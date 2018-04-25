Mission Bancorp: 1st Quarter Delivers

This is a high-risk play due to size, but the bank is outperforming and the balance sheet is in a good position for higher rates.

Mission Bancorp (OTCPK:MSBC) reported diluted EPS of $1.50 in 1Q18. This quarter’s 78.5% YOY increase in earnings per share marks the company’s 76th quarter of profitability. Return on assets and return on equity were 1.63% and 19.38%, respectively.

Mission Bancorp had $479.9 million in total loans at the end of the quarter, an increase of 15.56% YOY and an increase of $11 million or 2.3% since the end of 2017. Based on FDIC Uniform Bank Performance Reports, this quarter’s portfolio growth was driven by a 1.7% increase in real estate loans, the bank’s largest loan type, a 26.97% increase in agricultural loans (up to $10.5 million), and a 4.3% increase in commercial loans (up to $51.2 million). MSBC is operating at a fast clip, and encouraging is the fact that at this size this portfolio can continue to add meaningful amounts for a very long time.

The bank’s deposit balances increased to $606.9 million, 5% above the year-end total. It’s possible to find banks with liability concerns related to rising interest rates, but Mission’s relationship banking provides for a safe buffer that should help capture an above average amount of profits from even the smallest improvements in asset yields. At the end of the first quarter, 50.7% of total deposits were non-interest bearing. Loans to deposits are low at 79%. There are a significant amount of off-balance sheet commitments that should help drive the portfolio higher, and so far we’ve seen the bank balance loan growth and growth in cheaper core deposits extremely well.

I discussed a large uptick in nonperforming loans in my last article to help highlight how quickly a bad loan could wipe-out a meaningful amount of equity at a bank this size. But, that uptick has reversed, and every dollar in last quarter’s provision charge helped grow the allowance account to 1.17% of total loans (no write-offs). Even so, based on the size of the bank (equity of only $55.6 million) and considering the amount of leverage (loans to equity of 8.6X) and the growth rates, asset quality continues to be the most dangerous operational risk for investors. It’s worth pointing out, though, that the company’s infrastructure is so productive that even a large ~2% write-off of the portfolio could possibly be made-up for with future incomes in just under a year (based on the quarterly pre-tax income of $3.6 million). With that said, I’d like to see a larger amount of coverage. The business bank is on fire but at this point in the cycle, asset prices are about as full as one could expect, making rising rates as much of a headwind for asset values as it could be a tailwind to portfolio yields.

From FDIC Reports

Bottom Line

I closed my last article on the bank by saying that ‘Mission Bancorp is a name that offers rewards but there are some risks. I like the bank’s low-cost deposit base but am concerned that rapid growth might eventually test asset quality by an amount that’s greater than what I happened to find digging in last quarter’s call data. However, if the bank can continue to profitably grow as fast as it has, earnings will surely drive shares higher.’

Shares 48 days later are up 12.72%.

This quarter’s results were helped by lower taxes (from 40% in 1Q17 to 27.5%) and ~$350 thousand from gains on loan sales. Take out the sales and add a little more for a larger provision account (additional $200 thousand), and adjusted core earnings are approximate $1.25. Shares at $70 are trading for 2.2X tangible book value and 14X (more conservative) adjusted earnings (annualized).

With market volatility spiking this may not be the best time to buy, but these numbers make for a compelling deal capable of earning 20% on capital in an industry where most companies would be happy with half of that. I’m still building cash, and most will probably pass on this name due to its size, but for those looking to gamble Mission is a name worth considering. The regional risk is high as the bank’s success is tied to a small local market, but the potential reward makes for an interesting buying decision because, if the bank can extend its long streak of quarterly profits, even a small position (limits risk) could produce meaningful returns.

