an even number of oil rigs during April 13 - 20 period.

More importantly, total natural gas demand dipped 8.7% (w/w) to 82.3 Bcf/d, amid steep residential and commercial consumption shrinkage, down 22.6% to 28.8 Bcf/d. This steep decline is mainly due to warmer temperatures in the South and West, which offset heating increases in the Midwest and Northeast.

Given that supply decelerates and demand took a steep downturn, natural gas futures on July 2018 delivery, which represents almost twice BOIL exposure (199.67% or $61.25m) according to Bloomberg, quickly dipped towards the horizontal range low, before rising back to $2.82 per MMBtu.

Source: CME Group

These sudden moves had a marginal impact on BOIL, which continued to slowly decline during the week. However, recent price fluctuations on natural gas futures indicate growing indecision among investors, which might result in bulls taking the hand over bears.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report ((COTR)) provided by the CFTC on April 10 - 17 reported period, net speculative positioning on NYMEX natural gas contract surged 9.34% (w/w) to 90 965 net short contracts, whereas BOIL gained 5.17% to $27.28 per share.

Source: CFTC

Net speculative length lift is attributable to both moderate long accumulation, up 2.43% (w/w) to 350 798 contracts and slim short liquidation, down 0.23%to 441 759 contracts. With current low storage levels, speculative investor might slowly turn bullish, providing a healthy support for BOIL.

Since the beginning of 2018, speculative length surged by 35.26% or 49 536 contracts, whereas BOIL increased 5.17%.

With natural gas storage at its three-year low now is the time for BOIL bounce

With a second consecutive EIA bullish storage report in the refill season and growing indecision on natural gas futures, BOIL might be ready for a short-term rebound. The unusual pull from inventories during injection season, which has been witnessed for the past two weeks, due to colder than expected weather could have far more importance to investors than recent mild weather forecast, nuclear generation return and LNG terminal completion delay.

Indeed, even if weather forecast for the 6-10 day period looks to remain firmly above average through April 29. Warmer temperatures in the North and Midland regions will likely offset heating demand in the Southeast and Southwest, providing additional momentum for BOIL bears. However, refill worries might sweep down mild weather forecasts.

Source: Natural Weather Service

Recently, the start-up of the Freeport LNG terminal on the Texas Gulf Coast has been delayed to September 2019, from an initial scheduled in-service of late 2018. Although, it might have caused long positioning unwinding, long speculative buildup has largely offset it.

More importantly, the return of New England's nuclear generation asset, namely the 680 MW Pilgrim plant after a seven weeks maintenance and the New York 1,208 MW Indian Point plant, off due to refueling, might moderate BOIL rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BOIL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.