Stocks Feel Full Weight Of Rising Rates

Stocks felt the full force of the interest rate scare on Tuesday as some major averages tumbled to their lowest level in three weeks. The steady liquidation of bond funds which began several weeks ago has accelerated since earlier this month and managed to create enough concern for investors to unload stocks in other sectors as well. In today's report, however, we’ll see that the latest sell-off wasn’t as bad as it appeared at first glance and that stocks are likely near an immediate-term bottom based on several technical indications. I continue to emphasize, though, that it’s still too early to start buying stocks since the overall level of incremental demand for equities remains weak.

Tuesday’s selling, while broadly based, looked worse on paper than it actually was. Selling was less severe in several major industries than would normally be suggested by the 424-point decline in the Dow. Most of the damage was confined to a handful of industry groups, while others showed relative immunity to the effects of heavy selling pressure. Among the primary victims of Tuesday's sell-off were the transportation stocks, industrials, and techs.

Most of the Dow's loss was attributable to the 6-7% declines of components including Caterpillar (CAT) and 3M (MMM). In fact, Tuesday’s slide was widely attributed to a warning by Caterpillar’s CFO, who said the company’s better-than-expected Q1 results were likely the “high watermark” for the year. Caterpillar’s stock price subsequently reversed a 3.5% gain from earlier in the session, turning it into a 6% loss by day’s end.

Source: BigCharts

The volatile action in CAT was a symptom of a problem I’ve addressed here in recent reports, namely that when the market is plagued by a lack of incremental demand - as evinced by a preponderance of stocks making new 52-week lows vs. new highs - it remains extremely vulnerable to bad news, or in Caterpillar’s case, even “good” news which can be cast in a negative light. The bottom line is that the market is never so vulnerable to bear raids than when new 52-week lows are abnormally large (i.e. above 40) and outpacing the new highs.

Aside from interest rate-sensitive securities like bond funds and REITs, another major thorn in the market’s side has been the chip makers. The PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX), below, has led the major averages lower in recent days with an unusual degree of weakness given the strength in other areas of the tech sector of late. SOX is worth watching as a leading indicator for the Nasdaq due to the outsize influence of the semis on the overall tech sector. As long as the SOX remains under its downward-sloping 15-day moving average as pictured below, the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend for the semiconductors should be considered down.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile banks, utilities, select retailers, and even some real estate stocks showed varying degrees of relative strength. The PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX) even managed to close slightly higher on Tuesday after rallying sharply earlier in the session. BKX is one of the indices which remains above its 15-day moving average as can be seen here. The banks have largely benefited by the rising rate environment, and the relative strength visible in the bank shares should provide a measure of support for the large cap indices like the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the coming days as the market attempts to bottom.

Source: BigCharts

It's also worth noting that bitcoin prices rallied strongly on Tuesday. This is shown by the recent progression of the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), below. Although it may seem unfitting, the revival in bitcoin is not without significance to our discussion of the stock market. The fact that cryptocurrencies, along with financial stocks, retailers and other market segments, were able to rally in the face of the Dow's big decline is telling. It strongly suggests that animal spirits are still very much active below the surface. The implication here is that once the immediate equity market selling pressure has ended, the major averages could be in for a sizable relief rally based on the extent of the speculative interest right now in some quarters.

Source: BigCharts

Another technical factor which should help the market find a bottom soon is underscored by the following graph. This is my favorite indicator for gauging the internal strength or weakness of the NYSE broad market. It’s the 4-week rate of change of the new 52-week highs and lows and is a measure of how much potential strength is available to stocks in the immediate term. While the NYSE new high-new low differential has been negative in recent days, the rate of change (R.O.C.) of the highs-lows is actually trending higher, albeit slowly. As I’ve emphasized in past reports, a rising 4-week indicator is no guarantee that the market will rally but it does make it that much easier for the bulls to push stock prices higher, especially when the news headlines are positive. The recovery visible in this indicator may explain why some sectors of the market have held up so well during the Dow's latest plunge.

Source: WSJ

While the stock market is likely very near a short-term bottom, investors should remain wary of buying here due to the continued risk of residual selling pressure. As I’ve emphasized in recent reports, until we see a shrinkage of stocks making new 52-week lows on both exchanges it isn’t a safe buying environment. Ideally, the new lows should remain below 40 for several days to let us know that the internal selling pressure from income securities has been stanched. Once this happens, the market will be primed for a potentially explosive rally based on the positive divergences evident in important segments of the market, especially the financial sector. For now, let’s keep our powder dry for the next buying opportunity that awaits once the latest selling wave has abated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.